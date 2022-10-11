Read full article on original website
theevreport.com
Arcimoto Deliverator Named Overall Electric Vehicle of the Year in 2022 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards
EUGENE, Ore. – Arcimoto, Inc., makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles, announced the Deliverator has been named 2022 Overall Electric Vehicle of the Year in the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. The awards program recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets.
theevreport.com
Volta Media Network Enables 3D Ad Campaigns Across Its Network of Digital Screens
NEW YORK – Volta Inc., an industry-leading electric vehicle charging and media company, announced the support of three-dimensional (“3D”) creative campaigns across the Volta Media Network. This capability furthers Volta’s commitment to providing advertisers and consumers with an innovative and impactful digital media experience. In addition...
theevreport.com
ZF and NIO Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement
Munich – ZF, the global technology company, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with NIO on October 11, in Munich, Germany. The two sides will work together in the development of steer-by-wire (SBW) products and other fields. Dr. Holger Klein, Member of the Board of Management (BOM), ZF Group, William...
theevreport.com
NIO Opens First Power Swap Station in Germany
On September 28, 2022, the first NIO Power Swap Station (PSS) in Zusmarshausen was officially opened. NIO users are able to experience the revolutionary charging solution in Germany, including fully automatic battery replacement. NIO is also expanding its collaboration with other partners. The first Power Swap Station in Germany is...
theevreport.com
TMP Logistics Group to Order up to 500 QUANTRON Class 8 Fuel Cell Trucks
AUGSBURG, Germany – German e-mobility specialist QUANTRON has signed a framework agreement with TMP Logistics Group Ltd. for an order of up to 500 Class 8 trucks with FCEV drive system. The contract signing took place in a dedicated ceremony after the Hydrogen Americas Summit 2022 on October 12 at the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce (DGIC). The event was supported by the German Embassy in Washington D.C.
