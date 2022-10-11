SPAN Ships First Deliveries of Drive Electric Vehicle Charger, Enabling Fast Home Charging Without a Costly Service Upgrade

Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers
Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model S Becomes A Hybrid, Never Uses Charger On 1,800-Mile Trip
The Warped Perception is known for its unusual Tesla mods. After strapping three mini-jet engines to the back of his Model S in order to improve its acceleration, channel host Matt Mikka is now addressing another problem he has with the vehicle - the fact that he has to stop and charge it.
disruptmagazine.com
28-Year-Old Jason Haugen is Disrupting the RV Industry
The RV market is evolving as the demand for comfortable travel and accommodation vehicles increases. This has helped transform the industry’s outlook, with new trends taking over. In the previous year, more people have been pursuing the line of RV to save money, while even more want to achieve a lifestyle with more freedom of mobility. Considering the new and improved designs from different companies, including the Haugen RV Group, it has become easier to attain this feat.
Retailers are gearing up for 'aggressive discounting' on electronics, cars, and more as they've stockpiled the most stuff to sell in 30 years, Morgan Stanley says
Americans' demand is cooling off and companies' inventories are booming. It's set to drive extraordinary holiday discounting, the bank said.
ZDNet
Tesla secures a deal to make cars safer through an over-the-air update
Tesla has closed a deal with Emergency Safety Solutions (ESS) to implement ESS' Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (HELP) technology in its cars. The tech is designed to help prevent Tesla vehicles from crashing into vehicles that are pulled over on the side of the road. Featured. Tesla will deploy HELP...
torquenews.com
Toyota Is Reportedly Launching a New Truck, To Compete Against RAV4's Fiercest Threat
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is one of Toyota's most successful SUVs, but it is threatened with one particular vehicle from Ford. And now, there is a reported assurance that Toyota could present a new compact pickup in 2023 to deal with this threat. The arrival of the Ford Maverick, a hybrid...
Cult of Mac
The Automotive Space Is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare
A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
theevreport.com
Volta Media Network Enables 3D Ad Campaigns Across Its Network of Digital Screens
NEW YORK – Volta Inc., an industry-leading electric vehicle charging and media company, announced the support of three-dimensional (“3D”) creative campaigns across the Volta Media Network. This capability furthers Volta’s commitment to providing advertisers and consumers with an innovative and impactful digital media experience. In addition...
globalspec.com
Video: Green light for world’s largest SOEC electrolyzer plant
Catalytic technology developer Topsoe is moving ahead with plans to build the world’s largest solid-oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) electrolyzer manufacturing plant in Herning, Denmark. The initial manufacturing capacity will be 500 MW/year, with an option to expand to 5 GW. SOEC technology consumes less electricity than alkaline and polymer...
CNET
Cars That Qualify for the New Federal EV Tax Credit
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. The new $7,500 federal tax credit for a new electric car is complicated, factoring in where...
tipranks.com
‘There Are Many Stocks That Are Already Reflecting a Recession’: Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Names
Those hoping for the fourth quarter to herald a stock market comeback have been disappointed so far. A late-year rally has yet to properly materialize with the market still factoring further turmoil as the fight against inflation continues and the specter of a recession remains. However, while the prospect of...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Most Discounted New Cars and Trucks Right Now
Despite the vehicle shortage and inflated new car pricing, Consumer Reports’ analysts recently found 10 models that right now are now selling below their MSRP sticker price---two of which include trucks!. New Car Deals 2-7% Below MSRP. According to Consumer Reports, discounts are not a thing of the past---you...
