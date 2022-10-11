Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Does Laurie Strode Die in 'Halloween Ends'?
Editor's Note: the following contains major spoilers for Halloween Ends. The original so-called “final girl,” who has been put through one horrifying scenario after another for several decades of various films across multiple timelines, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode has now arrived at what may be her last on-screen fight in Halloween Ends. She has faced down the terrifying Michael Myers many times before, though never quite like this. The biggest question facing this concluding chapter is whether she will be able to survive or, as she has once before, perish at the hands of The Boogeyman. If you hadn’t already figured this out, this piece is going to spoil all of what happens to Laurie in this newest film. You can either go check it out for yourself then come back or prepare for us to dig into everything.
Collider
Does Michael Myers Die in 'Halloween Ends'?
Editor's Note: the following contains major spoilers for Halloween Ends. The infamous Michael Myers has endured a lot over several decades of films across multiple timelines. Even as he has been shot, stabbed, and blown up, he has kept coming back to continue his reign of terror. With Halloween Ends, the concluding chapter of the most recent trilogy, the question has been whether he will once again manage to survive a long-awaited final showdown with Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode. The film gave us the most definitive answer that any has yet and, if it wasn’t already clear, is something this piece is about to spoil. If you haven’t already seen the film, best go do so now and come back to this after. If you have, strap in as we dive into more of the more explosive ends for Michael.
40 Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Horror Movies That Will Forever Change The Way You Watch Them
Nothing to see here but blood, gore, and vibes, y'all.
Collider
‘Poker Face’ Movie: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Everything We Know So Far About the Russell Crowe Film
Not to be confused with Rian Johnson’s eponymous upcoming series (or Lady Gaga’s hit single), Poker Face is a thriller movie directed by Russell Crowe. The Gladiator star co-writes the script for the film and stars in it as well, further upping the ante. Poker Face follows a tech billionaire, played by Crowe himself, who invites his friends to his plush estate for a high-stakes poker game. But a thrilling gambling game turns deadly when a killer is found lurking around the house.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collider
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Finds Its Ares, Medusa, and Echidna
Disney+'s hotly anticipated adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been building excitement since the series was initially announced, especially as the cast continues to expand. Recently, Variety announced that three new cast members have joined the show. Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy will appear in the show in guest star roles.
Collider
Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth Gamble Their Lives Away in 'Poker Face' Trailer
Screen Media has released a new trailer as well as a new poster for the upcoming thriller Poker Face starring the film's writer-director and Academy Award Winner Russell Crowe. Poker Face follows a group of friends taking part in their yearly game of poker, though on this night, the stakes...
Collider
Harrison Ford Cast as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the MCU
Harrison Ford is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in what might be one of the biggest casting coups for the franchise so far. The Hot Mic and /Film is reporting that the iconic star of Indiana Jones and Star Wars has been tapped by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to take over the role of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, which was played by William Hurt before the death of the actor earlier this year.
Collider
'Documentary Now!' Season 4: Episode Guide, Cast, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know
When and Where Will Documentary Now! Season 4 Premiere?. The mockumentary format has become an essential subgenre for comedic filmmaking. Filmmakers like Christopher Guest are considered at the forefront of this style of comedy, with projects like Best in Show (2000), Waiting for Guffman (1996), and A Mighty Wind (2003) all being considered modern comedic classics. Just like in film, the mockumentary format has also found a home within the world of television. There are almost too many examples to count, but certainly, some of the most popular examples include the vampire television adaptation of What We Do in the Shadows (2019-2022), and we'd be remiss not to mention hit sitcoms like The Office (2005-2013), Parks and Recreation (2009-2015), and Abbott Elementary (2021-2022).
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Super Mario Bros. Movie': 10 Mostly Forgotten Mario Appearances In TV & Movies
The Illumination Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer’s release has shown that Mario is more significant than ever. The plumber - and savior of the mushroom kingdom - has held the title of the most iconic character in video game history for many years. However, it is somewhat surprising that Mario’s presence in other media, especially movies and TV, is limited.
Collider
'The Rings of Power': How That Sauron Reveal Changes the Entire Season
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. There are times when a plot twist makes the audience see all the events leading up to it in a completely different light, and the season finale of The Rings of Power did just that. All season long, viewers have been speculating where Sauron has been while Adar took over the Southlands. Many thought Adar (Joseph Mawle) himself could have been Sauron in disguise. Others thought that The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) could have turned out to be Sauron since he wasn’t able to remember whether he was good or evil.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Emma D’Arcy Discusses Matt Smith's "Extraordinary Aura" & Learning From Him
It’s all happening in Westeros at the moment, scheming, family feuds, epic throne room scenes, and fighting for what one loves. At the epicenter of all this drama emanating from HBO’s House of the Dragon are two of the series’ most beloved characters, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The pair of characters have shared a special connection since the beginning of the show when Rhaenyra was played by Milly Alcock. That chemistry has seamlessly transitioned with the introduction of D’Arcy to the role. In a clip, the actor has spoken about the ease with which they have been able to work with Smith and just how easy he makes it.
