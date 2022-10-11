Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
Clement wins backing of Greens for County Board
Saying she is the one candidate who will do the right thing for Arlington’s most-in-need residents, the Arlington Green Party has announced it will support independent Audrey Clement for County Board. “She will stand up to the developers and bring an independent voice for Arlington residents to the board,”...
sungazette.news
Local residents named by governor to state panels
Gov. Youngkin recently made the following appointments to state boards and commissions:. Daniel Steen of Arlington, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Justice, was appointed to the board of regents of the James Monroe Law Office-Museum and Memorial Library. Lucy Treene of Arlington, a physician assistant, was appointed to the Advisory Board on Physician Assistants.
sungazette.news
Annual housing-information fair coming next weekend
The annual Live in Arlington Information Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Walter Reed Recreation Center, 3009 16th St. South. The event, sponsored by the Arlington County government as part of Affordable Housing Month, will feature free workshops and access to industry experts.
sungazette.news
Construction to start on Turner Farm Park parking
The Fairfax County Park Authority soon will begin construction of the equestrian parking at Turner Farm Park, located at 927 Springvale Road in Great Falls. Contractor mobilization will begin the week of Oct. 17. The project’s scope includes installation of stormwater and drainage features, a new driveway entrance and a gravel parking lot. Weather permitting, Park Authority officials anticipate the project will be finished by the end of December.
sungazette.news
‘AGLA’ seeking nominees for annual Equality Awards
The Arlington-Alexandria Gay & Lesbian Alliance (AGLA) is seeking nominations for its 2022 Equality Awards, which will be presented to an individual/family and a business/organization for having demonstrated a record of improving equality, specifically in Northern Virginia. The nomination deadline is Nov. 1. Awards will be presented at the AGLA...
sungazette.news
Amazon funding to support food pantry for local students
A donation from Amazon will allow a local non-profit expand its efforts to fight against food-insecurity among teens. The online retailer recently donated $155,000 in support of Food for Neighbors, which is working to stock food pantries in local schools and will use the support to expand into Arlington. The...
sungazette.news
Police: 2 dead in moped crash on Dulles Toll Road
Two people died Oct. 12 following a single-vehicle moped crash on the Dulles Toll Road north of Vienna, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police said. Police at 9:40 p.m. dispatched officers to the westbound lanes of the Dulles Toll Road at the Wolf Trap exit after receiving a report of a vehicle crash with multiple people injured.
sungazette.news
Police: Bottle-tossing patron ends up in handcuffs
On Oct. 13 at 7:36 p.m., a man was inside a restaurant when he allegedly threw two bottles at an employee, Arlington police said. One of the bottles struck the victim in the face, causing injuries, police said. The suspect – 46-year-old Rudy Juarez Sanchez of Arlington – remained on...
sungazette.news
Colvin Run preps fall-harvest festival
Harvest Day at Colvin Run Mill Historic Site on Oct. 22 will let visitors spend a day in the 1800s and explore how local crops were turned into food. After farmers harvested their crops, they sold their grain to a miller. Those attending can run the sheller and help remove...
sungazette.news
Police: Shoplifting suspect assaults employee
On Oct. 7 at 5:19 p.m., a man entered a business in the 2900 block of South Glebe Road and begin concealing merchandise in a backpack, Arlington police said. When the loss-prevention officer at the store confronted the suspect, a verbal dispute escalated when the suspect struck the loss-prevention officer before fleeing on foot.
sungazette.news
Arlington Sports Hall of Fame adds four new members
The new members of the Arlington Sports Hall of Fame had similar messages during their acceptance speeches at the annual induction banquet dinner. Each discussed how Arlington is and has been a special place, and in the case of three inductees, their sports development began in the county at young ages years ago.
sungazette.news
Big rivalry football games still ahead
Scanning the schedules in advance, followers of local high-school football teams often circle the dates of the biggest neighborhood-rivalry contests in anticipation of those games. Every team has at least one such big rival, maybe two. Two big local rivalry showdowns are between private-school teams on Saturday, Oct. 15. At...
sungazette.news
Tournament field hockey seedings set
The seedings are set for the Liberty District girls high-school field hockey tournament. Among local teams, the Marshall Statesmen are seeded the highest at fourth with a 3-3 league mark. The Langley Saxons also are 3-3 and are seeded fifth. Those teams were scheduled to play in a first-round game...
