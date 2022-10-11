Read full article on original website
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Odell Beckham Jr. Super Mad At Buffalo Bills Fans
Is Odell Beckham coming to play with the Buffalo Bills? Was Odell Beckham Jr. spotted today at the Buffalo Airport?. There have been rumblings for weeks about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly signing with the Buffalo Bills. Actually, make that months. Odell Beckham Jr. still has not signed with a new team after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year.
Can NFL fine Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott for swearing in interviews?
What is the NFL’s policy for players who curse in media interviews, like Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott did?
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear
Cooper Rush is undefeated as the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. But he's under no impression that the job is his long term. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Rush said whenever Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott is healthy enough to play, he will, according to ESPN's Ed Werder. ...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Al Bundy congratulates Chiefs TE Travis Kelce for tying historic touchdown feat
With the win over the Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's four touchdowns also tied a record set by "Al Bundy" in 1966.
John Elway Had His Eye on Vikings Coach
When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
CBS Sports
Chiefs-Bills trade that landed Kansas City Patrick Mahomes paid major dividends for both teams
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are set to renew their rivalry in a clash between the AFC's best Sunday, both teams started the annual showdown with a famous trade in 2017. The Chiefs traded up in the first round in the 2017 draft with the Bills and selected Patrick Mahomes, forever changing the franchise and a city for the next decade.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Yes, Chiefs-Bills play on Sunday afternoon, but it’ll be a nationally televised game
It’s not under the lights at Arrowhead Stadium, but this is still a significant Chiefs game and that’s how the network is treating it.
Analyst Makes Stunning Admission On Five-Star Quarterback Arch Manning
Has Arch Manning become a villain before ever playing a college snap? That might be a stretch. But one recruiting analyst believes many people are rooting for the Texas commit to fail. On the 247Sports "Preps to Pros" web show, recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins said there isn't another prospect in ...
Look: Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Shares Racy Vacation Photo
The Arizona Cardinals have had an up and down season thus far and sit at 2-3 on the season. Arizona nearly handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season last weekend, but fell just short. Don't feel too bad for head coach Kliff Kingsbury, though. The head coach has time to turn the season around and is doing just fine off the field.
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
Jon Gruden Secures Another Court Win, NFL to Appeal Decision
The NFL’s motion to move the lawsuit brought by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden out of a Nevada courtroom and into arbitration was denied by a judge this week — a decision the league will appeal. District Court Judge Nancy Allf ruled the 10-year, $100 million...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out for Colts in Week 6; Phillip Lindsay elevated from practice squad
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was able to get in limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. Despite that, the team has decided to rule him out of action a full 24 hours in advance of Sunday's contest. Nyheim Hines, dealing with a concussion, has also been ruled out. Deon Jackson and the newly elevated Phillip Lindsay will split the workload in the backfield.
Arizona Cardinals Rule 4 Players Out Of Week 6 Game vs. Seahawks
The Cardinals' running back room will be particularly shorthanded.
