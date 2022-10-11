A framed collage hangs on the wall near a desk occupied by Matt Marty, president of CMC of Georgia and grandson of the company founder. The fabricator has been in business for more than a century, and the collage shows the company’s handiwork over the years. One image shows a custom-fabricated cab for a 1940s-era crane. At that point, the fabricator had already been in business for more than 30 years.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO