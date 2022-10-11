Read full article on original website
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
thesource.com
Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú
Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Friends Of Kanye West Fear He's In Midst of Psychiatric Episode After Recent Racist & Anti-Semitic Actions: Source
Friends of Kanye West have expressed extreme concern for the rapper's mental state after his recent verbally violent attacks over the last couple of weeks. The 45-year-old appears to be in the midst of a mental break and has barely been sleeping since his infamous "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week, according to sources from his inner circle.
Kanye West: My connection with Obama 'faded' after 'I wasn't saying the things I was supposed to say as a rapper'
"I was Obama's favorite artist," Ye said. "Obama met with me and my mama to say that he was running for office back in 2008 and wanted the support."
Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto
Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West. Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.
Kanye West, Tommy Tuberville and the antisemitic, racist, no good, very bad weekend
In the year 2022, people shouldn't be comfortably saying they’re 'going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE' or saying Black people are 'the people that do the crime.' And yet, here we are. USA TODAY. Kanye, hailed by many Republicans for his “White Lives Matter” shirt, went on an...
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
Kanye West Should Face Permanent Social Media Ban: Antisemitism Watchdog
Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked over the weekend following the hip-hop superstar posting messages that have been deemed antisemitic by many. However, the watchdog group StopAntisemitism feels temporary restrictions on West's accounts don't go far enough and is calling for the star to be permanently banned from the social media platforms.
Elon Musk says he expressed ‘concerns’ to Kanye West about anti-Semitic tweet
Elon Musk, who’s attempting to buy Twitter, revealed that he spoke to Kanye West about the anti-Semitic tweet that got him suspended from the platform over the weekend. “Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart,” the tech mogul, 51, tweeted on Monday.
Kim Kardashian paying for security at kids’ school after Kanye’s online attacks
Kim Kardashian isn’t taking any risks when it comes to the safety of her children. The Skims founder recently hired additional security to guard her kids’ private school after her ex-husband Kanye West revealed its name in numerous social media rants, TMZ reported. Kardashian is paying for the...
‘The Shop’ Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due To Anti-Semitic Remarks
The latest episode of The Shop featuring Kanye West will not air. Andscape reports that the LeBron James and Maverick Carter-produced show has chosen to cancel the forthcoming episode due to Ye’s anti-Semitic comments, which also resulted in his Twitter account becoming restricted. “Yesterday we taped an episode of...
Kanye West’s Twitter Account Locked After Anti-Semitic Tweet
Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account after posting an anti-Semitic message. On Saturday (Oct. 8), the artist, now legally known as Ye, 45, uploaded a now-deleted tweet declaring he would be going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” a reference to security readiness used by the U.S. armed forces.More from VIBE.comLizzo Responds To Kanye West's Comments About Her WeightRay J Reacts To Diddy's Remarks Seemingly About Kanye WestKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' Shirt In the tweet, West also declares that he can’t actually be antisemitic because “Black people are actually...
Who Is Juliana Nalú? Meet the Model Photographed With Kanye West
After several days of controversy, West, 45, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with Brazilian model Nalú, 24, over the weekend.
thesource.com
Kim Kardashian is Paying for Extra Security at Children’s School Following Kanye’s White Lives Matter IG Rant
In case you missed it, Kanye “Ye” West has gone been stirring up headlines with a series of rants and online attacks. Ye has dissed Diddy, Boosie, and more, and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian paying for the safety of their children after he placed the name of their current school all over Instagram.
WANE-TV
Indiana AG comments on Kanye after antisemitic rant
INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is blasting national media after Kanye West was restricted from several social media platforms for his antisemitic remarks. Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made these comments in a now deleted tweet:. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when...
musictimes.com
Kanye West's Bipolar Disorder An Excuse for Hateful Outburts? KISS' Paul Stanley Weighs In
Paul Stanley, the leader of KISS, has stated that Kanye West's antisemitic outbursts cannot be justified by his mental illness. West's Instagram and Twitter accounts were banned over the weekend after he published posts that broke both platforms' guidelines - including comments aimed at fellow rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs accusing "Jewish people" of telling him to call and "threaten or influence me".
