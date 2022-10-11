Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Pokémon Go Litwick Community Day guide
Pokémon Go’s Litwick Community Day is finally happening on Oct. 15 from 2-5 p.m. in your local time. This will be a great time to grab candy for Chandelure, a powerful fire- and ghost-type Pokémon, and find a Shiny Litwick for your collection. Notably, some Timed Research...
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s newest Pokémon is an electric frog named Bellibolt
Newly revealed Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gym leader Iono debuted her partner Pokémon on a livestream broadcast Friday. The newest Pokémon’s name is Bellibolt, and it generates electricity from its very cute, expandable belly. Specifically, the electricity is generated in that yellow circle that looks like a belly button, according to The Pokémon Company’s YouTube description.
Polygon
Pokémon Go ‘Festival of Lights’ event, Timed Research guide
Pokémon Go’s Halloween event for 2022, “Festival of Lights,” has started and runs from Oct. 14-17. The glowing mushroom Pokémon Morelull has been added to the game as part of the event, and lots of warm light-bringing Pokémon will spawn more frequently. During the...
Polygon
Bayonetta 3 trailer promises a multiverse of Bayonetta madness and side-scrolling fun times
The long-awaited Bayonetta 3 is only a few weeks away, with the game launching exclusively on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28. To celebrate the game’s upcoming launch, PlatinumGames Inc. launched a four minute trailer Thursday, and it’s filled with action, bizarre transformations, and multiple Bayonettas. The trailer —...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
The GameCube was the hottest fashion accessory of its time
It is October 2002 and you’re at Hollywood’s hottest party. To the left you see Paris Hilton, clad in an aqua-and-lime-swirled halter dress that would make a 2022 Depop-er swoon. To your right is Christina Aguilera, whose newsboy cap perches on her head as her cargo gauchos swing gingerly on her hips. At any other event, these divas would have all eyes on them, but here they are just specks amongst the rest of Hollywood’s early 2000s glitterati — Leonardo DiCaprio, Alicia Silverstone, the cast of Scrubs — all of whom carry the season’s hottest accessory:
Polygon
Magic: The Gathering collaborates with Junji Ito for four frightening cards
This week’s Magic: The Gathering Twitch stream previewed an interesting collaboration with Secret Lair, the drop series where fans have a limited chance to purchase a unique artistic take on their MTG cards. Previous drops have been inspired by pride, pop culture, and even Fortnite celebrations. Now, legendary horror artist Junji Ito will produce four cards in a Superdrop that has more surprises for Magic fans.
Polygon
Is Link wearing pajamas in A Link to the Past? An investigation
Link’s green tunic is an iconic game costume that stands the test of time. But when I first booted up The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past on Game Boy Advance at a young age, I was fully convinced that Link spent the entirety of the game running around in his pajamas. In the game’s still-incredible opening segment, Link wakes up after receiving a telepathic plea for help from Princess Zelda. Soon after, Link ignores his uncle’s instructions to go back to sleep, doesn’t bother to change, and — once he sees that his uncle has been killed — barrels into a dungeon crawl through Hyrule Castle to save Princess Zelda. Does Link really save both the Light and Dark worlds in little more than a Hylian nightie? Is he an elite-trained child warrior wearing combat fatigues to bed? And did his uncle manage to pass on his mustache-growing skills before he died?
Polygon
Overwatch 2 players aren’t happy with the game’s cosmetics and store prices
Overwatch 2 has had its share of high-profile stumbles in its launch week, but now that players are finally getting into the game, many aren’t pleased with what they’re seeing. Players continue to take umbrage with the game’s cosmetics, particularly how expensive they are and what they’re getting for the price.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polygon
Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Oct. 14-18
The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on the big tree in the Watcher’s Grave.
Polygon
How to extend your Steam Deck’s battery life
Valve’s Steam Deck is an incredible machine with the ability to play thousands of PC games in handheld form, not to mention a wide-open system that has enabled users to do all kinds of crazy things with it. But if there’s one area where the Steam Deck could use a little help, it’s the battery life.
Polygon
Indie game designers were refashioning the Regency long before Bridgerton
After saying this, Emily Kugler, my collaborator in all things Jane Austen and games, reread the dialogue text in Spiral Atlas’ Northanger Abbey. We were walking through the character customization of our protagonist, who could be Kit or Catherine Morland, male, female, or nonbinary. Our now-nonbinary protagonist “Kit” sported a jaunty top hat bedecked with flowers and a flowing, dress-like topcoat, somewhere between the femme dress or masculine suit also on offer. We were now being directed to decide whether we saw ourselves as “thin and awkward” or “lithe and delicate”; our skin “sallow and without colour” or “ethereal and golden,” hair “dark and lank” or “like a river of ebony.” The answers to these questions didn’t change the avatar, merely our perception of them. And it was at this point that Emily, who is East Asian/Japanese and uses she/they pronouns, wondered if game designer Spiral Atlas had chosen to alter the language in Austen’s novel.
Polygon
God of War Ragnarök gets a PS5 bundle in latest hype trailer
God of War Ragnarök is less than a month away from its launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and to remind you of that, Sony posted a trailer on Thursday hyping the more immersive effects the game can deliver through the PlayStation 5. Oh, there’s also a PS5 console bundle available on launch day, too.
Polygon
Starfield isn’t quite ‘hard sci-fi,’ Todd Howard says, but it’s close
A new video from Bethesda has given us some more details on Starfield, the studio’s first new original franchise in years. On Tuesday, the studio launched a new video series called Constellation Questions, where it brings various fan questions to game director Todd Howard. The video covers a wide variety of topics, from space flight, to dialogue options, and even traits.
Polygon
Modern Warfare 2’s phone number requirement isn’t the same as Overwatch 2’s
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will require PC players to use the same SMS text message verification process that frustrated Overwatch 2’s launch for many, but with an important exception: Any existing Call of Duty: Warzone players who have already verified their accounts won’t be required to give a real, text-enabled phone number to play Modern Warfare 2.
Comments / 0