The Mars boys golf team advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A Team championships Thursday with a runner-up performance yesterday in the semifinals at Duck Hollow Golf Course in Uniontown. The Planets finished five strokes behind leader Peters Township. They will be joined by Moon in the championship tournament. The top three teams advance to the championship, which is scheduled to be played Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Club in Belle Vernon.

MARS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO