The best barbecue in the west can found in Southern Utah! Yori “Big Lud” Ludvigson set up shop at Dixie Technical College to share some of his favorite barbecue dishes with GTU and viewers. Although he has been smoking barbecue for over three decades, Ludvigson recently started selling his barbecue from his festive food truck, and cruises all over the area. His business is named after himself, “Big Lud’s Barbecue.” Each item on Ludvigson’s menu has been smoked for several hours and is smoked to perfection. “If it’s not right, we don’t put it out,” said Ludvigson. “You can’t believe the hours that go behind one good brisket.”

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO