Rice Lake Speed Pit hosts 4th annual Pumpkin 100

The Rice Lake Speed Pit Kart Track held its fourth annual Pumpkin 100 on Friday and Saturday, with Friday night’s events the Nate Sevals Memorial races.

On Saturday there were 150 go-karts that signed up among 11 classes, with the main event the 100-lap, $1,200-to-win Pro Clone race to round out the Pumpkin 100.

The races in memory of “Mr. Friday Night” included four classes, and the night concluded with a bonfire and music.

The Pumpkin 100 was the final of seven races at the kart track this season.