Reached a Disney “Breaking Point?” Ways to Combat the Notion
Dearest Disney fans… we hear you. The recent days, months, (and, dare we say, years?) haven’t been the easiest for the Disney fandom. The verbiage “breaking point” seems to pop up left and right on Disney blogs and chat groups. Do you feel like you’ve reached your Disney “breaking point?” Here are ways that may help to combat that notion.
Individual Meal Prices at Disney Park Approach the $150 Mark. Where Will it End?
For all the magic, wonder, and childhood innocence in which Guests are immersed during a visit to the parks at Walt Disney World, sadly, there’s a price to pay, and Disney seems to have no qualms about continuing to raise prices for the same experiences (or less of one). And one Disney Park’s announcement about price hikes has fans asking, “Where will it end?”
Former Imagineer Says Disney Parks are “Needlessly Complex”
Gone are the days of visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort without a concrete plan in place. From budget planning for hiked-up ticket prices to the Disney Park Pass Reservation System and the “vary by date” Disney Genie+ service… Disney is no longer a place of spontaneity. But is the Disney Park experience “needlessly complex?” This former Walt Disney Imagineer believes so.
Netflix Will Soon Cost Less Than Disney+
As many Disney+ subscribers and Disney fans know, on December 8, Disney will launch an ad-supported tier of Disney+. The new ad-supported tier will cost subscribers $7.99 per month and the ad-free tier — currently, the only tier available — will see the price go from $7.99 per month all the way up to $10.99 per month.
Out of This World Dining at Disney’s Planet Hollywood
If you are looking to (movie) star gaze and enjoy a great meal, you should visit Planet Hollywood Observatory at Disney Springs Town Center. That’s right, Walt Disney World is home to the restaurant chain that has famous spots on the Las Vegas Strip, in New York City, and even a Hollywood restaurant location. This fun place to shop and eat is absolutely worth a visit if you want to enjoy a table-service dining experience.
Ryan Reynolds to Star In Disney Movie Based On Popular Attraction
As many Disney fans are acutely aware — and may or may not be happy about — Disney is big on live-action remakes. From hits like Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin to not-as-successful movies like Dumbo and Pinocchio, Disney is all-in on the remakes and is showing no signs of slowing down. However, there is another area that Disney is also bringing in when it comes to making movies.
Orlando Tourism Is Giving Away 12 Free Disney World Vacations!
Disney has been in the news a lot lately, but not for the best of reasons. Last week, Disney announced some pretty big price increases across the board, from theme park tickets to Disney Genie+, and even bottles of water. Guests were not overly happy, as a Disney vacation seems to be getting further and further out of reach for many families.
Genie+ Price Jumps to Highest Price Point Today
Recently we reported that the price of Disney’s Genie+ had increased. Not only has it increased, but it will now be subject to daily pricing, like airline tickets, based on crowd levels and demand. The price for the premium service (that replaced the complimentary FastPass) will now range from $15-$22* per person per day. Since guests cannot purchase Genie+ ahead of time anymore, there is no way around this. All Guests are subject to the price on that particular day. This means you may pay $15 one day and $22 the next. We’ve been keeping a close eye on it and have yet to see the cost at its lower price point.
Tia Mowry Shares Drool-Worthy Snaps of Everything She Ate During Her Day at Disneyland
Tia Mowry knows where to get the best food at Disneyland!. The actress shared a video on Instagram that showed fans everything she snacked on while walking around the California amusement park–and our mouths can't stop watering!. "Everything I ate at Disneyland," read the overlayed text as the video...
Disney Brings Magic to Boy Dubbed “A Walking Miracle”
Once in a while a story fills you with hope. With bad news seemingly around every corner, it’s rare anymore to find a story that’s genuinely good. However, the story of Fraser is just that. Fraser is a Make-A-Wish kid who got to live out his Disney dreams and his story is an absolute inspiration.
BIG NEWS TODAY about Work Beginning on Brand-New Magic Kingdom Attraction
There’s big news this afternoon about Disney’s plans to begin the work of reimagining the Splash Mountain attraction at Walt Disney World!. Disney first announced its plans to reimagine the wettest ride in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom back in June of 2020, and earlier this year, Guests were privy to more information about the planned reimagining–one that will trade the Song of the South theme at Splash Mountain for a Princess and the Frog theme, complete with a brand-new take on the attraction itself.
Have A Disney Dining Adventure at T-REX
One of the hallmarks of Disney dining is the way a meal can quickly transform into an immersive and memorable experience. From meeting characters at Magic Kingdom‘s Crystal Palace to trying sushi for the first time as a family at Morimoto Asia, to dining through a rainforest thunderstorm at Rainforest Café. Disney dining is so much more than just grabbing food on vacation. One of my family’s favorite fun table service dining spots at Disney Springs is T-REX. If you have a dinosaur lover or a Jurassic World fan in your group, this spot is a must. Here is what you need to know for your Disney dining adventure at T-REX!
Angry Fans React To Yet Another Disney Price Hike
Going on a Disney vacation has never been an inexpensive experience. From theme park tickets to hotels and dining (plus merchandise you’ll inevitably buy), families can save for years to be able to head to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida or Disneyland Resort in California. Unfortunately, now it...
Disney Cast Members Rally to Help Hurricane Victims
The aftermath of Hurricane Ian continues to debilitate thousands of Floridians across the state. The record-breaking storm was one of the fiercest the state has ever seen and many Floridians are struggling to pick up the pieces while others have been reaching out a hand to help. Many Disney Cast...
More WDW Price Price Increases, Character Meals See Jump
It seems every other news story right now is price increases. While it isn’t exactly surprising g that prices increased when they did, it is a new fiscal year after, it is frustrating. Our Disney dollars don’t stretch quite as far as they used to and now they’re going to stretch even less.
Enter Our Wickedly Fun Halloween Scentsy Giveaway!
Well, well, well – what do we have here? Disney Dining has some wickedly good news as we are giving away a Disney Villain Scentsy prize pack to one of our lucky readers this Halloween season!. With the spooky season upon us, what better way to enjoy all things...
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Reveals He Was Almost Paralyzed By Near-Fatal Fall
Disney has created a number of memorable live-action films — Mary Poppins, The Parent Trap, Hocus Pocus, Cruella, and more. However, one of the most successful live-action franchises was actually based on one of Disney’s most popular attractions, Pirates of the Caribbean. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse...
Spooktacular New Book by ‘Kingdom Keepers’ Author Hits Shelves
Spooky Season is in full swing, and that means we are celebrating all things creepy, eerie, and frightening! That is why we are so excited that Disney has released a new spooktacular book for us to devour! Cautionary Tales by New York Times Best Selling Author Ridley Parson is now available, and you won’t want to skip this one!
