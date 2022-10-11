Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
The Nasdaq has given back a third of its previous 10-year return this year. Investors can buy quality stocks at attractive valuations.
Ark Investments’ Yassine Elmandjra Is Bullish On Bitcoin, Says Bitcoin Will Hit 1 Million Per Coin By 2030.
Ark Investment Management analyst Yassine Elmamdjra believes that Bitcoin will reach $1 million per coin by the year 2030. Earlier, Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investments, had also reiterated a similar statement, adding that BTC will hit $1 million by 2030. Ark Investments management analyst Yassine Elmandjra is incredibly bullish...
Safe and secure crypto is closer than we think
For many companies, mining Bitcoin no longer means making a profit. Photo illustration by Fortune; original photos by Getty Images. Blockchain is reinventing financial services, with digital assets and “programmable money” innovations that offer real utility and new approaches for reducing systemic risks. But customers have lost billions of dollars due to cyber hacking, scams, and unregulated products—and if we can’t trust it, we won’t scale it. It’s time to hardwire security into this emerging system.
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
TechCrunch
Meet these five emerging startups at TC Sessions: Crypto
Pay to play: It’s early-bird season, folks, so buy your pass today and save $150 — before prices go up. Take a deep dive through the awesome agenda to plan your day, but be sure to save time to meet and greet the early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor. These founders represent the next iteration of products and possibilities across the blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and web3 ecosystem.
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
Billionaire investor David Einhorn says Twitter is his biggest long position of 2022, and he sees Musk completing his purchase of the company by the end of the year
Twitter is the biggest long bet in 2022 for billionaire investor David Einhorn, the hedge fund boss told Bloomberg on Tuesday. In this bear market, Twitter has been "pretty much the only sizable long investment we've made the entire year," the Greenlight Capital president said. Twitter stock is outperforming the...
Bank of America forecasts exactly how many jobs will be lost as the US economy takes a downturn — and how quickly
Whether it's more likely to be "mild" or severe is up for debate, but. and more experts are predicting that the US economy will enter into a recession of some form in 2023. If this does come to pass, the US economy could have thousands of fewer jobs, Bank of America told clients in a report last Friday.
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now
Cheap stocks have the ability to generate enormous, long-term profits for investors.
Wall Street rebounds with a vengeance after initial inflation sell-off
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street stock indexes made a dramatic recovery, closing sharply higher after an earlier sell-off on Thursday while the dollar gave up earlier gains as investors poured back into riskier bets after digesting a red-hot U.S. inflation reading that fueled bets for a big Federal Reserve rate hike next month.
Mark Zuckerberg defended the $1,500 price tag for Meta's new VR headset as 'break-even', adding that Apple charges 'as much as it can' for hardware
Mark Zuckerberg called out Apple for profiteering off its tech gadgets in a podcast interview on Tuesday.
Motley Fool
These 3 Tech Stocks Haven't Been This Cheap in Years: Is It Time to Buy?
Tenable is the leader in an important segment of the cybersecurity industry, and it's growing at an accelerating pace. MercadoLibre stock is trading near the cheapest valuation since it became a public company in 2007. CrowdStrike is chasing a $97 billion opportunity, opening the door to a long growth runway.
CNBC
The female venture capitalist creating billions in a new world of work beyond the office
Female venture capitalist Brianne Kimmel's Worklife Ventures has invested in 50 portfolio holdings since 2019, some which have surpassed $1 billion in value. She previously ran a startup initiative for business software company Zendesk and her VC is backed by Marc Andreessen and Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan. She...
Motley Fool
If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon Stock at Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Amazon ranks as one of the fastest-growing digital advertising companies in the world. AWS is the market leader in cloud infrastructure services, and its capacity for innovation is a significant advantage. Amazon stock trades at 2.4 times sales, a bargain compared to its 3-year average of 3.8 times sales. You’re...
Motley Fool
5 Stocks That Turned a $5,000 Investment Into $1 Million
Here are five great examples of stocks that produced life-changing wealth for patient long-term investors. These companies operate in several different industries, and there are some important lessons we can learn from them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
2 Green Flags and 1 Red Flag for Coinbase
This last year has been rough for Coinbase, but there could be reasons for optimism.
Motley Fool
JPMorgan CEO Warns of a Recession in 2023
Jamie Dimon says we could be in for some serious economic trouble. Another top banker predicts the U.S. will enter a recession in 2023. Jamie Dimon says we face serious issues that will lead to economic pain. Bolstering your emergency fund now could help you handle any financial crisis. JPMorgan...
Citigroup reports $110 million leveraged-loan loss as other banks avoid sector exposure
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Citigroup took a $110 million writedown on leveraged loans in the third quarter, the company said on Friday as its Wall Street competitors downplayed their exposure to the sector.
TechCrunch
Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
Amazon Sends New Warnings About the Economy
Amazon (AMZN) is determined to be well prepared to weather the sharp economic downturn on the horizon without a big scratch. The e-commerce giant, which is one of the barometers of the health of the economy since it serves both households and businesses, seems to be putting its house in order in anticipation of the coming rainy days.
