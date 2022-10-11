The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some areas of southeast Wyoming could see snow by Tuesday of next week. Here's a look at the weather forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle for the weekend into next week. Dry for most locations, except for the western mountains, where we could see afternoon chances for rain showers. Overall, pretty nice weather. Need to be watching Tuesday and Wednesday next week. A strong cold front moves into the area, that could bring us daytime rain showers and snow at night. Still a ways out, so the forecast could change. Mountains could definitely see significant snow accumulations though. Stay tuned!

WYOMING STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO