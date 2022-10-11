Read full article on original website
6 recent cancer study and research findings
Here are six findings from cancer studies and other research efforts Becker's has covered since Oct. 4:. Augusta-based Medical College of Georgia researchers found chronic stress increases the risk of cancer death by 14 percent. Massachusetts has the highest rate of mammograms at 88 percent. Here are the five states...
COVID-19 cases fall for 12th week as omicron offshoots spread: 8 CDC findings
COVID-19 cases have fallen nationwide for three consecutive months, but new omicron subvariants are quickly gaining a foothold in the U.S. and could reverse this trend over the coming months, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Oct. 14. Eight findings:. Cases. 1. As of Oct. 12,...
Top 10 medical specialties using AI/machine learning-enabled devices
The vast majority of FDA-approved medical devices enabled by artificial intelligence or machine learning are concentrated in radiology and cardiovascular care, according to an analysis by Rock Health. Rock Health used data from FDA clearances and approvals from 1997 to 2021 to determine where these devices are used the most.
Penn Medicine's virtual care program increases access to fertility treatment
Penn Medicine's telemedicine-driven fertility program cut treatment wait times almost in half from 97 days to 41 days, according to research published in NEJM Catalyst. Researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania assessed the Fast Track to Fertility Program implemented at Penn Medicine, which aims to boost access to fertility care for patients who are struggling to conceive, and found that it ultimately leads to lower wait times, more patients served, lower no-show rates, and improved satisfaction, according to a Oct. 10 press release.
Novavax's prototype vaccine effective against omicron variants, study finds
In a late-stage trial, Novavax's prototype COVID-19 vaccine increased neutralizing antibody titers up to 34 times higher than primary vaccination among adults, with a "significant boost" against omicron variants and subvariants BA.1, BA.2 and BA.5. In the same study, one booster shot increased neutralizing titers 2.7-fold among teenagers between 12...
4 factors that led to monkeypox's decline
Monkeypox cases in the U.S. peaked in early August and have since fallen more than 85 percent. The outbreak's quick downfall can mainly be attributed to four factors, experts told The New York Times. More than 27,000 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. since May, according to CDC data....
48% of older adults have bought at least one kind of home health test
New research indicates that 48 percent of older adults have purchased at least one at-home medical test, and about 82 percent expressed interest in using them in the future. About 32 percent of people said they had purchased COVID-19 tests, and 74 percent said that at-home tests are more convenient than ones taken through a healthcare provider. Additionally, 59 percent agree that at-home tests can be trusted to provide reliable results, according to the National Poll on Healthy Aging, published Oct. 13.
GoodRx unveils healthcare provider platform to ease drug comparison times
GoodRx, a Santa Monica, Calif.-based healthcare technology company, launched its Provider Mode dashboard Oct. 13 to alleviate the "administrative burden" of comparing drug prices. The service is intended to help providers search for affordable drugs they prescribe to patients — a task the American Medical Association says can take 15...
Integrating cloud technology into healthcare workloads: How to surpass barriers and minimize risks
Conversations regarding modernizing health IT inevitably lead to what role the various flavors of cloud will play, and how best to utilize these technologies within Healthcare institutions. Integrating cloud technology is therefore one of the main items atop the IT agenda. When approaching cloud integration, institutions inevitably face complex questions...
Staying in sync: November time change focuses attention on proper sleep habits
Despite efforts at reform, the semi-annual ritual of moving clocks forward in spring and turning them back in the fall appears it will survive into the foreseeable future. And those time changes will continue to play havoc with Americans’ sleep and their internal body clocks more clinically known as circadian rhythm. The circadian rhythm is a natural cycle of physical, mental and behavioral changes that a body goes through over a 24-hour cycle mostly affected by light and darkness and controlled by a small area in the middle of the brain, according to the National Institute of General Medical Sciences. Fortunately, we are about to go through the least disruptive of the two annual time changes: the turning back of the clock one hour in the fall that moves America from Daylight Savings Time to Standard Time, said Dr. Andre Aguillon, a sleep medicine specialist at the University of Toledo Medical Center and Program Director of the Sleep Medicine Fellowship Program at the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences.
The cost of nurse turnover in 23 numbers
Nurse recruitment and retention is top of mind for every hospital and health system executive in 2022, particularly those responsible for ensuring health systems' financial stability. The 2022 NSI National Health Care Retention & RN Staffing Report features input from 272 hospitals in 32 states on registered nurse turnover, retention,...
Doctors say the worst headache of your life could signal an aneurysm
As colder weather approaches, so too is “aneurysm rupture season” on the horizon. That is, an uptick in incidents of ruptured brain aneurysms as blood pressures rise, according to Kevin Reinard, a neurosurgeon at Toledo Hospital. Out of the 30,000 brain aneurysms that rupture annually in the United States, Toledo treats between 50 and 100 ruptures in the brain each year, Dr. Reinard said. Unruptured aneurysms come with little warning signs and often go undetected, so doctors say it’s important to know your risk factors and to be aware of when you or others around you may need immediate medical attention.
5 health systems expanding telehealth
Below are five hospitals and health systems that rolled out or announced new telehealth services since Sept. 16. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is planning to roll out a 24/7 telehealth service for pediatric patients. Dallas-based White Rock Medical Center has partnered with telemedicine developer SHL Telemedicine to use its...
Medscape: 52% of female physicians don't feel fairly compensated
Fifty-two percent of female physicians don't feel fairly compensated compared to their male counterparts, Medscape's "Female Physician Compensation Report 2022" found. The report, published Oct. 14, was based on collection for Medscape's wider "Physician Compensation Report" between Oct. 15, 2021, and Jan. 19. Key findings:. Compensation rose for female primary...
How the AMA's Recovery Plan is helping provider organizations reduce clinician burnout and improve organizational well-being
Clinician burnout is a major health care issue. It affects both clinician and organizational well-being as well as patient care. Although reducing burnout is a top priority for many healthcare organizations, a more strategic approach is needed to increasing wellness for the long run. In a Becker's Hospital Review webinar...
RWJBarnabas boosts project productivity 43% with Epic implementation plan
West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health has received a perfect score from EHR vendor Epic for its EHR implementation project. The health system achieved a Gold Star 10 ranking, the highest level of recognition a health system can achieve, for implementing a "strategic pause" that allowed team members to work on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing to build its Epic system, according to an Oct. 13 press release.
15 health systems investing in biotech, therapeutic startups
Large health systems are fueling healthcare innovation by making their own investments in biotech and therapeutics startups as their size, relationships with academic researchers, dedicated venture arms and internal spinout gives them a better opportunity to invest, according to a new report from the Center for Connected Medicine. The report...
'Escape variants' gain traction in US
The days of the orderly succession of individual dominant variants (alpha, beta, delta, etc.) are likely over, with the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic to be marked by the splintering of a single strain, or what experts call "convergent evolution." Right now, that's exactly what's happening with omicron, Yahoo News reported Oct. 13.
Michigan health systems partner for open-heart surgery operating room
Wyoming, Mich.-based UM Health-West and Livonia-Mich.-based Trinity Health partnered to create an open-heart surgery operating room in the Grand Rapids, Mich., area, MLive reported Oct. 13. The operating room, located at UM Health-West's Wyoming campus, is part of the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan. It features state-of-the-art technology and a...
What's next for patient financial engagement?
The way healthcare organizations communicate and collect out-of-pocket balances is due for a reinvention — from the perspective of improving both the patient experience and revenue cycle management (RCM). During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting, in a session sponsored by...
