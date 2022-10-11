Read full article on original website
Apple execs Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak speaking at WSJ Tech Live event
Senior Apple execs Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak are among the speakers for the tech leadership conference WSJ Tech Live. Tickets for the exclusive event originally started at $4,000, but now only $5,500 tickets remain, and are only available to senior execs of organizations with $100M+ in revenue …. Even...
Netflix ad-supported tier launching next month: $7 per month, 720p streaming
Netflix has officially announced its new ad-supported tier, which will launch on November 3. In the United States, this new “Basic with Ads” plan will cost $6.99 per month. You’ll see around four to five minutes of ads per hour and video quality will be limited to 720p…
Oracle VirtualBox brings Apple Silicon Mac support in version 7.0 beta
VirtualBox is a popular free software program owned by Oracle that lets users run virtual machines on Windows, macOS, and Linux. This week, Oracle released VirtualBox 7.0, which not only brings multiple new features and enhancements but also adds beta support for Apple Silicon Macs for the first time. VirtualBox...
Taylor Swift to be the next featured artist on Apple Fitness+ ahead of new ‘Midnights’ album release
Apple Fitness+ is not just about workouts, as Apple also highlights the platform’s integration with Apple Music. This time, the company has announced that the next artist to be featured on Apple Fitness+ workouts is 11-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift. Workouts with Taylor Swift songs. In an Instagram...
How to change Apple Watch band
Whether you’ve just gotten your first Apple Watch or you want to swap out your band for the first time, doing so is different from any other watch. Follow along for how to change Apple Watch bands. In addition to the host of first-party Apple Watch band options, there...
