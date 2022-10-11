Grab a cheap coffee machine deal today in the Prime Day October sale

The best Prime Day deals are now available, with Amazon's Early Access Sale delivering Black Friday prices now.

And, among the best Prime Day Early Access deals available right now, coffee machine discounts are some of the most impressive.

View all coffee machine deals at Amazon

There are currently loads of great coffee machines discounted from top makers like De'Longhi, Nespresso, Breville and Lavazza.

To see all coffee machine deals available right now at Amazon follow the link above, or for a curated selection of picks by myself, read on.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: £199.99 £67.99 at Amazon

SAVE £132 – A huge discount sees this stylish Nespresso machine discounted down to under £68. This system works with Nespresso's artisanal Vertuo capsules, which deliver more than 30 different varieties of coffee. The machine can make 4 different cup sizes and boasts a one-touch operation. View Deal

Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse: £219.99 £129.99 at Amazon

SAVE £90 – Breville is one of the foremost names in coffee machines, and here its highly capable One-Touch CoffeeHouse machine is reduced by £90. This system sports a 19-Bar Italian pump, has a single and double shot espresso filters, and a large 600 ml milk reservoir for classic milky coffees such as lattes and cappuccinos. View Deal

De'longhi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Genio S Plus: £99.99 £49.99 at Amazon

SAVE £50 – This compact and stylish pod coffee machine from Italian firm De'longhi delivers a 15-bar pump, single button press operation, an energy-saving mode to keep electricity bills down, and 3 boxes of Stabucks coffee pods in the package, too. Easy to use, this system can make over 50 different coffees. View Deal

Breville Bijou Espresso Machine: £219.99 £99.99 at Amazon

SAVE £120 – A serious espresso maker from one of the world's foremost makers, the Breville Bijou has double-wall filter baskets for single or double-shot espresso with a rich crema any time. There's also a built-in steam wand to create velvety microfoam milk for flat whites, cappuccinos and lattes. View Deal

De'Longhi Dedica Metallics Coffee Machine with Milk Frother: £249.99 £156.99 at Amazon

SAVE £93 – Italian firm De'Longhi get in on the cafe-grade espresso machine game here, with the Dedica delivering a machine equipped with a 15-bar pressure pump, milk frother steam wand, and single or double espresso filter. This system is a stunner aesthetically, too, and quite compact, making it kitchen counter friendly. View Deal

Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie Coffee Capsule Machine: £95 £64.99 at Amazon

SAVE £30.01 – The Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie sports a classic Italian design and is compatible with Modo Mio coffee capsules. It also delivers an energy-saving auto shut-off feature, runs at quiet 44Db when dispensing beverages, and has a removable and adjustable cup rest. View Deal

Russell Hobbs Attentiv Coffee Maker: £119.99 £95.99 at Amazon

SAVE £24 – If you prefer good old-fashioned filter coffee over espressos or frothy milky coffees like lattes, then a strong filter coffee machine is a good purchase. This Attentive model from Russell Hobbs ticks every box, with the strength and volume of produced coffee customisable. This system also comes with a cool Cold Brew function. View Deal

De'Longhi Active Line Drip Filter Coffee Machine: £39.99 £33.49 at Amazon

SAVE £6.50 – Another filter coffee machine of note, and one that is compact and easy to store and use. This is a classic drip filter machine, capable of making up to 0.65 litres of rocket fuel per run. There's an in-built jug warmer built into the base, too, meaning that the produced carafe of coffee is kept warm for hours. View Deal

Investing in a coffee machine now makes perfect sense. With the price of coffees in highstreet stores skyrocketing, being able to make delicious coffee at home for a fraction of the price can help keep costs down.

For even more amazing coffee machines, be sure to also check out T3's best bean to cup coffee machines , best espresso machine , and best pod coffee machines buying guides, which are loaded with top-rated systems.