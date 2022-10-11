Read full article on original website
Matilda the Musical trailer kicks off Netflix’s Roald Dahl ambitions
Netflix is all in on Roald Dahl after acquiring the rights to the legendary children’s author’s catalog last year. Now, we’re finally getting a sense of what those ambitions will look like with the first trailer for Matilda the Musical. The live-action movie is a key part of Netflix’s holiday plans, and it stars Alisha Weir in the titular lead role along with Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey and Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull. It’s based on the 2010 musical adaptation of the original book.
I want to skip out on the Disney Plus Skip Intro button
Disney Plus, I hate your damn Skip Intro feature, and I wish I could stop its annoying, bright, immersion-breaking icon from popping up at the start of every show. It’s assaulting my eyes every week when I sit down to watch Andor, and I wish there was a way of disabling it. Please, and thank you.
‘Shtisel’ Producer Abot Hameiri Unveils Fremantle-Sold ‘East Side,’ With Yehuda Levi (EXCLUSIVE)
Fremantle has acquired international distribution rights to “East Side,” the latest series from “Shtisel” producer Abot Hameiri, starring Yehuda Levi, a Series Mania 2022 best actor winner for “Fire Dance.” Taking 100% ownership of Abot Hameiri last year, Fremantle, which also co-financed the series, will bring “East Side” onto the market at this next week’s Mipcom trade fair and conference in Cannes. To debut on Israel’s Kan 11 channel, “East Side” turns on Momi, a former Israeli secret service agent hired to take over a Palestinian neighbourhood, one home at a time. He attempts one last sale in order to set up for life...
The Week on Stage: From Good to Peaky Blinders – The Redemption of Thomas Shelby
It’s been a week of intriguing new shows, with theatre mixing with other art forms via a Peaky Blinders dance show and an opera based on the life of Kurt Cobain. Plus, there was a major return to the West End for Doctor Who star David Tennant.Join us next week when we’ll be reviewing the RSC’s production of Studio Ghibli hit My Neighbour Totoro and the new Royal Ballet show from Crystal Pite.Good – Harold Pinter Theatre â â â ââ“We are good people,” says Anne, John Halder’s lover in Good. But can they be? The playwright Alan Plater described CP Taylor’s 1982...
40 Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Horror Movies That Will Forever Change The Way You Watch Them
Nothing to see here but blood, gore, and vibes, y'all.
Did Mark Zuckerberg’s little dance actually show us real metaverse legs?
During Meta’s Connect conference on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg made a huge announcement: the avatars in the company’s Horizon VR app will be getting legs soon. To demonstrate this groundbreaking technical achievement, Zuckerberg’s digital avatar lifted each leg in the air, then did a jump, while Aigerim Shorman’s avatar kicked into the air.
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches on PC in November
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC will be released on November 18th, Insomniac Games announced on Thursday. You can preorder the game now on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99. Similar to Sony’s other PC ports, Miles Morales will have a number of PC-specific enhancements. Sony says...
She-Hulk tried to save itself from Marvel’s finale formula by jumping the shark
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s refreshingly personal, down-to-earth stakes made the show’s first season feel unlike the vast majority of Disney Plus’ other live-action Marvel shows. As was the case with WandaVision, both She-Hulk’s conceit and its narrative format gave the show the ability to play with the boundaries of Marvel Studios’ approach to bringing characters to the screen. But in its finale, when She-Hulk could have kept cleverly pushing the limits of what all a big, flashy cape series could be, the show chose to play it safe under the guise of going meta.
Netflix’s ad tier will cost $6.99 a month and launch in November
Starting in November, Netflix will finally roll out its new ad-supported tier for just a few bucks a month, yet another sign that the onetime disruptive upstart streaming service has slowly become a cable package by another name. Netflix announced today that its new Basic with Ads tier is slated...
