Lowndes County, MS

wcbi.com

18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler hauling scrap metal went up in flames this afternoon in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Highway 45 South, near Highway 182, at about noon. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the trailer on the big rig was saved. However, the...
wvtm13.com

Fatal crash claims the life of a teenager

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. — ALEA investigates a fatal car crash Wednesday that claimed the life of a teenager. Officials said a Honda Accord was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe at 1:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 43 near mile marker 139. A 13-year-old was a passenger in the Honda and...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
CBS 42

13-year-old murder victim being remembered in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Family, friends and schoolteachers paid tribute Friday to Kei’lan Allen, who was an 8th-grade student at Westlawn Middle School. The school released balloons to remember the 13-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago. Allen’s grandmother Georgia Black says she wants everyone to remember her precious grandson who died too soon. “When […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Commercial Dispatch

South Montgomery-MSU connector road explored

In an effort to alleviate traffic congestion on South Montgomery Street, the city is commissioning a feasibility study for an additional eastbound route from there that would connect to Mississippi State University. Mayor Lynn Spruill plans to sign an agreement this week with the Neel-Schaffer engineering firm to begin the...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
VERONA, MS
wtva.com

Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
Brian Jones
wtva.com

West Point police department facing staffing issues

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) -- The West Point Police Department is facing staffing issues like many job industries in America and they are looking to fill those openings fast, especially as the number of emergency calls continues to increase. Chief of Police Avery Cook says the department used to get...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Former Columbus mayor, George Wade, has died

LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A former Columbus mayor has passed away. George Wade served as mayor of Columbus from 1997 until 2001. He was a businessman who owned and operated a feed and seed in the city. Wade was also a retired insurance and financial representative. Wade was 90 years...
COLUMBUS, MS
#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Steens Vernon Road#Dispatch
wtva.com

Jury finds man guilty in Chickasaw County killing

A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide. A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa man accused of shooting father and father’s friend to death

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about a double murder that happened in Tuscaloosa on October 8. Not only did authorities speak out for the first time on October 10 about the double murder, but so did one of the victims’ niece. It happened around 6:15 p.m. in a home on 20th Street, according to investigators. The alleged murders turned out to be Tuscaloosa County’s fourth double murder of the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NewsBreak
WTOK-TV

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
MACON, MS
wtva.com

Funeral set for Saturday for former New Hope football star

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) — Family and friends will come together in the gym at New Hope High School this weekend to remember a former football star killed last month in Columbus. Tae'Kion Reed, 24, of Columbus, died September 25 after being shot the night before at the Country...
COLUMBUS, MS

