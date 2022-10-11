ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Houston 10-day forecast: jacket weather next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s warm weather hangs around through this weekend, but a major temperature drop is coming next week, including possible 40s in the mornings!. It’s that time of year when cold air starts moving south from Canada, and winds need to line up just right to bring that air south through Texas. A powerful area of low pressure in the Midwest should do the trick, forcing cool and dry air southward behind it in the form of a cold front arriving in Houston on Monday.
fox26houston.com

Some of Houston’s fastest-growing suburbs are sinking, study finds

HOUSTON - The growing suburbs of Houston are sinking faster than the city itself, and that could lead to increased risks of flooding and shaking in those areas, according to researchers. The study by the University of Houston published in the journal Remote Sensing found that subsidence, or a gradual...
Click2Houston.com

Cold front coming Wednesday

Overnight tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-60s. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10mph. Wednesday will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the lower-90s. Cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day and a few showers are possible in the afternoon. A cold front will bring storms late Wednesday (after sunset) but by the morning commute Thursday we will be dry!
fox26houston.com

50 Cent will be Grand Marshal at H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade in Houston

HOUSTON - There are now 50 more reasons to be excited about the 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. The City of Houston and Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will be the 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade Grand Marshal. He will lead the iconic Tom Turkey float along with Turner and honored guest, the 2021 Grand Marshal Dr. Peter Hotez.
spacecityweather.com

Houston’s long run of 90-degree days in 2022 may soon come to an end

Houston recorded its first 90-degree day this year way back on April 5, a little more than six months ago. Since then Houston has recorded a total of 130 days of 90-degree weather, or warmer. My bold prediction this morning is that, after a few more such days, we’re done with 90-degree temperatures for 2022. Put another way, after this week, we can chunk 90-degree weather in the bin for about six months.
Click2Houston.com

houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
fox26houston.com

Haunted houses in Houston: Where to get the best Halloween scare

HOUSTON - Spooky season means pumpkins, haunts, and all types of horrors. However, it also means going out and giving yourself a good scare at a haunted house. Haunted houses can have ghosts and ghouls alike. They also have zombies, chainsaws, killer clowns, and things beyond your imagination. THINGS TO...
cw39.com

Houston allergist offers advice for ragweed allergy sufferers

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Record ragweed counts recently have made life miserable for allergy sufferers, but there is light at the end of the heavily pollinated tunnel. An allergist at the McGovern Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Bellaire says that ragweed season typically ends in November and that the numbers are already coming down.
fox26houston.com

Clear Alert issued for missing mother, son last seen in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office need your help locating a missing mother and her son. Authorities are looking for 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. Both were last seen on Thursday morning in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court in Humble. Both are...
