agupdate.com
Horticultural Happenings: What to know about fall lawn care
Now that the kids are back in school and football is starting, we are moving towards fall. That means we can start looking at fall lawncare practices to improve our lawns this for next season. Overseeding the lawn. If you lost patches due to winterkill last winter or maybe to...
Harvest is in full swing
Harvest is officially in full swing here. Truly, one of the best times of the year. It’s quite the sight to take a little drive in the evenings and see all of the bright lights of the equipment in the neighborhood fields. There is no such thing as a work schedule or working hours around here and that is something I wish people in the city could grasp.
Event barn transports guests to the past
Drving to the Creek Road Barn northwest of Newman Grove, Nebraska, you get a feeling that you are slipping back in time with each mile as the road turns from blacktop to gravel. Entering the barn itself, you are transported into the 1900s. Each piece of furniture and décor is...
Colorful October a busy time for farm weddings
Chris Engelbrecht knows he won’t be taking much of a break from everything weddings until after Christmas. He runs Engelbrecht Farm, a barn wedding venue in central Illinois, and people love colorful autumn and holiday weddings, he said. “It’s always been the busy season in the fall with all...
Sunflower growing season ends; harvest begins
The 2022 growing season came to an end in October after an early frost. That, in turn, set off the harvest season. “A widespread killing freeze occurred in the Dakotas and Minnesota, ending the 2022 growing season,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Oct. 10. “The majority of the crop was mature or close to maturity when the freeze occurred. If sunflowers were not mature, there could be some reduction in yield, test weight, oil content and discolored seed coats.
Pumpkin Power: Popular gourd provides food, flavor and fun
Pumpkins get a lot of attention this time of year. But they are top of mind year-round to those who appreciate their versatility. University of Illinois Extension is celebrating National Pumpkin Day on Oct. 26 by educating young people about the wonders of the member of the gourd family. Pumpkins are not only a source of nutrition but are used in decorative settings.
Cattle show meeting leads to fairground wedding
Micah Ott met Miles Toenyes at a cattle show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield five years ago. This September, two weeks before harvest, the couple tied the knot a few hundred yards from where they met. Because family farming is such an important part of both their lives,...
Disappearing acres: America could lose more than 18M acres of farmland by 2040, according to new report
Farmland sustains life around the country, but it’s disappearing as cities grow. American Farmland Trust (AFT) took a deep dive into the numbers. What the nonprofit organization found is the losses will only continue without action. “Well-managed farmland supports wildlife and biodiversity, cleans our water, increases resilience to natural...
Barn Boards and Baling Wire
Several years ago I did a storytelling event for more than 300 NOMADS, a volunteer group that travels around the country doing maintenance and disaster-recovery work for churches, schools, retreat centers and campgrounds. They had all gathered with their RVs at a fairground in northeast Iowa for the largest potluck dinner that it has ever been my pleasure to attend. I was the after-potluck storyteller. And that’s what I gave them – a potluck of inspirational and humorous tales. And as always I told a few of my favorite vision-mystical stories.
How to harvest prep and store pumpkins
Pumpkins should be picked before the outside temperature drops below freezing. You will know they are ready because the rind will be hard and not easily dented or punctured by a fingernail. Be careful when handling pumpkins so that they do not become bruised. Preparing. Most pumpkins purchased in a...
