Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Andy Dalton to Start Against Former Team, Demario Davis Talks Joe Burrow
Saints head coach Dennis Allen says he anticipates Andy Dalton to start at quarterback Sunday against the Bengals, Dalton’s former team. “He’s a veteran player and has played well in our league, and that’s one of the reasons we brought him here.” Dalton was drafted by the Bengals and started for them all eight years […]
WDSU
New Orleans Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton will start against Bengals
The New Orleans Saints have announced who will start at quarterback this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Head Coach Dennis Allen, Andy Dalton will start Sunday in the Dome against Joe Burrow's Bengals. New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston returned to practice Wednesday for the first time in...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals loving their new indoor facility
The Cincinnati Bengals made pretty big news this offseason when they announced their intention to have an indoor practice facility ready for the 2022 season. It was one of the loudest criticisms launched at the franchise to try and prove the cheap narrative that has lingered with the front office.
NFL responds to I-Team regarding new Deshaun Watson lawsuit
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned yet another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claiming he pressured her into a sex act when she met him to give him a massage.
Burrow-Chase connection leads Bengals past Saints 30-26
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26. Two of Burrow’s touchdown tosses went to Ja’Marr Chase — just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national […]
Boston
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ second win with Bailey Zappe at quarterback
Zappe wasn't the only Patriots rookie to have a good day. The Patriots defeated the Browns 38-15 on Sunday in Cleveland. New England improved to 3-3 on the season as rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe moved to 2-0 as a starter in place of the injured Mac Jones. Zappe’s efficient and...
profootballnetwork.com
Final NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Sizing Up Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s our final look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for the remaining 13 games. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL...
NFL・
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to take on the New Orleans Saints in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup in the Superdome. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bengals-Saints prediction and pick, laid out below. The Bengals are off...
SB Nation
The Panthers need to get rid of players, and here’s who could be dealt
The Panthers are in deep, deep trouble. If that wasn’t already clear from their 1-4 start and firing of head coach Matt Rhule, the dire nature of the team’s future is turning heads around the NFL. The organization has an astonishing amount of money committed to their mediocre roster in 2023, which could lead to the Panthers becoming one of the most active teams at the trade deadline, scrapping key elements of their roster for parts in an effort to rebuild. The question becomes: Who could actually leave? Which teams could be interested? And how far is Carolina willing to go in order to correct their cap nightmare?
Watch: Pirates closer Bednar slams beer bong with fans at Steelers tailgate
All-star Pittsburgh Pirates closer, David Bednar, attended pre-game festivities on Sunday before the Steelers 20-18 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Report: Big 12 Finalizing Two-Year Divisionless Football Format
The Bearcats move into the conference next summer.
Cincinnati Lands 4-Star Recruit Jizzle James
The Cincinnati Bearcats men’s basketball team received a commitment from four-star prospect Jizzle James. He announced his decision Oct. 4 via his Twitter account. Ranked as the No. 59 prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN, James is the highest rated recruit to commit to Cincinnati since the beginning of head coach Wes Miller’s tenure. James received plenty of interest across the country, fielding offers from other notable programs such as Georgia, Georgetown, North Carolina State and Florida Gulf Coast.
Bengals will use indoor practice facility for the first time Friday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For the first time this season, the Bengals are headed indoors — for practice. The team will use the Integrity Express Logistics Indoor Facility, located nearby to Paycor Stadium, on Friday morning. “We want to go indoors and simulate being indoors, so it works out...
SB Nation
Tennessee proved its resurgence is very real by giving the Alabama defense a historic whooping
For 16 years Tennessee could never crack the code on defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide, always coming close yet losing in the most hilarious and excruciating ways (see: Terrence Cody’s blocked field goal). For 132 consecutive games, Alabama has won when scoring at least 49 points. That streak is...
