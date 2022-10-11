AUGSBURG, Germany – German e-mobility specialist QUANTRON has signed a framework agreement with TMP Logistics Group Ltd. for an order of up to 500 Class 8 trucks with FCEV drive system. The contract signing took place in a dedicated ceremony after the Hydrogen Americas Summit 2022 on October 12 at the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce (DGIC). The event was supported by the German Embassy in Washington D.C.

