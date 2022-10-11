Read full article on original website
Mars golf team reaches WPIAL final/Knoch Tennis wins playoff opener
The Mars boys golf team advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A Team championships Thursday with a runner-up performance yesterday in the semifinals at Duck Hollow Golf Course in Uniontown. The Planets finished five strokes behind leader Peters Township. They will be joined by Moon in the championship tournament. The top three teams advance to the championship, which is scheduled to be played Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Club in Belle Vernon.
Slippery Rock University Readying For Homecoming Weekend
Preparations are almost complete for Homecoming festivities at Slippery Rock University. Friday will feature a pep rally at 8 p.m. on The Quad with this year’s theme of “Feeling ‘22”. Events for alumni on Friday include an employee breakfast, the SRU Communication and Media Hall of Fame, and a Distinguished Alumni Dinner.
Winners Named For Rotary Banner Contest
Last weekend the Butler Cultural District made its debut, highlighting the arts community in Butler. The district is sponsored in part by the Butler Rotary Club, who is announcing the winners of their banner art competition. There were 27 banners displayed throughout the district in downtown Butler. A panel of...
Bear Hunting Season Begins Saturday
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is readying for another bear hunting season. While some areas began archery bear season last month, statewide muzzleloader bear hunting begins this Saturday. There’s also high interest in bear hunting this year, with more than 220,000 people purchasing a bear hunting license. The increase in...
Many Butler City Residents Lose Power Friday
Hundreds of residents in the city of Butler experienced a power outage Friday. Around 800 customers of West Penn Power, mostly in Butler City, were left without power around 11 a.m. Crews were observed working in the area of Penn and Chestnut Streets shortly after noon. The cause of the...
Man Uninjured After Truck Rolls Into Creek
A man avoided injuries after his truck went down an embankment and into a creek earlier this week. Police say this crash happened just after 6 a.m. Monday on McBride Road in Brady Township. 24-year-old Chad Hoffman of Slippery Rock was driving when a deer ran out in front of...
SRU’s Foundation Making Final Push To Bring Back “Rocky”
Slippery Rock University is making its final fundraising push before Homecoming Weekend which could lead to the return of a former beloved mascot. The university says if they hit $22,000 in fundraising before Friday, Rocky the Rock will make an appearance this Saturday. The gray colored mascot is known for...
Mars Bank Offering Cybersecurity Session
Those interested in learning more about business cybersecurity are invited to a program to be held at a local bank later this week. Mars Bank will host “Cybersecurity Summit for Business” on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. athe Cranberry Regional Learning Alliance. This program will include...
Pedestrian Flown To Hospital After Accident
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Butler Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 5 p.m. for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on South Duffy Road near the intersection with Whitestown Road. Crews from Butler Township, the VA, and Butler...
Concordia Hosting Fall Workshop At The Mansion
A fall-themed workshop for youth affected by the death of a loved one and their caregivers will be held this weekend. Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a “Pumpkins, Leaves, and Copper Trees” event on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Mansion in Butler.
“Monster Mile” Coming To Alameda Park
A mile-long walk tomorrow at Alameda Park will offer kids a wide range of Halloween activities for kids. Butler County Parks and Recreation is hosting the Monster Mile from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Children are encouraged to wear their costume and make a stop at 12 different treat...
Butler Transit Changes HVAC Companies
The Butler Transit Authority is moving forward with a new provider for maintenance of their HVAC systems. The authority board approved a five-year contract at their Tuesday meeting with the company Renick Brothers in Slippery Rock at a total cost of just over $33,000. This was one of two proposals...
Freedom Road Set For Work This Weekend
A portion of Freedom Road in Cranberry Township will be closed once again this weekend. Work is set to begin at midnight Saturday on the westbound portion of Freedom Road in between Haine School Road and Commonwealth Drive. Detours will be posted having drivers utilize Route 19 to connect back...
Cocktails With Candidates In Cranberry
The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce is inviting members and non-members to get to know candidates in the upcoming election at an event later this week. Cocktails with Candidates will take place 5 to 7 p.m. at the Juniper Grill in Cranberry. Those planning to attend will have the...
One Taken To Hospital After Rt. 356 Crash
One person was taken to the hospital following a three car chain reaction crash yesterday in Jefferson Township. The accident happened yesterday around 9:45 a.m. on Route 356 near the intersection with Marwood Road. Police say 68-year-old Michael Korczynski of Harmony was driving his pickup truck northbound when he approached...
Cranberry Twp. Seeking Bids For Two Projects
Cranberry Township is asking for bids to help with a couple of upcoming projects. First, Township Supervisors are soliciting for the delivery of granulated Activated Carbon for use in the treatment of wastewater air purification at the Brush Creek Water Pollution Control facility. Cranberry Supervisors are also accepting bids for...
Group To Offer Free Groceries In Effort To Highlight Inflation
A local business is teaming up with a U.S. Congressman and a Republican-backed organization to highlight the rising cost of living and give away grocery store gift cards in Saxonburg later this week. Spankle’s Neighborhood Market is hosting U.S. Representative Mike Kelly along with the Pennsylvania chapter of Americans for...
Cranberry’s SPOOKtacular Nearing End Of Nomination
There’s still time for Cranberry Township residents and their furry friends to participate in a seasonal competition. Entries for the fourth annual SPOOKtacular Pet Costume Contest will continue to be accepted through Thursday on the Cranberry Township Facebook page. Cranberry Township’s Facebook friends will then decide the winner by...
Two Vehicle Accident On I-79 Snarls Morning Traffic
A two vehicle accident this morning on I-79 is causing delays for drivers. The accident happened around 6:45 a.m. near mile marker 82 in the northbound lane, which is just south of the Evans City exit. Dispatchers say it was a two vehicle accident, with both cars into a guardrail.
Companies Agree To Acquire Westinghouse
A multi-billion deal is in place for two companies to acquire Westinghouse Electric. Cameco Corporation and Brookfield Renewable Partners have agreed to form a partnership and take over the Cranberry Township based business. The value of Westinghouse is $7.8 billion, but factoring in existing debt structure will then leave an...
