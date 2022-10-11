The Panthers are in deep, deep trouble. If that wasn’t already clear from their 1-4 start and firing of head coach Matt Rhule, the dire nature of the team’s future is turning heads around the NFL. The organization has an astonishing amount of money committed to their mediocre roster in 2023, which could lead to the Panthers becoming one of the most active teams at the trade deadline, scrapping key elements of their roster for parts in an effort to rebuild. The question becomes: Who could actually leave? Which teams could be interested? And how far is Carolina willing to go in order to correct their cap nightmare?

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO