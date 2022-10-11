MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
More than meets the eye in Downtown HoustonB.KarlHouston, TX
NEXT Weather: Fabulous forecast for the Phillies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mother Nature is smiling on the Phillies with a stretch of picture-perfect weather for the NLCS. Whether the Phillies face off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park or the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday and Wednesday at both locations in southern California will have bright sunshine and temperatures ranging from the upper-70s to mid-80s.Heading home for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Saturday, the weather at Citizens Bank Park will be seasonably pleasant with sun and 60s.If Game 5 is needed, it will be partly sunny and near 70 on Sunday in Philadelphia.Games 6 and 7 are back in southern California, where the extended forecast includes sunny and warm conditions.Go Phillies!
Astros advance to sixth straight ALCS after 18-inning instant classic
The Astros and Mariners played two games for the price of one in their 18-inning affair, and it was Jeremy Pena's homer that send the Astros to another ALCS.
Gonzalez, Guardians walk off Yankees for 2-1 ALDS lead
CLEVELAND (AP) — The affable rookie who loves SpongeBob SquarePants has backed the New York Yankees into a postseason corner. Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over New York on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series. Gonzalez, a postseason hero just a week ago, lined a 1-2 pitch from Clarke Schmidt through the middle to score rookie Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario as the young Guardians, who have shown no fear during this storybook season, rallied once again and pushed the Yankees to the brink of elimination. “We’ve seen it in two series so far from this guy,” Guardians starter Triston McKenzie said. “He comes up in the 15th inning and hits a home run, has a game-winning hit in another game, has the hit tonight.
Aaron Boone Says Clay Holmes Was Only Available for ’Emergency’ in Loss to Guardians
The Yankees manager explained his decision not to use his most reliable reliever against the Guardians on Saturday night.
Report: Commanders QB Carson Wentz has fractured finger
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's availability is in question after fracturing the ring finger on his throwing hand in Thursday's victory over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Saturday. Per the report, Wentz is headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist to assess the situation. Wentz completed 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in Washington's 12-7 win over Chicago on Thursday night. ...
Report: Commanders' Carson Wentz nursing biceps strain
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain near his right throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Thursday. Wentz was listed as a limited participant in practice on both Monday and Tuesday, however he does not carry an injury designation heading into the Commanders' road game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. However, the Commanders will be without four starters against the Bears -- WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), offensive tackle Sam Cosmi (finger), cornerback Williams Jackson III (back) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf). Safety Percy Butler (quad) and RB Jonathan Williams (knee) are also ruled...
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.newportplaintalk.com
