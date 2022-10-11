Read full article on original website
Related
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Cowboys JV Football stays undefeated
Last Monday evening the undefeated Abilene Cowboys JV football team played host to the visiting Circle T-birds in a junior varsity contest. The Cowboys extended their streak to 6 games as they shut out the visitors, winning in impressive fashion, 42-0. The JV Cowboys picked up where they left off...
Whitley led Irish in romp of Trinity
WICHITA – Junior running back Aiden Whitley ran for almost 400 yards while scoring five touchdowns to lead the Chapman Fighting Irish to a 62-36 Class 3A District football game win over Wichita Trinity Academy Friday night in Wichita. Whitley took the handoff 47 times in the game for...
Moundridge edges Solomon 42-34
SOLOMON – Moundridge quarterback Henry Hecox ran for four touchdowns and threw for another to lead his team to a 42-34 victory over Solomon Friday in Solomon. Hecox rushed 19 times for 133 yards and four scores, and he completed 11 of 17 passes for 173 yards and a third-quarter touchdown to Keigen Newhouse. Hecox ran his fourth touchdown in the final period with 11:05 to play and then withstood a valiant comeback by the Gorillas.
USD 435 adds assistant cheer sponsor to AMS cheer team
Abilene Middle School has added a new cheerleading team this year. Unified School District 435 Superintendent Greg Brown said the new activity had been a hit with AMS students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Daniel (Dan) Lee Jones
On Tuesday, October 11th, Daniel (Dan) Lee Jones passed away in Abilene, Kansas. He was a be…
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Woodbine mural nears completion
Pending a clear coat, Woodbine’s welcome mural is complete. The mural, completed by Junction City-based artist Mindy Allen, Mindy’s Murals, depicts images that represent Woodbine and include sunflowers, wheat, the Woodbine School and United Methodist Church, centennial belt buckle, roundabout and flag pole, Woodbine fireworks display, and a Halloween favorite, hedgeapples.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Obituary: Daniel (Dan) Lee Jones
On Tuesday, October 11th, Daniel (Dan) Lee Jones passed away in Abilene, Kansas. He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He was 73. Dan was born to Harry and Margaret Jones on October 24,1948 in Junction City, KS. He lived for many years in Enterprise until his family moved to Chapman when he was in middle school. His family were members of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Chapman. In 1966, he graduated from Dickinson County Community High School. He attended Kansas State Technical Institute in Salina and received an associate degree in Airframe & Powerplant as well as Computer Science. He married Christine (Chris) Schlesener on July 29, 1974. Together, Dan and Chris moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma and worked for Applied Automation which was later acquired by ABB.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Obituary: E. Louise Weed
E. Louise Weed, 91, Chapman, Kansas, died Sunday, October 9th, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Property fraud: No problem locally — yet. Property theft alert commercials create worry for residents
Property fraud or deed fraud is a fast-growing white-collar crime in the United States – especially in the urban areas, but Dickinson County Register of Deeds Rose Johns said she’s seen no indication it’s happening here. However, that doesn’t mean rural areas are immune.
Comments / 0