ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Injured Bristol, Conn. Officer Fatally Shot Suspect Who Killed 2 Other Officers

Police have released new information about the ambush-style shooting in Bristol earlier this week that killed two officers and seriously injured another. Officers were called to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday night after getting a report of a domestic disturbance. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Bristol sergeant’s mortgage to be paid off following death

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tunnels to Towers Foundation, an organization dedicated to paying off the mortgages of fallen first responders, is taking on the mortgage of an officer killed Wednesday in Bristol. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, had been on the force for a decade before he was shot and killed alongside 34-year-old Officer Alex […]
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hartford Hospital#Violent Crime#Ems
nbcboston.com

Six People Shot at Warehouse Party in Worcester

An investigation is underway after six people were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, overnight. Officers arrived at a warehouse on 88 Webster Street where a party was underway after reports of a shooting. Police found one man with gunshot wounds; he was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say that a...
WORCESTER, MA
WTNH

Police make 2nd arrest in Dixwell Social Lounge shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a second man in custody in connection to a February shooting in the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden. A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot on Feb. 17, according to police. In the months since, Hamden police identified 39-year-old Donald Woodson as one of […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Details from the scene in Bristol where 3 officers were shot

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

1 shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Hartford, according to police. Police initially arrived at about 3:20 p.m. to the 90 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to authorities. While on the scene, they heard that the victim […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man stabs himself while fleeing attempted burglary in Manchester: police

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police detained a man following an attempted burglary and a self-inflicted stabbing incident on Tuesday. Police stated that a burglary attempt occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Delmont Street. Officers responded to the scene when a woman inside the home called 911, saying that she saw a man […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Three men arrested at drug sales hot spot Tuesday, Bridgeport police say

BRIDGEPORT — Local police say three men were arrested Tuesday on alleged drug or weapons offenses. Troy Lopes, 22; Jason Hall, 25, of Norwalk; and Miguel Rodriguez Ramos, 34, of Bridgeport, were taken into custody Tuesday night following a drug deal near the intersection of Park and Wood avenues, according to Bridgeport police. Police said the area has been the subject of several complaints about people loitering and selling narcotics.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy