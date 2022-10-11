ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

The Nasdaq has given back a third of its previous 10-year return this year. Investors can buy quality stocks at attractive valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Fortune

Safe and secure crypto is closer than we think

For many companies, mining Bitcoin no longer means making a profit. Photo illustration by Fortune; original photos by Getty Images. Blockchain is reinventing financial services, with digital assets and “programmable money” innovations that offer real utility and new approaches for reducing systemic risks. But customers have lost billions of dollars due to cyber hacking, scams, and unregulated products—and if we can’t trust it, we won’t scale it. It’s time to hardwire security into this emerging system.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Developers#Cloud Services#Google Cloud Platform#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Google#Cnbc#Coinbase Commerce#Dogecoin Shiba Inu#Amazon Web Services#Bigquery
TechCrunch

Meet these five emerging startups at TC Sessions: Crypto

Pay to play: It’s early-bird season, folks, so buy your pass today and save $150 — before prices go up. Take a deep dive through the awesome agenda to plan your day, but be sure to save time to meet and greet the early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor. These founders represent the next iteration of products and possibilities across the blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and web3 ecosystem.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor David Einhorn says Twitter is his biggest long position of 2022, and he sees Musk completing his purchase of the company by the end of the year

Twitter is the biggest long bet in 2022 for billionaire investor David Einhorn, the hedge fund boss told Bloomberg on Tuesday. In this bear market, Twitter has been "pretty much the only sizable long investment we've made the entire year," the Greenlight Capital president said. Twitter stock is outperforming the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street rebounds with a vengeance after initial inflation sell-off

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street stock indexes made a dramatic recovery, closing sharply higher after an earlier sell-off on Thursday while the dollar gave up earlier gains as investors poured back into riskier bets after digesting a red-hot U.S. inflation reading that fueled bets for a big Federal Reserve rate hike next month.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Tech Stocks Haven't Been This Cheap in Years: Is It Time to Buy?

Tenable is the leader in an important segment of the cybersecurity industry, and it's growing at an accelerating pace. MercadoLibre stock is trading near the cheapest valuation since it became a public company in 2007. CrowdStrike is chasing a $97 billion opportunity, opening the door to a long growth runway.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon Stock at Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Amazon ranks as one of the fastest-growing digital advertising companies in the world. AWS is the market leader in cloud infrastructure services, and its capacity for innovation is a significant advantage. Amazon stock trades at 2.4 times sales, a bargain compared to its 3-year average of 3.8 times sales. You’re...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Stocks That Turned a $5,000 Investment Into $1 Million

Here are five great examples of stocks that produced life-changing wealth for patient long-term investors. These companies operate in several different industries, and there are some important lessons we can learn from them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns of a Recession in 2023

Jamie Dimon says we could be in for some serious economic trouble. Another top banker predicts the U.S. will enter a recession in 2023. Jamie Dimon says we face serious issues that will lead to economic pain. Bolstering your emergency fund now could help you handle any financial crisis. JPMorgan...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale

Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Amazon Sends New Warnings About the Economy

Amazon (AMZN) is determined to be well prepared to weather the sharp economic downturn on the horizon without a big scratch. The e-commerce giant, which is one of the barometers of the health of the economy since it serves both households and businesses, seems to be putting its house in order in anticipation of the coming rainy days.
BUSINESS

