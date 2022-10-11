ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Odell Beckham Jr. Super Mad At Buffalo Bills Fans

Is Odell Beckham coming to play with the Buffalo Bills? Was Odell Beckham Jr. spotted today at the Buffalo Airport?. There have been rumblings for weeks about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly signing with the Buffalo Bills. Actually, make that months. Odell Beckham Jr. still has not signed with a new team after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year.
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
VikingsTerritory

John Elway Had His Eye on Vikings Coach

When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
The Spun

Look: Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Shares Racy Vacation Photo

The Arizona Cardinals have had an up and down season thus far and sit at 2-3 on the season. Arizona nearly handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season last weekend, but fell just short. Don't feel too bad for head coach Kliff Kingsbury, though. The head coach has time to turn the season around and is doing just fine off the field.
Larry Brown Sports

Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart

Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
numberfire.com

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out for Colts in Week 6; Phillip Lindsay elevated from practice squad

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was able to get in limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. Despite that, the team has decided to rule him out of action a full 24 hours in advance of Sunday's contest. Nyheim Hines, dealing with a concussion, has also been ruled out. Deon Jackson and the newly elevated Phillip Lindsay will split the workload in the backfield.
