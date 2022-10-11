ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

This Is Wisconsin’s Safest City

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Unfortunately, no one can avoid danger. We all take on a certain level of risk every day, in part based on where we choose to live. In general, come cities are better at protecting their residents from harm. With this in mind, WalletHub decided to determine where Americans can feel the most protected by life's hazards. Today, they published a list of the safest cities in America . Here's the methodology behind their ranking:

"In order to determine the safest cities in which to live, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key dimensions: 1) Home & Community Safety , 2) Natural-Disaster Risk, and 3) Financial Safety. We evaluated those dimensions using 42 relevant metrics... Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of safety."

So, what's the safest city in Wisconsin? Madison . The city has a home and community safety score of 15 , a natural disaster risk score of 89, and a financial safety score of 49. That makes Madison's total score for safety 80.92. Overall, Madison ranks 13 out of 182 cities in the United States.

