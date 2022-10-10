ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
KOWB AM 1290

Hike! Can Wyoming Cheerleaders Kick Field Goals?

Now, one of the more glossed-over arts of football has to be field goal kicking. As fans, we always care more about every other position on the field and leave kickers and punters to the wayside. It's tragic. Kickers and punters can change the game. How many times have you watched a game and said to yourself "missing that field goal earlier is huge"? Or something to that effect, anyways. You say it every close game, right?
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Former UW guard Drake Jeffries Signs with Orlando Magic

LARAMIE -- Former University of Wyoming guard Drake Jeffries signed a free agent deal with the Orlando Magic the team announced on Tuesday. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. Jeffries will wear No. 55 and the Magic will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at...
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming College Sports
Laramie, WY
Football
State
Wyoming State
Laramie, WY
College Sports
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Wyoming Football
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie County Residents Recently Listed As Missing Persons

A pair of young Laramie County residents have recently been separately listed as missing persons on the Wyoming DCI Wyoming Missing Persons Website. The two are 15-year-old Jonathon Robert Davisson [above left] and18-year-old William Anthony Nicholson [above right]. Davisson was listed on the website on September 25, while Nicholson was listed on Sept. 21.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Jump Into Another Fun Weekend In Cheyenne

We have successfully made it to another weekend in Cheyenne. Stop, take a breath and look at the leaves starting to turn colors. Pretty, right? Enjoy them before they fall out and it's just stick season. While you're remembering to stop and smell the crinkled leaves this weekend, don't forget...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Bohl
Person
Blake Anderson
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie Woman Arrested On Felony Possession

A woman is currently in jail on a felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge, according to a release by the Laramie Police Department. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 08:52 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of General Brees Road for a report of a suspicious female.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: October Weather In Cheyenne

We all know that predicting the weather in Cheyenne for any given month is always pretty dicey. It can snow almost any month of the year. Hail, tornadoes, 80-mile-per-hour winds, 95- degree heat, blizzards, and just about anything else other than--thankfully---hurricanes are all possibilities when it comes to the weather in this corner of southeastern Wyoming.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Concussion#Cowboys#University Of Wyoming#American Football#College Football#Uw
KOWB AM 1290

Forbes Magazine Names Laramie Credit Union “Best-in-State”

Each year, Forbes Magazine dives deep into banking data to discover which credit union is the best in every state. According to a recent press release, for the fourth year in a row, Laramie's own UniWyo Credit Union has won that honor. The announcement comes on the heels of UniWyo announcing a merger with Reliant Credit Union back in July of 2022.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Join Laramie Police Department In A Food Drive

As if our police department isn't doing enough to help our community already. The Laramie Police Department is proud to participate in a Faith & Blue Food Drive to help Laramie Interfaith and Laramie Soup Kitchen fulfill their missions of helping our community. National Faith & Blue Weekend aims to...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Festival To Offer Haunted Ghost Hunts Of Atlas Theater

Midnight West Fest is gearing up for its 2022 festival at the Atlas Theater in Cheyenne. If you're not familiar with the festival, it's a film festival that runs for a few days during spooky season each year. This year, it will be held from October 21st through the 23rd. It's for a good cause, too, part of the proceeds go to Cheyenne Little Theatre for all they do.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
KOWB AM 1290

Larimer County Man Facing Attempted Murder, Menacing Charges

A 46-year-old Colorado man is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder and felony menacing in connection with an Oct. 8 incident in Wellington. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident began a little before 3:30 p.m. on October 8 when a man called the Larimer County 911 and told them he had killed a woman and a child.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KOWB AM 1290

Shots Fired In Downtown Cheyenne Lead To Arrest Of Local Man

A 26-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested on Monday night in connection with an incident earlier in the evening in which he allegedly fired several shots at another car in downtown Cheyenne. That's according to a Tuesday news release from the Cheyenne Police Department. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Hey Laramie, Join UNIWYO For Some Virtual Trivia Fun

Are you a trivia fan as much as I am? Because if yes, here's some fun news for you! UNIWYO & the Albany County Public Library Foundation will be hosting a virtual Boos & Q's Online Trivia Competition. The event is a Halloween fundraiser to benefit the Albany County Public...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Find Treasure At Laramie’s Newest Shop

Candlestix to Cupboards, Antiques and Collectible, is now OPEN in Laramie!. You know what they say; another man's trash is another man's treasure. And with a new antique store opening in Laramie, I'm ready to put on my Pirate costume, and search for my treasure!. No matter if anyone says...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy