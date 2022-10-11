ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincy Jungle

Bengals loving their new indoor facility

The Cincinnati Bengals made pretty big news this offseason when they announced their intention to have an indoor practice facility ready for the 2022 season. It was one of the loudest criticisms launched at the franchise to try and prove the cheap narrative that has lingered with the front office.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
WDTN

Burrow-Chase connection leads Bengals past Saints 30-26

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26. Two of Burrow’s touchdown tosses went to Ja’Marr Chase — just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national […]
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
SB Nation

The Panthers need to get rid of players, and here’s who could be dealt

The Panthers are in deep, deep trouble. If that wasn’t already clear from their 1-4 start and firing of head coach Matt Rhule, the dire nature of the team’s future is turning heads around the NFL. The organization has an astonishing amount of money committed to their mediocre roster in 2023, which could lead to the Panthers becoming one of the most active teams at the trade deadline, scrapping key elements of their roster for parts in an effort to rebuild. The question becomes: Who could actually leave? Which teams could be interested? And how far is Carolina willing to go in order to correct their cap nightmare?
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Game Haus

Cincinnati Lands 4-Star Recruit Jizzle James

The Cincinnati Bearcats men’s basketball team received a commitment from four-star prospect Jizzle James. He announced his decision Oct. 4 via his Twitter account. Ranked as the No. 59 prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN, James is the highest rated recruit to commit to Cincinnati since the beginning of head coach Wes Miller’s tenure. James received plenty of interest across the country, fielding offers from other notable programs such as Georgia, Georgetown, North Carolina State and Florida Gulf Coast.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Ravens#American Football#The Cleveland Browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy