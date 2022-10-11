Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Soak up the sunshine today and through the weekend!
It's been a beautiful week across the Beehive state, and this continues for your Friday. You can expect pretty sunshine this afternoon as we climb back to the low to mid-70s across the Wasatch Front. St. George peaks at 87. High pressure is still in control and it's going to...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Now is the time to get off-road and take in the colors of changing leaves
You don't have to just look at Utah's beautiful changing leaves from far away — you can take a ride of your life and see them up close and personal. Morgan talked with Braxton Knight, General Manager of Wasatch Excursions in Heber Valley, about their guided or self-guided tours of the fall colors.
ABC 4
The best donuts in Southern Utah
There is no better way to end a trip to St. George than with a donut. Mother and daughter foodie duo Tasha and Madisyn Daniels, better known as The Food Gods, came to visit us for a second time while GTU was in Southern Utah and gave us the scoop on the best donuts in town.
ksl.com
Climate data: What these 2 totally different metrics have to say about Utah's 2022 water year
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah water experts have already considered the state's 2022 water year an improvement from the previous two, but not really great, either. This is based on a pair of data points from two federal agencies that track moisture delivered in Utah annually: the National Centers for Environmental Information, a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, an arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These agencies produce two models with entirely different figures regarding the 2022 water year, which ended on Sept. 30.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Explore Utah's beautiful backcountry on horseback
There's nothing like being on horseback in Utah's beautiful backcountry. Rocky Mountain Outfitters in Heber Valley is the place to book your trip. Brandon Petersen owns the company with his wife and says right now is a perfect time to see the leaves turning to fall colors. But, he says...
VIDEO: International Space Station passes over Salt Lake City
Let's hope everyone in northern Utah looked up and said "cheese!" early Friday when the International Space Station passed overhead.
ABC 4
Smoked barbecue in Southern Utah
The best barbecue in the west can found in Southern Utah! Yori “Big Lud” Ludvigson set up shop at Dixie Technical College to share some of his favorite barbecue dishes with GTU and viewers. Although he has been smoking barbecue for over three decades, Ludvigson recently started selling his barbecue from his festive food truck, and cruises all over the area. His business is named after himself, “Big Lud’s Barbecue.” Each item on Ludvigson’s menu has been smoked for several hours and is smoked to perfection. “If it’s not right, we don’t put it out,” said Ludvigson. “You can’t believe the hours that go behind one good brisket.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
utahstories.com
TOP FIVE HAUNTED PLACES IN UTAH
Utah is a haunted state. More so than most people realize. There are all manner of folkloric and legendary spooks and boogies lurking about in our backyard. Here is my list of the top-five most “haunted” and interesting places in Utah:. Number 5. North Temple. In 2018 I...
SNAPPED: Photo Friday, A wildlife hotspot 5 miles from Kimball Junction
PARK CITY, Utah — Finding wildlife is not always easy, depending on the weather, the terrain, and many other factors. There is, however, one area that has been a consistent […]
deseret.com
Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation
Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
Early morning West Jordan fire leaves family displaced
A West Jordan family is without a place to live this morning after a fire broke out in their home near the intersection of 7000 South and 2400 West.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah or you plan on traveling there in the near future and you also like eating at nice restaurants, with your friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Nightmare on 13th is two Halloween attractions in one location
Nightmare on 13th is Utah's Legendary Haunted Attraction. Nightmare Courtyard has 13 different themes filled with monsters. If that doesn’t scare you, check out the all-new second attraction, Institute of Terror! It’s pure madness!. There's even a "less scary" spook alley just for kids, that's the one Morgan...
Utahns face 'painful steps' as Great Salt Lake shrinks
As the Great Salt Lake continues to decline rapidly, state officials warned that Utahns will have to significantly increase water conservation.
Another Trader Joe's coming to Utah, expected to open in 2023
It's the news many Utahns have been hoping for as Trader Joe's is opening a new location in the Beehive State.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 14, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
CRISP & GREEN is opening its first location in Utah!
The Sandy CRISP & GREEN will be opening at 9710 South State Street in Sandy on October 15, 2022. CRISP & GREEN offers delicious and nutritious made-from-scratch salads, grain bowls, acai bowls and smoothies. Lily Smith, co-founder of the restaurant chain, joined us with how they put together a fall...
ksl.com
Utah nonprofit surprises single mom with a car
RIVERDALE — Nina Archuleta has a lot on her plate. The Roy resident is a single mom of a 10-month-old, and she works full-time as a sales associate at Layton Hills Mall. She's in recovery from addiction, and she's been juggling everything without owning a car. But that changed...
Comments / 0