Collider
'Doc Martin' Season 10 Trailer Shows Martin Clunes Trying to Figure Out Where He Belongs
A new trailer for the final season of Doc Martin has been released. The long-running British comedy-drama series starring Martin Clunes will air from Monday, October 17 on the AMC Network’s streamer, Acorn TV, with a final Christmas farewell special airing on December 31. Acorn TV has released the official trailer for the tenth and final season of Doc Martin. The trailer, which clocks in at a minute long, welcomes viewers back to Port Wenn. Immediately, viewers are greeted with police officer Joe Penhale’s (John Marquez) incompetence as he manages to spook himself and an elderly man in a darkened house, only to discover the intruder is none other than Doctor Martin Ellingham (Clunes). “Martin used to be a doctor. Well, he still is, he’s just not practicing anymore,” Martin’s wife (Caroline Catz) explains to a patient.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Trick 'r Treat' Unveils Terrifying New Merch Collection
The cult classic horror anthology Trick ‘r Treat is receiving a lot of love this Halloween. The Michael Dougherty directed film is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2022 and is currently enjoying a spooky theatrical release for the first time. Now Legendary is releasing a new Amazon collection for the film that will make horror lovers everywhere happy.
Collider
'On the Line' Trailer: Mel Gibson Is a Radio Host Facing a Mysterious Threat
Mel Gibson plays a radio host facing a threat to his family’s safety live on-air in the upcoming thriller On The Line. Being French filmmaker Romuald Boulanger's second feature since 2020's Connectés, the film will premiere in theaters as well as digitally on November 4. The trailer for...
Collider
'Enola Holmes 2': Trailer, Release Date, Plot, and Everything We Know About Netflix's Mystery Sequel
When the Netflix Original movie Enola Holmes was released on September 23, 2020, the world got its first look at a whole new protagonist within the world of Sherlock Holmes. Based on a young adult book series of the same name written by author Nancy Springer, the film saw Millie Bobby Brown bring the title character to life with humor and charm, and many were won over by her performance as the young, talented detective. Of course, Sherlock makes an appearance as well, portrayed by none other than Henry Cavill, as well as two other Holmes family members — Mycroft Holmes (Sam Claflin) and Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter). Enola Holmes was an instant hit, so it was no surprise when Netflix announced that a second film was in development.
Collider
Heather Langenkamp Hopes for a Final 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Showdown Against Freddy Krueger
With Laurie Strode squaring off against Michael Meyers one final time in Halloween Ends, scream queen Heather Langenkamp revealed she wants in on that modern-day horror revival action. Now returning to the genre in Mike Flanagan and Netflix’s The Midnight Club, the A Nightmare on Elm Street star shared her interest in one final showdown against the razor-fingered demon of her nightmares.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'The Watcher's Naomi Watts & Jennifer Coolidge Reveal What They’d Do If They Were in Same Situation as Netflix Series
From show creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, and based on the New York Magazine article “The Haunting of a Dream House,” the Netflix original series The Watcher follows the Brannock family as they move into a dream home in an idyllic suburb in New Jersey. Having put everything on the line to be a part of this new neighborhood, Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora (Naomi Watts), along with their two kids, realize that they may be in over their heads with their rather unusual new neighbors, and all of that is before the ominous letters start arriving, telling them that their every move is being tracked by “The Watcher.”
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 8 Recap: What Will You Choose to Be?
“You choose by what you do,” Nori (Markella Kavenagh) insists to the Stranger in a moment of crisis. In the Season 1 finale of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, what we choose to be — and what we cannot choose — leads to friendships sundered and solidified, powers forged and felled, and long-simmering secrets revealed. Can we choose who we are, no matter our past, or are there deeds that must mark us forever?
Collider
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Bumped Out of Top Spot at Netflix
After nearly a month on Netflix’s daily chart of most watched TV series, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Storywas knocked out of the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list, and slipped to the #2 spot on Friday. It was replaced by The Watcher, another true-crime limited series. Both shows are written and produced by Ryan Murphy, who signed a large deal five-year deal with Netflix in 2018.
Collider
Best Hulks Ranked, From Lou Ferrigno to She-Hulk
“You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.” Meh, maybe not. But then again, maybe so. It really depends on which onscreen version of the Hulk you're talking about. Is it the crudely animated Hulk from 1966's The Marvel Super Heroes show, or Mark Ruffalo's MCU Hulk? For a character whose modus operandi is relatively simplistic - brainy scientist turns into beast that smashes stuff - the Hulk is a difficult character to pull off onscreen. Between the two halves there is a wellspring of sorrow, loneliness, resignation, rage, brevity and more. The lackluster portrayals pick and choose which elements to apply, where the best portrayals are able to incorporate all of them. Live-action or animated, these portrayals range from moldy green to “Incredible”, and all points in between. Let’s look at who will take the Banner, shall we?
Comments / 0