Minnesota State

Here Are the Seventeen Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
RARE: STORIES OF DIS-EASE TO BE PERFORMED AT UMN MORRIS

Sod House Theater of Minneapolis will bring their production of RARE: Stories of Dis-ease to the University of Minnesota Morris on Oct. 22. The play is being performed to help bring a greater awareness and deeper understanding of the medical, economic, psychological, and social challenges facing people with rare diseases.
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
Trump supporter who set fire to his own camper charged with wire fraud

At NBC News Dennis Romero reports, “A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds of thousands of dollars after the 2020 incident at his Minneapolis-area residence, prosecutors said. Molla also created a GoFundMe fundraiser after the fire.”
The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting

Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
Anniversary of Minnesota's Worst Ever Natural Disaster

UNDATED (WJON News) -- October 12th marks the start of what is still known as the worst natural disaster to ever hit Minnesota. The Minnesota Historical Society says more than 450 people died in the Cloquet, Duluth and Moose Lake fires. More than 1,500 square miles were scorched and towns and villages burned flat.
See the Oldest House in St. Paul

Built in the mid-1850’s by Justus Ramsey, this home is the oldest in the entire city of St. Paul. Operating as a barber shop, antique store and now an outdoor patio bar, the home has seen a variety of uses in its time. About. Justus Ramsey, a Pennsylvania native,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Area agronomist discusses soybean and corn harvests in southeastern Minnesota

Minnesota had 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 9th, according to the latest Minnesota Crop Progress and Condition report from the USDA. Much of that fieldwork has included the soybean harvest, and KAUS News spoke with Josh Schofner, Field Agronomist with Pioneer in southeastern Minnesota who stated that the soybean harvest in this part of the state is wrapping up, and he added that yield-wise, the crop could be better than anticipated based on the growing season…
MINNESOTA STATE
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
MINNESOTA STATE
Chunky bears caught on camera in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — While the voting for Fat Bear Week has ended, with Bear 747 winning the title of the fattest Fat Bear in Alaska, there are still chubby bears in Minnesota to be appreciated. The Voyageurs Wolf Project, which tracks what wolves do during the summer months, compiled a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minn. Man's 2,560-Pound Pumpkin Wins California Contest; Sets Record

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) – A horticulture teacher from Minnesota has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota, won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California Monday. Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

