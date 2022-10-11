Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler hauling scrap metal went up in flames this afternoon in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Highway 45 South, near Highway 182, at about noon. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the trailer on the big rig was saved. However, the...
13-Year-Old Killed, 3 Hospitalized in Greene County Collision Wednesday
A young teenager was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Greene County Wednesday afternoon, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said the victim was the passenger in a 2019 Honda Accord that was struck by a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe on U.S. Highway 43.
wvtm13.com
Fatal crash claims the life of a teenager
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. — ALEA investigates a fatal car crash Wednesday that claimed the life of a teenager. Officials said a Honda Accord was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe at 1:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 43 near mile marker 139. A 13-year-old was a passenger in the Honda and...
13-year-old murder victim being remembered in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Family, friends and schoolteachers paid tribute Friday to Kei’lan Allen, who was an 8th-grade student at Westlawn Middle School. The school released balloons to remember the 13-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago. Allen’s grandmother Georgia Black says she wants everyone to remember her precious grandson who died too soon. “When […]
Commercial Dispatch
South Montgomery-MSU connector road explored
In an effort to alleviate traffic congestion on South Montgomery Street, the city is commissioning a feasibility study for an additional eastbound route from there that would connect to Mississippi State University. Mayor Lynn Spruill plans to sign an agreement this week with the Neel-Schaffer engineering firm to begin the...
Mississippi man sentenced in 2018 murder of victim found dead in field. It wasn’t first time bodies were found near his property.
A Mississippi man was found guilty and sentenced for the 2018 murder of a victim found dead in a field. Bogue Chitto resident Troy Galarza, 54, has been sentenced to life plus 10 years for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, enhanced as habitual. Galarza was...
wtva.com
Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
wtva.com
Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
wtva.com
UPDATE: Police release name of "person of interest" in Verona double shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in connection with Thursday's shooting at a home that sent a father and his stepson to the hospital. He is identified as Rodricus Hurst Junior, 21, and Chief Marsenio Nunn...
Mississippi man arrested after traffic stop leads to felony possession of drugs charge
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Mississippi man for felony possession of drugs. On Oct. 12, at approximately 12:15 am, Tupelo Officers conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of North Gloster Street and Lakeshire Drive. Probable cause was developed during the traffic stop to charge...
wtva.com
West Point police department facing staffing issues
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) -- The West Point Police Department is facing staffing issues like many job industries in America and they are looking to fill those openings fast, especially as the number of emergency calls continues to increase. Chief of Police Avery Cook says the department used to get...
wcbi.com
Former Columbus mayor, George Wade, has died
LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A former Columbus mayor has passed away. George Wade served as mayor of Columbus from 1997 until 2001. He was a businessman who owned and operated a feed and seed in the city. Wade was also a retired insurance and financial representative. Wade was 90 years...
wtva.com
Disturbing crime at cemetery under investigation in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone stole an urn at an Oktibbeha County cemetery and tossed the ashes. The vandalism happened on Oct. 1 at the Memorial Garden Park on Oktoc Road. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Lt. Jon Davis described the crime as sickening and said the deceased's family was obviously upset....
Commercial Dispatch
Former mayor George Wade passes away
Former Columbus Mayor George Wade, 88, passed away Thursday in West Monroe, Louisiana. Wade served one term as mayor, from 1997-2001. Former city councilman Charlie Newell, who served four of his eight years with Wade, remembered him as a good man. “He was very easy to work with,” Newell said....
wtva.com
Jury finds man guilty in Chickasaw County killing
A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide. A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa man accused of shooting father and father’s friend to death
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about a double murder that happened in Tuscaloosa on October 8. Not only did authorities speak out for the first time on October 10 about the double murder, but so did one of the victims’ niece. It happened around 6:15 p.m. in a home on 20th Street, according to investigators. The alleged murders turned out to be Tuscaloosa County’s fourth double murder of the year.
Deadly Saturday Shooting Was Family Matter, Moundville Man Charged with Murder
A double shooting in Tuscaloosa Saturday that left two men dead may have been a family matter, police told local media hours after the incident. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to the 3000 block of 20th Street in West Tuscaloosa around 6:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
WTOK-TV
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’
Six people will face the death penalty in the 2021 robbery death of a Mississippi man. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that six defendants — five men and one woman — have been indicted on capital murder charges. Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo; Christopher Scott Clayton, 21,...
wtva.com
Funeral set for Saturday for former New Hope football star
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) — Family and friends will come together in the gym at New Hope High School this weekend to remember a former football star killed last month in Columbus. Tae'Kion Reed, 24, of Columbus, died September 25 after being shot the night before at the Country...
