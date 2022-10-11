Read full article on original website
Fired employee returns and slashes tires
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Berwick man who was fired from his job returned to the business and slashed a former co-worker's tires, police say. Dylan Douglas Miller, 24, reportedly told officers he had been terminated from Trivium Packaging, but felt it was unfair his co-worker hadn't been fired also. Police were called to the parking lot on Low Street the morning of May 28 after the accuser discovered the left-side...
How waste from old coal mine is powering a Bitcoin mine in a Pennsylvania town
Nesquehoning, tucked into a valley in Pennsylvania coal country, is the site of America's newest, large-scale Bitcoin mine.
onthewater.com
Pennsylvania Fishing Report – October 13, 2022
Northwest Monroe, Southern Wayne and Western Pike Counties. With the cooler weather, and the commencement of hunting season, many people think this is the time of year fishing starts to slow down. However, the fall is one of the best times to fish. Along with fishing amongst the beautiful scenery that Pennsylvania has to offer, the PFBC also stocks several lakes and streams throughout the fall to provide anglers with ample opportunity of catching trout. Trout stocking schedules can be found at: PFBC Trout Stocking (pa.gov).
Memories Under Tims Ford Lake
Winchester, Tennessee – Walking onto Devils Step Island, a few miles from downtown, offers a glimpse into the early history of Franklin County. Across the span of blue water a few hundred yards away, the noise of a busy dock on the bank of Tims Ford Lake is replaced by the rustling of pines and oaks swaying in the wind and the splashing of water on the shore of the small island.
wutc.org
Origins Of The Eastern Band Of Cherokee Indians
How did the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians form in North Carolina, after the U.S. Military forcibly removed thousands of Cherokee from the Southeast to west of the Mississippi River in the 1800’s - what was known as “The Trail of Tears”?. Anita Finger-Smith is a researcher...
New owners for Gibbons Ford in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Gibbons Ford has been in business in the Dickson City area for more than 70 years. It's changed locations a few times, but the faces in charge have mostly stayed the same — including current owner John Grow. Grow has worked at Gibbons Ford...
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
American Idol runner-up killed in Tennessee crash
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished as the runner-up on American Idol last year, died Tuesday in a crash near Chattanooga. He was 23 years old.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Bradley County (Bradley County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night in Bradley County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the fatal accident.
Man struck by double-locomotive while walking near railroad tracks in Murfreesboro
CSX is investigating a crash involving a double-locomotive that left a 24-year-old man injured Tuesday morning in Murfreesboro.
WTVC
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
Luzerne County man dead after crashing into tree
WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Luzerne County man is dead after he crashed his truck into a tree on Friday. Troopers said John Vanderhoff, 74 from Glen Lyon, was traveling north on SR-895 when he left the east side of the road and crashed into the guide rail around 9:50 […]
Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry
2:05 update According to Schuylkill County Firewire, OSHA & Mine Safety and Health Administration are restricting access to those who don't need to be there. -- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care. The condition of the individuals injured in the explosion and the cause of the explosion are unknown at this time. NCPA will update this story as more information becomes available.
Police capture wanted man after chase
WILKES-BARRE — A man wanted by multiple police departments was captured Wednesday afternoon in a Motorworld parking lot after a lengthy chase. Joshua Christian Forrester-Westad, 40, who was listed as homeless, was taken in custody around 4 p.m., according to a post on the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department Facebook page.
skooknews.com
POTTSVILLE POLICE: Former Employee Stole Over $5,000 from City Convenience Store
A Pottsville woman is facing theft charges after she admitted stealing over $5,000 from a convenience store in the city. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojiechowsky, on October 4th, 2022, Pottsville Police began an investigation into a theft of money from the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 100 S Claude A Lord Blvd in the city.
chattanoogacw.com
Attorney talks legality of bar bouncer in video leaving man on side of road after fight
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We obtained the police report for this incident which provides more details about what happened. The officer who arrived at the scene said he found Caleb Young "lying on the ground bleeding from the head and mouth." The officer says in the report that...
WTVC
Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
crossvillenews1st.com
DETAILS ON OFF-DUTY DEPUTY CORBAN GOAD FATAL ACCIDENT SATURDAY NIGHT
Services have been announced for 21-year-old Corban Goad of Crossville. Mr. Goad was killed Saturday night after his car ran off Highway 127 in Fentress County traveling south, crashing into a group of trees before overturning according to the THP report. Mr. Goad worked for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department in the Corrections Division but was off-duty at the time of the accident.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Coroner Called to Crash in West Brunswick Township
A Schuylkill County Coroner was called to a crash in West Brunswick Township on Friday morning. The crash occurred just before 10:00am on Summer Valley Road/Route 895 just off of Route 61 near Molino. Early reported were the crash involved a tractor trailer into a tree and involved heavy entrapment.
