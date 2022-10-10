Read full article on original website
Cowgirls ready to battle Lobos in first Mountain West Conference dual
LARAMIE -- It has been quite a while since the University of Wyoming women’s swimming & diving team and New Mexico have squared off against one another in a dual meet. The two regional foes haven’t met in that capacity since the 2017-18 season. The Cowgirls and Lobos...
Cowgirls Make Trip to California for a Pair of Road Matches
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming volleyball team travels to California for a pair of road matches this week, looking to get back on the winning tract. The Cowgirls face San Diego State at 8 p.m., MT October 13 and close with an Oct. 15 contest at 2 p.m., against Fresno State.
Hike! Can Wyoming Cheerleaders Kick Field Goals?
Now, one of the more glossed-over arts of football has to be field goal kicking. As fans, we always care more about every other position on the field and leave kickers and punters to the wayside. It's tragic. Kickers and punters can change the game. How many times have you watched a game and said to yourself "missing that field goal earlier is huge"? Or something to that effect, anyways. You say it every close game, right?
Former UW guard Drake Jeffries Signs with Orlando Magic
LARAMIE -- Former University of Wyoming guard Drake Jeffries signed a free agent deal with the Orlando Magic the team announced on Tuesday. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. Jeffries will wear No. 55 and the Magic will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at...
Laramie County Residents Recently Listed As Missing Persons
A pair of young Laramie County residents have recently been separately listed as missing persons on the Wyoming DCI Wyoming Missing Persons Website. The two are 15-year-old Jonathon Robert Davisson [above left] and18-year-old William Anthony Nicholson [above right]. Davisson was listed on the website on September 25, while Nicholson was listed on Sept. 21.
Ned LeDoux Sports Wyoming Cowboys Pride Before Texas Show
First off, it's really cool that Ned LeDoux gives us a behind-the-scenes view of a legendary music venue in Billy Bob's Texas. I bet the show he put on was nuts, from his performance to the rowdy crowd. Pure music bliss. Secondly, and most glaringly, the hooded sweatshirt that Ned...
This Weekend in Laramie; Farmer’s Market Withdrawal Week
Is it just me or is it weird not seeing the farmer's market on here anymore? Ah, I miss it already! I hope everyone got all that they needed last week! We still have a bunch of fun things going on in Laramie this weekend!. Friday, October 7. Mountain Film.
Jump Into Another Fun Weekend In Cheyenne
We have successfully made it to another weekend in Cheyenne. Stop, take a breath and look at the leaves starting to turn colors. Pretty, right? Enjoy them before they fall out and it's just stick season. While you're remembering to stop and smell the crinkled leaves this weekend, don't forget...
Laramie Woman Arrested On Felony Possession
A woman is currently in jail on a felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge, according to a release by the Laramie Police Department. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 08:52 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of General Brees Road for a report of a suspicious female.
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: October Weather In Cheyenne
We all know that predicting the weather in Cheyenne for any given month is always pretty dicey. It can snow almost any month of the year. Hail, tornadoes, 80-mile-per-hour winds, 95- degree heat, blizzards, and just about anything else other than--thankfully---hurricanes are all possibilities when it comes to the weather in this corner of southeastern Wyoming.
Albany County Clerk and Sheriff Debate Happening Next Week
As the elections are creeping up upon us, the University of Wyoming Political Science Club will be hosting the debate for Albany County Clerk and co-hosting alongside the UWYO Criminal Justice Club for the Albany County Sheriff debate. Join us for a night of political debate and a Q&A session...
Country Music Star and CFD Legend Performs in Laramie This Month
As if October wasn't already promising to be a great month, we have more good news for you. The rough n' tough saddle bronc athlete turned country music star is coming back to Wyoming this month! That's right - Chancey Williams will take center stage in Laramie at the Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall.
Forbes Magazine Names Laramie Credit Union “Best-in-State”
Each year, Forbes Magazine dives deep into banking data to discover which credit union is the best in every state. According to a recent press release, for the fourth year in a row, Laramie's own UniWyo Credit Union has won that honor. The announcement comes on the heels of UniWyo announcing a merger with Reliant Credit Union back in July of 2022.
Join Laramie Police Department In A Food Drive
As if our police department isn't doing enough to help our community already. The Laramie Police Department is proud to participate in a Faith & Blue Food Drive to help Laramie Interfaith and Laramie Soup Kitchen fulfill their missions of helping our community. National Faith & Blue Weekend aims to...
Cheyenne Festival To Offer Haunted Ghost Hunts Of Atlas Theater
Midnight West Fest is gearing up for its 2022 festival at the Atlas Theater in Cheyenne. If you're not familiar with the festival, it's a film festival that runs for a few days during spooky season each year. This year, it will be held from October 21st through the 23rd. It's for a good cause, too, part of the proceeds go to Cheyenne Little Theatre for all they do.
NWS Cheyenne: Near Freezing Temps Expected Later This Week
Some areas west of the Laramie Range could see freezing temperatures later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Overnight lows will begin to drop into the mid to lower 30s later this week," the NWS said. Wednesday's forecast calls for overnight lows of 31 degrees in...
Larimer County Man Facing Attempted Murder, Menacing Charges
A 46-year-old Colorado man is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder and felony menacing in connection with an Oct. 8 incident in Wellington. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident began a little before 3:30 p.m. on October 8 when a man called the Larimer County 911 and told them he had killed a woman and a child.
Shots Fired In Downtown Cheyenne Lead To Arrest Of Local Man
A 26-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested on Monday night in connection with an incident earlier in the evening in which he allegedly fired several shots at another car in downtown Cheyenne. That's according to a Tuesday news release from the Cheyenne Police Department. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were...
Hey Laramie, Join UNIWYO For Some Virtual Trivia Fun
Are you a trivia fan as much as I am? Because if yes, here's some fun news for you! UNIWYO & the Albany County Public Library Foundation will be hosting a virtual Boos & Q's Online Trivia Competition. The event is a Halloween fundraiser to benefit the Albany County Public...
Find Treasure At Laramie’s Newest Shop
Candlestix to Cupboards, Antiques and Collectible, is now OPEN in Laramie!. You know what they say; another man's trash is another man's treasure. And with a new antique store opening in Laramie, I'm ready to put on my Pirate costume, and search for my treasure!. No matter if anyone says...
