The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team completed a weekend sweep of Wisconsin, the Granite City Lumberjacks got back in the win column, and the St. John's University football team dominated in Northfield on Saturday, but the University of Minnesota and North Dakota State University football teams, as well as the Minnesota Wild, were unsuccessful in their weekend matchups. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will look to stay hot when they face the Dolphins in Miami.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO