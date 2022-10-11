ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Week 6 Start/Sit Advice: Sleepers & Duds (2022)

Which under-the-radar players might be able to give your fantasy team a lift? Which chalky players might not be as safe as they seem?. Our featured analysts name some potential sleepers and underachievers for Week 6. Check out all of our Week 6 fantasy football content >>. If you want...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Sporting News

Week 6 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, Najee Harris, Rondale Moore & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Start 'em, sit 'em questions are about to get really ugly thanks to the dawn of the bye weeks and seemingly never-ending injuries. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 6 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL
fantasypros.com

FantasyPros Football Podcast: Must-Start or Sit: Week 6 | Lineup Advice, Sleepers & Busts

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
NFL
fantasypros.com

5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 6 (2022)

“Avoiding danger is no safer in the long run than outright exposure. The fearful are caught as often as the bold.”. Now that draft season is over and we’re into the regular season, it’s time for weekly bold predictions. The point here is that if you follow the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Fantasy Sports#Concussion#Steelers#American Football#Texans
Yardbarker

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry caves when pressed by media

For as much talent as the Green Bay Packers have on defense, there's no reason the unit should be ranked near the bottom of the league in DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average). The Packers have the 23rd-worst DVOA in the league five games in, which is truly shocking considering the fact that Green Bay features a defensive unit with (count 'em) seven first-rounders.
GREEN BAY, WI
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Hockey Week 1 Waiver Wire Advice (2022)

The NHL regular season is in full swing, and it’s time to ensure our fantasy rosters are in good hands. Early-season waiver wire adds can be the difference between a championship and missing the playoffs altogether, so let’s dive into some players worth adding from the wire right now.
NHL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 6: Schedule, analysis, key matchups and picks for every game

Wonders have not ceased early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain the NFL's only undefeated team. The New York Giants are 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. Three teams in the NFC West have losing records. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are in serious trouble.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Week 6 NFL Pace & Efficiency Preview (2022) PREMIUM

Welcome to FantasyPros’ weekly pace and efficiency report. Each week of the season we’ll survey trends in snap count totals while examining pace and efficiency data. Opportunity is king in fantasy football, and teams that run more plays have more opportunities to score fantasy points. Snap counts are the product of pace and efficiency, so examining each factor provides insight into future game environments, changes in coaching philosophy, and offensive growth or decline throughout the season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Justin Fields reaggravates shoulder injury Thursday

Fields added that "I'm hurting, I'm hurting pretty good," so it seems as though this injury is something to keep an eye on. He'll have a little extra time to rest up as the Bears don't play until Monday 10/24. While he has averaged over 50 rushing yards per game, he has not been good enough in the passing game to be a reliable fantasy starter regardless of injury.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 6: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule favors prime-time matchups this week, but there’s a great game on CBS in the afternoon window. FOX has just a single game on TV, and there are no international games to wake up early for this Sunday.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dak Prescott (thumb) to participate in QB drills Thursday

According to McCarthy, Prescott also threw after practice on Wednesday, which "went well." As the Cowboys keep winning and Cooper Rush is playing well, there's no reason for the team to rush Dak back. Thus, he'll likely be out for at least another week. Fantasy managers who've been stashing Prescott hope he returns in Week 7 when the Cowboys take on a Lions' defense that has struggled mightily this year.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Marlon Mack released by 49ers Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers released Marlon Mack Tuesday. The team plans to re-sign him to the practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter ) Mack was signed to the active roster after the Elijah Mitchell and Tyrion-Davis Price were injured early in the season. With Jeff Wilson handing the lead-back duties and Tevin Coleman serving as the backup, Mack had fallen further down the depth chart. It appears he will return to the practice squad which means he will not carry any fantasy value moving forward.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

James Conner dealing with rib issue

According to Ian Rapoport on Twitter, Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is dealing with a rib issue, and his status for Week 6 will not be known until later this week. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Conner left Sunday's game with a rib injury and is expected to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy