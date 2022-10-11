Read full article on original website
Most professional athletes embark on different careers after the conclusion of their professional sports career. The different types of post-playing careers are always very interesting. Some remain in the sport, becoming a coach, scout or executive. Others follow the path carved by their college degree, going into business, finance or another industry. Some become stay-at-home parents, others launch a podcast; you never know what an athlete's next steps are going to be until they take them.
It is quickly becoming a rivalry in the AFC when the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills have yet to be able to get over the hump of beating the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the playoffs. The Bills did blow out the Chiefs last year in the regular season, but haven't defeated them yet when it matters most. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is arguably having his best season yet and the pressure is on as the Bills were picked at the preseason Super Bowl favorites. This game is very important for the Bills as I mention in my quick take from The Times Union:
Having 52-35 lead still wasn't comfortable enough against BYU for Sam Pittman.
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will move the kickoff time against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday back by about 90 minutes if there is a Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros. The Seahawks announced the time adjustment on Wednesday....
Week 7 of the 2022 college football season is in the books and it surpassed sky-high expectations. Clashes between Alabama
Former Tennessee Volunteer and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning will be joining College Gameday Saturday as a guest picker. College Gameday will be in Knoxville, for the matchup between Alabama (6-0) and Tennesse (5-0). Manning played all four years of college with the Volunteers, becoming Tennessee's all-time leading passer...
The New York Yankees have a one game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in a best of five ALDS. Game two was just changed to Friday afternoon at around 1:07 p.m. due to the inclement weather coming to the Bronx and Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. With that being said, the Yankees played well in their 4-1 win on Tuesday night. Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo both had clutch homeruns and Jose Trevino added a sacrifice fly as well. The biggest story for me was how well Gerrit Cole pitched in his home postseason debut at Yankee Stadium. He delivered when it mattered most as I continue this discussion in my quick take from The Times Union:
Here we go again. Just like last week at this time, as we get closer to the weekend the Patriots QB situation becomes less and less clear. Mac Jones is back in full pads at practice while ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting there's a "decent chance" we see No. 10 under center on Sunday.
The internet has taken the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry into its own hands in anticipation of the game on Saturday. This week, both teams have been taking turns bashing each other through memes and videos on various social media platforms. For example, one of Alabama's favorite videos has resurfaced, prompting several tweets and captions quoting this interview.
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies parted ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan after a season in which the team averaged a franchise-low 4.31 runs per game. The Rockies also reassigned third base/infield coach Stu Cole to a minor league position, the team announced Thursday. Colorado finished 68-94 and missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season.
The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn't work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They'll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in Houston, with the Guardians and Yankees set for ALDS Game 2 in New York later — weather permitting.
In the NFL, all 32 teams operate with the same salary cap. Prior to trading or forfeiting any draft picks, all 32 teams have the same amount to work with. The draft order is established each year by the win-loss record from the previous season, giving the worst teams in the league an advantage in attempting to improve.
