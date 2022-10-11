Read full article on original website
Related
cw39.com
Houston 10-day forecast: jacket weather next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s warm weather hangs around through this weekend, but a major temperature drop is coming next week, including possible 40s in the mornings!. It’s that time of year when cold air starts moving south from Canada, and winds need to line up just right to bring that air south through Texas. A powerful area of low pressure in the Midwest should do the trick, forcing cool and dry air southward behind it in the form of a cold front arriving in Houston on Monday.
fox26houston.com
Mild morning with patchy fog, warm Wednesday afternoon with isolated showers
Some areas around Houston could see a few showers Wednesday afternoon. A weak front will move through southeast Texas bringing another chance for rain tonight. Temperatures remain warm for October until a stronger one arrives at the start of next week.
fox26houston.com
Some of Houston’s fastest-growing suburbs are sinking, study finds
HOUSTON - The growing suburbs of Houston are sinking faster than the city itself, and that could lead to increased risks of flooding and shaking in those areas, according to researchers. The study by the University of Houston published in the journal Remote Sensing found that subsidence, or a gradual...
Click2Houston.com
Cold front coming Wednesday
Overnight tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-60s. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10mph. Wednesday will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the lower-90s. Cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day and a few showers are possible in the afternoon. A cold front will bring storms late Wednesday (after sunset) but by the morning commute Thursday we will be dry!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
TRACER project in Houston helps understand how air quality impacts thunderstorms
HOUSTON - Earlier this year we introduced you to TRACER, a research project taking place here in southeast Texas. The purpose of the project is to better understand the role that air quality plays in how thunderstorms develop. TRACER looks at the intersection between climate, weather, and pollution to help...
fox26houston.com
50 Cent will be Grand Marshal at H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade in Houston
HOUSTON - There are now 50 more reasons to be excited about the 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. The City of Houston and Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will be the 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade Grand Marshal. He will lead the iconic Tom Turkey float along with Turner and honored guest, the 2021 Grand Marshal Dr. Peter Hotez.
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s long run of 90-degree days in 2022 may soon come to an end
Houston recorded its first 90-degree day this year way back on April 5, a little more than six months ago. Since then Houston has recorded a total of 130 days of 90-degree weather, or warmer. My bold prediction this morning is that, after a few more such days, we’re done with 90-degree temperatures for 2022. Put another way, after this week, we can chunk 90-degree weather in the bin for about six months.
Click2Houston.com
50 Cent named Grand Marshal of 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. The parade’s 2022 Grand Marshal Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson along with Mayor Turner, honored guest 2021 Grand Marshal, Dr. Peter Hotez, and H-E-B will lead the parade on the iconic Tom Turkey float.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
Surfing paradise lagoon rides into Houston promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more
Skip the trip to Hawaii. A world-class surf destination is coming to Generation Park, promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lightning strike causes wall collapse at Sugar Land church during Thursday's storms, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A lightning strike caused a brick wall at a Sugar Land church to collapse Thursday as storms moved through the area, police said. This happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the First Colony Bible Church on Austin Parkway and Settlers Way Boulevard. It appears this...
fox26houston.com
Friday Football Fever - Kingwood v. Summer Creek
Chelsea Edwards with the Summer Creek HS Bulldogs and Nate Griffin with the Kingwood HS Mustangs as both schools get ready for Friday night football..
fox26houston.com
Haunted houses in Houston: Where to get the best Halloween scare
HOUSTON - Spooky season means pumpkins, haunts, and all types of horrors. However, it also means going out and giving yourself a good scare at a haunted house. Haunted houses can have ghosts and ghouls alike. They also have zombies, chainsaws, killer clowns, and things beyond your imagination. THINGS TO...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio named as one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving
SAN ANTONIO - This is not a good list to be on. San Antonio is one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving, analysis shows. In fact, four of those five are Texas cities: Austin, El Paso, and Houston join San Antonio. Las Vegas comes in...
cw39.com
Houston allergist offers advice for ragweed allergy sufferers
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Record ragweed counts recently have made life miserable for allergy sufferers, but there is light at the end of the heavily pollinated tunnel. An allergist at the McGovern Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Bellaire says that ragweed season typically ends in November and that the numbers are already coming down.
The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston's richest suburbs
Oil and water withdrawal in these high-growth areas could make them more vulnerable to flooding.
fox26houston.com
Clear Alert issued for missing mother, son last seen in Humble
HUMBLE, Texas - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office need your help locating a missing mother and her son. Authorities are looking for 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. Both were last seen on Thursday morning in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court in Humble. Both are...
Comments / 0