ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 5

Related
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Friends Of Kanye West Fear He's In Midst of Psychiatric Episode After Recent Racist & Anti-Semitic Actions: Source

Friends of Kanye West have expressed extreme concern for the rapper's mental state after his recent verbally violent attacks over the last couple of weeks. The 45-year-old appears to be in the midst of a mental break and has barely been sleeping since his infamous "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week, according to sources from his inner circle.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Entertainment
HipHopWired

Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto

Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West. Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Kanye West Should Face Permanent Social Media Ban: Antisemitism Watchdog

Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked over the weekend following the hip-hop superstar posting messages that have been deemed antisemitic by many. However, the watchdog group StopAntisemitism feels temporary restrictions on West's accounts don't go far enough and is calling for the star to be permanently banned from the social media platforms.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Todd Rokita
Vibe

Kanye West’s Twitter Account Locked After Anti-Semitic Tweet

Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account after posting an anti-Semitic message. On Saturday (Oct. 8), the artist, now legally known as Ye, 45, uploaded a now-deleted tweet declaring he would be going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” a reference to security readiness used by the U.S. armed forces.More from VIBE.comLizzo Responds To Kanye West's Comments About Her WeightRay J Reacts To Diddy's Remarks Seemingly About Kanye WestKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' Shirt In the tweet, West also declares that he can’t actually be antisemitic because “Black people are actually...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Antisemitism#Paris Fashion Week#Racism#Indiana Ag Rokita#Anti Semitic#Msnbc#Jewish#Defcon
WANE-TV

Indiana AG comments on Kanye after antisemitic rant

INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is blasting national media after Kanye West was restricted from several social media platforms for his antisemitic remarks. Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made these comments in a now deleted tweet:. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when...
INDIANA STATE
musictimes.com

Kanye West's Bipolar Disorder An Excuse for Hateful Outburts? KISS' Paul Stanley Weighs In

Paul Stanley, the leader of KISS, has stated that Kanye West's antisemitic outbursts cannot be justified by his mental illness. West's Instagram and Twitter accounts were banned over the weekend after he published posts that broke both platforms' guidelines - including comments aimed at fellow rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs accusing "Jewish people" of telling him to call and "threaten or influence me".
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

The Watcher: House at centre of Netflix true crime series becomes New Jersey’s newest tourist hotspot

Curious viewers began flocking to New Jersey on Thursday to drive by 657 Boulevard in Westfield - the house at the centre of Netflix’s new true crime drama The Watcher.The series, starring Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow and Naomi Watts, debuted earlier in the day, telling a highly fictionalized version of a nightmare experienced by the Broaddus family, who bought the house in 2014. Derek and Maria Broaddus and their three young children intended to move into the home, with its $1.35m purchase price. But just days after closing, Mr Broaddus says the family began receiving a series of eerie letters...
WESTFIELD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy