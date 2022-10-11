Despite efforts at reform, the semi-annual ritual of moving clocks forward in spring and turning them back in the fall appears it will survive into the foreseeable future. And those time changes will continue to play havoc with Americans’ sleep and their internal body clocks more clinically known as circadian rhythm. The circadian rhythm is a natural cycle of physical, mental and behavioral changes that a body goes through over a 24-hour cycle mostly affected by light and darkness and controlled by a small area in the middle of the brain, according to the National Institute of General Medical Sciences. Fortunately, we are about to go through the least disruptive of the two annual time changes: the turning back of the clock one hour in the fall that moves America from Daylight Savings Time to Standard Time, said Dr. Andre Aguillon, a sleep medicine specialist at the University of Toledo Medical Center and Program Director of the Sleep Medicine Fellowship Program at the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences.

