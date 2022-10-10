ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Canon drops price of RF lenses by up to $400 ahead of Amazon sale

By Sebastian Oakley
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkOea_0iUVkYkg00

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale starts tomorrow, and like most retailers, they are saving the best for the next two days, but Canon on the other hand are going all guns blazing into this new sale as they have just dropped record lens and camera deals that you simply must take a look at.

From the RF 100mm f/2.8 Macro to the professional 85mm f/1.2 – these deals are mouth-wateringly tempting. Below we have selected the best deals so far, but remember other deals will go live midnight tonight (ET), so make sure you have bookmarked our Amazon Prime Early Access Sale hub so you can check on any additional deals as they all go live. Note that these deals will also be available from some other retailers.

These are the Canon deals that have already gone live:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z6SW7_0iUVkYkg00

Canon RF 70-200mm f/4 L IS USM| was $1799 |now $1,499.99
SAVE $300 on this versatile professional zoom lens, the 70-200mm range is the workhorse of the pro photographer and you can now have the same with a $300 discount
US DEAL View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZC7Vf_0iUVkYkg00

Canon EOS R + RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1| was $2,199 |now $1,899
SAVE $300 Grab a bargain with this Canon EOS R equipped with the sought-after RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 lens. The EOS R offers 4K video with a 30.3-megapixel sensor to capture stunning visuals.
US DEAL View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LL4rX_0iUVkYkg00

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM| was $2,399 |now $1,999
SAVE $400 on the amazing 15-35mm f/2.8. This lens is an extremely versatile lens with an ultra-wide angle, combined with a 35mm telephoto. perfect for landscapes, sports, architecture, and more.
US DEAL View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mWus_0iUVkYkg00

Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 L IS USM| was $3,099 |now $2,899
SAVE $200 this lens really needs no introduction, one of only a handful of lenses Canon has ever made with their fastest f/1.2 aperture, if you own this lens you can expect your images to have that ultra-sharp realism to see on billboards.
US DEAL View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKO6A_0iUVkYkg00

Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L IS Macro USM| was $1,399 |now $999
SAVE $400 on this telephoto macro from Canon, perfect to capture the insects in your garden in large than life scale, and also perfect to digitize your film negatives, this is a great reduction on a brilliant lens.
US DEAL View Deal

As you can see these aren't the normal lenses we see in these types of sales, so make sure you are quick to the mark and get your order in now as we can see these amazing discounts of up to $400 simply be eaten up before the clock strikes midnight!

Read more:

Best Canon camera
Best Canon RF lenses
Best Canon wide-angle
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend

Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Feeling Nostalgic? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Almost $200 Off

Everything old is new again, including flip phones. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not your parents' Nokia. With a standout design, long battery life, and an actually useful front screen, the premium handset is on sale from Amazon now for 18% off the retail price(Opens in a new window), putting it at $871.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenses#Macro Lens#Canon Eos R#Eos
notebookcheck.net

Apple Glasses AR/VR device may be released with record 2800 PPI OLED display pixel density

Apple has reportedly tasked Samsung and LG with increasing the pixel density of the microdisplays they will provide for its upcoming AR/VR device, tentatively named Apple Glasses. Korean media is reporting that the two display industry juggernauts have been asked to up the pixel density of the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels they will be developing, from the initial 2800 pixels per inch (PPI) requirement, to the whopping 3500 PPI.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Phone Arena

Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets

If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Apple's Entire iPad Family Is Discounted on Amazon

With four models and five screen sizes to pick from, Apple's iPad line is meant to have a device fit for everyone. Whether that be a device for streaming, some work and play, or a full on computer replacement. And making the popular tablets even more appealing is that they're...
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Lowest price ever: 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch on sale for $749 ($550 off)

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's spacious 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch is on sale for $749, a discount of $550 off, marking the lowest price on record for the 2020 model. The exclusive $550 discount on the 1TB 11-inch...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy