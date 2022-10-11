Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dog owner pleads not guilty to manslaughter charges
A Franklin County woman has pleaded not guilty to both charges of manslaughter she faces in connection to the deaths of two people earlier this year.
Youth accused of fatally shooting 13-year-old boy in north Alabama charged as an adult
A juvenile suspect who police say shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in north Alabama earlier this week was charged as an adult in the case. The suspect, whose name was not released because of their age, was charged with manslaughter as an adult in the killing of 13-year-old Moulton Middle School student Mauricio Nevarez, Trinity police told WAAY.
WAAY-TV
Juvenile charged as adult in shooting death of 13-year-old in Trinity
A juvenile has been charged with manslaughter as an adult in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Mauricio Nevarez. Trinity Police said they responded about 10:48 a.m. Monday to a home on Mountain Cove Drive, where they found Nevarez with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then to UAB Hospital, where he died about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
WAFF
30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
Florence man indicted on rape, abuse charges; victim believes they aren't the only one
The six-count indictment against a Florence man states he raped and sexually abused his victim multiple times between 2016 and 2018. So far, only one victim has come forward, but the investigator handling her case told WAAY 31 on Tuesday that the victim believes there are others out there who haven't come forward yet.
Alabama woman accused of possessing fentanyl, marijuana after running car off road
DECATUR, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of possessing fentanyl and marijuana, a discovery police said they made after she ran her vehicle off the road. Cynthia Michelle Kennedy, 48, of Decatur, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute fentanyl, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s online booking records.
WAFF
24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over. ALEA says that...
Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’
Six people will face the death penalty in the 2021 robbery death of a Mississippi man. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that six defendants — five men and one woman — have been indicted on capital murder charges. Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo; Christopher Scott Clayton, 21,...
RELATED PEOPLE
14-year-old who fatally shot teen in Decatur treated leniently because he is white, protesters say
The death of a 14-year-old male, who police claim was attempting an armed robbery of another 14-year-old who shot him in self-defense, led to a protest Monday outside Decatur Police Department by people who claimed the shooter is being treated leniently by police because he is white. Family members and...
Athens woman dead after Limestone County car accident
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that one is dead after an accident early Saturday morning.
Trinity man charged with assaulting sheriff’s deputy
A Trinity man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he led them on a chase and assaulted a sheriff's deputy.
ALEA identifies man killed in Morgan County wreck
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said one person was left dead after a wreck late Wednesday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drugs found in gum containers, Athens man arrested
An Athens man has been arrested after authorities say they found a large amount of drugs in various containers.
WAFF
Decatur mothers ask to see their sons after weekend shooting
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Kimberly Alexander lost her son Avantae on Sunday in what police describe as a self-defense shooting. Officers said five teenagers were together on Pennylane in Decatur Sunday morning. According to Decatur Police, three teens met with another teenager to rob him. They said fifth teenager carrying a gun then showed up. That’s when police say the teen being robbed pulled a gun and killed the other teen with a gun.
Decatur man charged with fentanyl distribution
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the distribution of fentanyl.
1 dead, on-duty officer injured in Tuscumbia crash
One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer is in the hospital after a crash late Monday night in Colbert County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
Mother of 14-year-old killed, mother of alleged demand answers from Decatur Police
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A mother lost her son and a mother has a son in a detention center in what Decatur Police are describing as a self-defense shooting on Sunday morning. Fourteen-year-old Avantae Alexander was shot and killed on Pennylane in Decatur during an attempted robbery by four teenagers aged 13 and 14.
WSMV
Alabama woman charged with TennCare fraud
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, an Alabama woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property in Giles County, Tenn. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the sheriff’s office in Limestone County, Alabama, announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens, Alabama. Officials said Hensley allegedly failed to inform TennCare that she had moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits for approximately four years and eight months.
Juvenile dies after Decatur shooting
Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Sunday morning.
Decatur Police Department debuts new ‘investi-gator’
In good humor, the department posted a picture of a small alligator captured at Ingalls Harbor after officers responded to a call on Wednesday morning.
Comments / 3