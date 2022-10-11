Read full article on original website
Qantas (ASX:QAN) shares open strong on ASX; here’s why
Qantas has lately been experiencing ‘strong travel demands’ that have boosted its business recovery rate from the COVID-19 crisis. Therefore, the airlines company expects to deliver AU$1.2 to AU$1.3 billion in underlying profit before tax in H1 FY23. Australian airlines company Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) announced today that...
What is pulling down Calidus’ (ASX:CAI) share price on ASX today?
Calidus’ shares were trading 25.263% lower at 2:39 PM AEDT on ASX today. The company shared its quarterly activities report for the September quarter yesterday (10 October 2022). Calidus stated that despite facing several challenges, it has made significant progress in September quarter. Shares of Australian gold miner Calidus...
Pushpay (ASX:PPH) gets revised buyout offer; here’s how shares are reacting
Pushpay has received a revised buyout offer from a shareholder consortium. The acquisition is yet to take place; the company hasn’t given any assurance as of now. On 10 October 2022, software and services firm - Pushpay Holdings Limited (ASX:PPH) released a ‘response to media speculation’ report on ASX. This release addresses the company’s prior announcements in regard to the expressions of a potential acquisition of Pushpay.
How are Core (ASX:CXO) shares faring after Finniss mine opening?
Core officially opened the Finniss lithium mine yesterday. On the back of the news, the company’s shares closed at AU$1.14 apiece on October 10. At 2.39 PM AEDT, Core’s shares were trading at AU$1.16 per share, up by 1.97%. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) were trading at...
What is boosting Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) share price today?
Fortescue shares were trading at AU$17.67 apiece, up 0.20% at 12.59 PM AEDT. This was in line with ASX 200 Materials index, which was trading 0.80% higher at 15,990.20 points. On 5 October, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and Tree Energy Solutions (TES) partnered to develop a green hydrogen energy import facility.
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
Why is Coronado (ASX:CRN) making headlines today?
Coronado announced on Wednesday that it was in talks about a potential merger with Peabody. Peabody is an NYSE-listed energy company. Coronado’s shares were trading 8.5% higher on ASX at 12:57 PM AEDT. Shares of Coronado Global Resources Inc.(ASX:CRN) rocketed over 8% on Wednesday following a confirmation by the...
Kalkine :How are ASX mining penny stocks defying the market gloom today?
Today Australian market was in a gloomy zone and noted a fall of 2.30 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.5% and approximately 8.6% in the previous 52 weeks. The small ordinaries index was moving in the same direction, with a registered fall of 0.56% today. Amidst the gloom in the market today, the shares from the basic materials sector were defying the odds. The stocks in focus today- Shree Minerals (ASX: SHH), BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX), Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR).
Kalkine : Which ASX-listed companies will pay dividends in upcoming months?
Dividends are one of the oldest known forms of investing, and in fact, they provide an important source of income for many investors. They can also offer a way to reinvest profits into a company, which can help it grow over time. Several companies have turned ex-dividend in the past months, providing income to ASX investors. According to CommSec, ASX 200-listed companies announced over AU$42 billion worth of dividends in the recent ASX reporting season.
What’s weighing on Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) share price?
Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) released a company update through the ASX today (11 October 2022). Its gross profit margin dropped during the first quarter of financial year 2023 (FY23). The company has not shared any update on FY23 earnings. The share price of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) has been falling...
Kalkine :Which ASX-listed penny stocks can be explored today?
After a poor overnight session at wall street, the Australian share market was expected to head down south, but today, ASX gained 4.50 points defying the expectations today. Over the last five days, however, the index has lost 2.44% and 8.67% in the previous 52 weeks. The small ordinaries index, too, was trading in the green zone with a slight surge of 0.19%. Stocks we explore today- St. George Mining (ASX:SGQ), SportsHero (ASX:SHO), OpenLearning (ASX:OLL).
How are these five ASX-listed gold stocks performing today?
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is up today, gaining 0.38% to 6,693.10 points at 12:00 PM AEDT. Seven out of eleven sectors were higher, Materials was the best performing sector. Of all the eleven significant sectors under the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index, seven sectors were spotted buzzing in the green territory on ASX today, along with the index itself. Materials sector was spotted leading the gains, while the Energy sector was seen marking losses on ASX.
Mfs High Yield Municipal's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Mfs High Yield Municipal CMU. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 1.35 cents per share. On Tuesday, Mfs High Yield Municipal will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1.35 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
A flick through BHP’s (ASX:BHP) share performance
BHP shares were trading at AU$40.72 apiece at 10:39 AM AEDT on 11 October 2022. In the past one year, BHP share price has increased by 6.88%. Peers of BHP, Rio Tito and Fortescue were also seen registering gains on ASX today. Share price of the Australian mining giant, BHP...
ASX 200 ends tad down; A-REIT leads losses
The S&P/ASX 200 closed marginally down on Thursday (13 October 2022), shedding just 4.90 points to 6,642.60 points. Sectors ended mixed. Three were higher and eight closed lower. Financial sector ended 1.47% higher. The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index closed a bit down on Thursday (13 October 2022), shedding 0.07% to...
ASX 200 to rise; NASDAQ ends at 2-year low
The Australian share market is set to rise on Tuesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 19 points or 0.3% higher. On Monday, the benchmark index closed 1.4% lower at 6,667.8 points. The Australian share market is set to rise on Tuesday despite a weak...
Alchemy (ASX:ALY) secures commitments for $5.5M placement to fuel WA and NSW exploration
Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) has received bidding commitments for its AU$5.5 million placement. The placement will help expedite exploration across the high priority lithium assets at Karonie and Lake Rebecca. The company also plans to channelise the funds towards its advanced suite of base and battery metals projects in New South...
Why is DICE Therapeutics (DICE) gaining attention today?
The DICE stock jumped over 78 per cent on Tuesday, October 11. The company announced positive data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of psoriasis treatment. At its current trading price, its price soared around 80 per cent YoY. Stocks of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) appeared to be on...
Miners boost ASX 200 at open; Johns Lyng up 6%
The Australian share market opened higher on Tuesday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, rising 17.70 points, or 0.27%, to 6,685.50. Over the last five days, the index has been virtually unchanged. The Australian share market opened higher on Tuesday despite Wall Street starting the week on a muted...
