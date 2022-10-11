Suburban Detroit man, son die in rollover crash at college

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit man and his son were killed in a rollover crash at a community college after the man apparently suffered a medical condition while picking the teen up following classes, police said.

The SUV’s 46-year-old driver and his 18-year-old son were pronounced dead at the scene Monday afternoon on the grounds of Macomb Community College’s South Campus in Warren.

Firefighters and police found the SUV near the college’s sign, where it had come to rest after striking several trucks and objects and rolling over, The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reported.

Police said the crash was witnessed by a number of people who called 911 emergency dispatch to report it.

The names of the Warren man and his son have not been released.

The young man was a recent graduate of Warren Cousino High School who was taking college classes at the community college, crash investigators said. The son had been at the school earlier in the day when his father picked him up, investigators were told.

The preliminary investigation suggests the man may have suffered a medical emergency while operating the SUV on the college campus’ property.

Autopsies scheduled for Tuesday on the man and his son by the Macomb County Medical Examiner could shed light on happened in the moments before the crash.