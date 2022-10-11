Read full article on original website
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose Ignores Sister Who Publicly Blasts Him Over Battle For Late Mother’s Home
Family drama has entered the life of a former NBA player as his sister has taken to social media to disrespect him for making a move that she does not like. According to The Shadow League, current NBA basketball analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose is embroiled in what appears to be a family feud with his sister.
Memphis Grizzlies Waive Former Duke Star
On Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies made several transactions, including waiving former Duke star Matthew Hurt.
Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died
Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star, NBA champion has died
Former Philadelphia 76ers standout Lucious Jackson has died. The former All-Star and NBA champion was 80. Jackson reportedly passed away on Wednesday in Houston due to heart issues. The 6-foot-9, 240 pounder was a native of San Marcos, Texas and he played his college hoops at Texas Southern and Texas-Rio...
Kevin Durant Reacts To Draymond Green Punch
Kevin Durant knows what it's like to get into a heated exchange with Draymond Green. Early in Durant's final season with the Golden State Warriors, he and Green has a verbal altercation on the court that jeopardized the team's chemistry. Durant is now watching the organization's latest drama unfold as an outsider.
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off And Threw The Ball Back To Jaden McDaniels While LeBron James Couldn't Believe What Was Going On
Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels threw the ball back and forth multiple times while LeBron James was standing there completely confused.
Pistons will reportedly waive 4-time All-Star
The Detroit Pistons acquired Kemba Walker as part of a trade during the NBA Draft, but the veteran point guard is not going to play in a regular-season game for the team. Walker is expected to be waived by the Pistons, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Detroit landed Walker...
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
SOURCE SPORTS: Jordan Poole’s New Contract is Reportedly More Important to the Warriors Than Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors are set to add Draymond Green back into the fold after a self-imposed leave of absence after punching teammate Jordan Poole. With contracts for many key players coming up at the end of the season, there is a belief that Jordan Poole is the priority. The...
Shareef O'Neal's Lock Down Defense Against Victor Wembanyama Became Viral: "He Forced Him To The Corner To Take A Bad Shot"
NBA fans applaud Shareef's good defense against the French superstar Victor Wembanyama.
John Wall Could Reportedly Lose Starting Job With The Clippers, According To Tyronn Lue
John Wall is in danger of losing his starting point guard role to Clippers veteran Reggie Jackson, according to head coach Tyronn Lue.
Darvin Ham finally makes the move Lakers fans have yearned for
After the most disappointing season in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with the head coach that helped guide them to a championship less than two calendar years earlier. Frank Vogel was shown the door and replacing him was Darvin Ham. Ham is well respected in the league...
Matt Barnes Selected His Top 5 Best NBA Players, Excludes Luka Doncic And Nikola Jokic From The List
Former NBA player Matt Barnes reveals his list of top 5 NBA players for the 2022-23 NBA season. Barnes snubbed Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Got Into It With Jaden McDaniels In Timberwolves Game
A frustrated Brodie lashed out.
Sixers set to make roster cuts, waive Bassey and Joe
The Sixers intend to waive recent draft picks Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday morning, confirming reports by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey and PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck. It was clear from the beginning of the preseason that both players were low...
Ben Simmons on Embiid Relationship: ‘We Never Really Spoke’
The former Sixers star discussed his lack of relationship with fellow star Joel Embiid.
Aaron Boone not worried about sting of game three loss bleeding into game four: 'Hell no. Not allowed to'
The Yankees lost in the most heartbreaking way possible in game three, but Aaron Boone quickly dismissed concern of that bleeding into a must-win game four.
