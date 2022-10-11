ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Suburban Detroit man, son die in rollover crash at college

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit man and his son were killed in a rollover crash at a community college after the man apparently suffered a medical condition while picking the teen up following classes, police said.

The SUV’s 46-year-old driver and his 18-year-old son were pronounced dead at the scene Monday afternoon on the grounds of Macomb Community College’s South Campus in Warren.

Firefighters and police found the SUV near the college’s sign, where it had come to rest after striking several trucks and objects and rolling over, The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reported.

Police said the crash was witnessed by a number of people who called 911 emergency dispatch to report it.

The names of the Warren man and his son have not been released.

The young man was a recent graduate of Warren Cousino High School who was taking college classes at the community college, crash investigators said. The son had been at the school earlier in the day when his father picked him up, investigators were told.

The preliminary investigation suggests the man may have suffered a medical emergency while operating the SUV on the college campus’ property.

Autopsies scheduled for Tuesday on the man and his son by the Macomb County Medical Examiner could shed light on happened in the moments before the crash.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP investigating fatal 3 car crash

(CBS DETROIT) -   Michigan State Police is currently investigating a three car fatal crash that happened on Westbound I696 at the Southfield exit. The driver of a passenger vehicle was traveling slowly in the right lane when the driver of a semi truck rear ended itwith out any braking. The car was then pushed into the middle lane sideways with the passenger side facing oncoming traffic.Unfortunately, the vehicle was suddenly struck by another passenger vehicle, resulting in the death of a 65 year-old woman fromRochester Hills. There were no other injuries. The driver of The investigation continues and I696 has reopened.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Rochester Hills woman killed in three-car crash on I-696

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was killed in an early morning crash on I-696 on Saturday. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway near Southfield around 8:10 a.m. Police say the driver of the car was traveling in the right lane and slowing...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Clemens, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Accidents
Warren, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Warren, MI
Warren, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Deadly four-car crash on I-696 closes freeway at Southfield Road

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westbound I-696 is currently closed at Southfield Road because of a deadly multiple-car crash. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway around 8:10 a.m. Four cars were involved in the crash, according to MSP. Troopers confirm the crash was fatal.
LATHRUP VILLAGE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Autopsies#Police#Traffic Accident#The Macomb Daily
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘I’m numb’: Mother speaks out after Detroit police halt search for Zion Foster’s remains in landfill

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The search for Zion Foster’s remains in a Macomb County landfill has concluded and her body has not been found. Foster disappeared on Jan. 4, 2022. Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was the last person to see her alive. Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison in March for lying to authorities about his involvement in Foster’s disappearance.
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

Arraignment for Hampton Inn shooter reveals senseless violence

DEARBORN — An arraignment took place Sunday for a 37-year-old Detroit resident who engaged in a nearly eight-hour standoff with police after killing a hotel staff member in downtown west Dearborn. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis was charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Sunday with a 10-count felony complaint, including...
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Detroit

Landfill search to find Zion Foster ends, mother says she's fighting for closure

(CBS DETROIT) - Cierra Milton says living without closure is unbearable.It's been 10 months since her daughter Zion Foster vanished after leaving her Eastpointe home with her cousin Jaylin Brazier."There is nothing comparable to this," Milton said."It's a pain you can not describe and it's there when you wake up, when you go to sleep. It hits when I'm hungry or I'm thirsty and I'm mad because how dare I be hungry or thirsty when my baby's there?"On May 31st, Detroit Police launched a massive search with local and federal law enforcement agencies at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township.After...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked "safe," "annoying" or "must kill"

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say an investigation into a Bloomfield Hills student's alleged threatening comment uncovered a list of students with the words "safe," "annoying" or "must kill" by their names.According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, a student at East Hills Middle on Wednesday overheard their classmate making a comment and reported it to school officials. Police conducted an assessment, including a visit to the student's home, and discovered the list with the name of current students at the school.No weapons were found during a search of the home, authorities say.Police say the student was immediately removed from the school. School liaison officers determined that there is no immediate threat."All parties, including the student's family are cooperating in this continued investigation. The parents of all students on this list were notified by Bloomfield Township Police School Liaison Officers. This case will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review once it is complete," Bloomfield Township police said in a press release. "The Bloomfield Township Police Department and the Bloomfield Hills School District takes all threats seriously and we will continue to vigorously investigate all reports."
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
546K+
Post
558M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy