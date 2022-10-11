Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth is just as electric (and talkative) playing pickleball as he is on the golf course
We should probably just acknowledge that The Loop is on the brink of being taken over by pickleball content. After all, it's all the rage right now as the fastest-growing sport in the country. Even among other star athletes. Even LeBron James and Tom Brady have gotten involved by investing...
thegolfnewsnet.com
What is the leaf rule in golf? Is there a real rule for golf balls lost in leaves?
If you've ever played golf in the fall in certain parts of the world, you've no doubt experienced playing a golf course where leaves have fallen all over the place. They cover the ground and make it much more difficult to find a golf ball -- particularly in the rough.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Can golfers move their golf ball out of a puddle on the putting green or putt around it?
It's rare, but there are some times when golfers will be out on the course in a sudden deluge of rain. The rain puddles quickly on different parts of the course, including the putting greens. Golfers, playing through the rain, might find their golf ball on a putting surface with puddles on it. Their ball could be in the puddle, or puddles might be an obstacle to getting the ball to the hole.
Spieth, Scheffler, Nowitzki, Isner Compete in Pickleball Exhibition Match
The athletes all are from the Dallas area or played for Dallas teams.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf for women? LPGA superstars Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson offer thoughts
LPGA Tour superstars Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson refused to be drawn into entertaining the idea of playing in a LIV Golf for women or whether or not it would receive the same level as scrutiny as Greg Norman's enterprise. Both Thompson, 27 and the younger Korda sister, 24, are...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Can a golfer move their ball out of a bunker with water in it?
You're playing golf, and you find your ball in a bunker on the golf course. And it turns out, there's water in that bunker, and you ball is in the water in the bunker. Since there's normally only supposed to be sand in a bunker, does that mean a golfer can take their ball out of a bunker with water in it?
Golf Digest
Pray for Jordan Spieth after getting savagely roasted for his Masters collapse by John Isner
Earlier this morning we warned you that a giant wave of pickleball content was coming. Well, an hour later, it's official. The Loop is now a pickleball site and we are henceforth changing our name to THE PICKLE. OK, not really. At least, not yet. But get a couple golfers...
Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler team up in (wait for it) pickleball exhibition
Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler skipped out on this week’s PGA Tour event in Japan. Instead they are working on swings of a different nature — pickleball. The two Dallas-area residents and Masters champions teamed up in the Celebrity Battle of the Paddle exhibition in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday.
Golf Channel
Phil Mickelson: Tour 'trending downwards', LIV on 'winning side'
Phil Mickelson continued to blast the PGA Tour on Thursday by saying that the Tour is “trending downwards” and that he believes he’ll be on the “winning side” with how the professional game is set to evolve. Though he made incendiary comments about both the...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah
A little more than four months after holding its inaugural Invitational series event outside London, LIV Golf is set to host its final individual tournament of 2022. The Saudi-backed circuit comes “home” with this week’s stop at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah. For several...
thegolfnewsnet.com
What does GIR stand for in golf?
If you've ever watched a golf tournament or scoured a pro golf leaderboard, then you've probably seen statistics about a player's performance throughout an event. No doubt, then, you've seen the abbreviation "GIR" or "G.I.R." and tried to figure out what that statistic means. What does GIR stand for in...
An Official World Golf Ranking Committee Member Thinks LIV Golf Should Get Points
Next season would be appropriate, the Asian Tour CEO said, while noting not all tours that get points meet every criteria.
Golf.com
This major winner is invested in the mental game. His best tip is 1 word
You’ve maybe heard the story by now, and you probably know how it all turned out, but Darren Clarke is a jolly storyteller, and the 2011 Open Championship is a whopper to him, so we would be amiss if we didn’t start things with him going back to Royal St. George’s again. There’s a payoff, too, for possibly all of us.
