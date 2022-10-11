Read full article on original website
Kalkine :How are ASX mining penny stocks defying the market gloom today?
Today Australian market was in a gloomy zone and noted a fall of 2.30 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.5% and approximately 8.6% in the previous 52 weeks. The small ordinaries index was moving in the same direction, with a registered fall of 0.56% today. Amidst the gloom in the market today, the shares from the basic materials sector were defying the odds. The stocks in focus today- Shree Minerals (ASX: SHH), BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX), Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR).
What’s weighing on Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) share price?
Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) released a company update through the ASX today (11 October 2022). Its gross profit margin dropped during the first quarter of financial year 2023 (FY23). The company has not shared any update on FY23 earnings. The share price of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) has been falling...
A flick through BHP’s (ASX:BHP) share performance
BHP shares were trading at AU$40.72 apiece at 10:39 AM AEDT on 11 October 2022. In the past one year, BHP share price has increased by 6.88%. Peers of BHP, Rio Tito and Fortescue were also seen registering gains on ASX today. Share price of the Australian mining giant, BHP...
How are Core (ASX:CXO) shares faring after Finniss mine opening?
Core officially opened the Finniss lithium mine yesterday. On the back of the news, the company’s shares closed at AU$1.14 apiece on October 10. At 2.39 PM AEDT, Core’s shares were trading at AU$1.16 per share, up by 1.97%. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) were trading at...
Pushpay (ASX:PPH) gets revised buyout offer; here’s how shares are reacting
Pushpay has received a revised buyout offer from a shareholder consortium. The acquisition is yet to take place; the company hasn’t given any assurance as of now. On 10 October 2022, software and services firm - Pushpay Holdings Limited (ASX:PPH) released a ‘response to media speculation’ report on ASX. This release addresses the company’s prior announcements in regard to the expressions of a potential acquisition of Pushpay.
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000
MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years
Valero Energy has a playbook that should let it keep delivering market-beating returns. Even with slow revenue growth ahead, Verizon's yield is hard to pass up. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has shown itself to be an adept retail property operator, even in a challenging environment. You’re reading a free article...
What is pulling down Calidus’ (ASX:CAI) share price on ASX today?
Calidus’ shares were trading 25.263% lower at 2:39 PM AEDT on ASX today. The company shared its quarterly activities report for the September quarter yesterday (10 October 2022). Calidus stated that despite facing several challenges, it has made significant progress in September quarter. Shares of Australian gold miner Calidus...
Buy These 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows Ahead of Q3 Earnings
MARUY - Free Report) , SP Plus Corporation (. ESEA - Free Report) are worth buying. Even a profitable business can fail if its cash flow is uneven and eventually file for bankruptcy. A company with a healthy cash position has the capability to effectively tide over any market mayhem and still be on its growth curve, besides enjoying the flexibility to make decisions, chase potential investments and run its growth engine.
Why is Coronado (ASX:CRN) making headlines today?
Coronado announced on Wednesday that it was in talks about a potential merger with Peabody. Peabody is an NYSE-listed energy company. Coronado’s shares were trading 8.5% higher on ASX at 12:57 PM AEDT. Shares of Coronado Global Resources Inc.(ASX:CRN) rocketed over 8% on Wednesday following a confirmation by the...
ASX 200 to rise; NASDAQ ends at 2-year low
The Australian share market is set to rise on Tuesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 19 points or 0.3% higher. On Monday, the benchmark index closed 1.4% lower at 6,667.8 points. The Australian share market is set to rise on Tuesday despite a weak...
Cettire (ASX:CTT) shares gain after Q1 FY23 update
On Tuesday (October 11), Cettire (ASX:CTT) shared its financial results for the first quarter of FY23. The company’s shares closed 1.20% higher at AU$0.85 per share on the ASX today. Cettire is an online retailer of luxury goods in Australia and other countries. On Tuesday (October 11), luxury online...
How are these five ASX-listed gold stocks performing today?
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is up today, gaining 0.38% to 6,693.10 points at 12:00 PM AEDT. Seven out of eleven sectors were higher, Materials was the best performing sector. Of all the eleven significant sectors under the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index, seven sectors were spotted buzzing in the green territory on ASX today, along with the index itself. Materials sector was spotted leading the gains, while the Energy sector was seen marking losses on ASX.
Why is NIB Holdings (ASX:NHF) in news today?
NIB has launched an equity placement of ordinary shares worth AU$135 million on Wednesday (12 October 2022). Only NIB’s existing and new institutional shareholders will be eligible to participate in the equity placement. The company also shared its further share purchase plan of AU$15 million. Today, the Australian insurance...
Charter Hall (ASX:CLW) buys stake in geosciences Australia
Charter Hall Long WALE has acquired 25% stake in Geoscience Australia property. For 25% stake in the property, the company has paid AU$90.9 million. The acquisition to be funded from sale proceeds of Hopper Crossing, Victoria. Australian real estate investor, Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) on Wednesday (12 September...
