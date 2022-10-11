Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Injured Bristol, Conn. Officer Fatally Shot Suspect Who Killed 2 Other Officers
Police have released new information about the ambush-style shooting in Bristol earlier this week that killed two officers and seriously injured another. Officers were called to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday night after getting a report of a domestic disturbance. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
NBC Connecticut
State Police Search for Motorcyclist Who Fled After Crash on I-84 West in Farmington
Troopers are searching for a motorcyclist who fled after getting into a crash on Interstate 84 west in Farmington on Saturday. CT Travel Smart said the crash happened between exits 39A and 39. Part of the highway was closed, but has since reopened. The crash involved a motorcycle and a...
2 shot in different incidents in Hartford
A man was shot in the Frog Hollow neighborhood in Hartford on Thursday.
Missing teen who provoked FBI search says he left Bridgeport to get away from a 'personal situation'
He says he needed to get away from "a personal situation in Bridgeport" that had "gotten out of control."
Register Citizen
Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
Police: 18-year-old connected to multiple armed robberies in New Haven, Ansonia, gets $1M bond
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven has been involved in multiple armed robberies in New Haven County, according to Ansonia police. Christian Borrero is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and for sixth-degree larceny. He is being held on a $1 […]
Bristol Press
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
Bristol sergeant’s mortgage to be paid off following death
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tunnels to Towers Foundation, an organization dedicated to paying off the mortgages of fallen first responders, is taking on the mortgage of an officer killed Wednesday in Bristol. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, had been on the force for a decade before he was shot and killed alongside 34-year-old Officer Alex […]
Police investigating after stopping New Haven school bus with children inside
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating Thursday after a bus was stopped for “driving erratically,” according to a statement from the New Haven School District. The bus was carrying about 20 students home from Ross Woodward School when it was pulled over by police, according to the district. The bus belongs […]
nbcboston.com
Six People Shot at Warehouse Party in Worcester
An investigation is underway after six people were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, overnight. Officers arrived at a warehouse on 88 Webster Street where a party was underway after reports of a shooting. Police found one man with gunshot wounds; he was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say that a...
Police make 2nd arrest in Dixwell Social Lounge shooting in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a second man in custody in connection to a February shooting in the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden. A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot on Feb. 17, according to police. In the months since, Hamden police identified 39-year-old Donald Woodson as one of […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Details from the scene in Bristol where 3 officers were shot
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Man Shot
2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.
Man accused of shooting New Haven officer in court
The man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer twice last week appeared in Court on Tuesday.
Hartford police investigate latest homicide
Hartford has logged its 31st homicide of 2022. Just before 2:00 this morning, police were dispatched to the rear of 700 Park Street to investigate a report of an unconscious male.
1 shot in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Hartford, according to police. Police initially arrived at about 3:20 p.m. to the 90 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to authorities. While on the scene, they heard that the victim […]
Man stabs himself while fleeing attempted burglary in Manchester: police
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police detained a man following an attempted burglary and a self-inflicted stabbing incident on Tuesday. Police stated that a burglary attempt occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Delmont Street. Officers responded to the scene when a woman inside the home called 911, saying that she saw a man […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford police release names of suspects arrested for deadly beating
Sandy Hook families reacted to the jury's verdict in Alex Jones' defamation trial. The verdict in Alex Jones' defamation trial was read Wednesday. A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University.
Register Citizen
Three men arrested at drug sales hot spot Tuesday, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — Local police say three men were arrested Tuesday on alleged drug or weapons offenses. Troy Lopes, 22; Jason Hall, 25, of Norwalk; and Miguel Rodriguez Ramos, 34, of Bridgeport, were taken into custody Tuesday night following a drug deal near the intersection of Park and Wood avenues, according to Bridgeport police. Police said the area has been the subject of several complaints about people loitering and selling narcotics.
Man involved in New Haven drug ring gets 10 years in federal prison, will face deportation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 42-year-old man will face deportation following his 10-year sentence for trafficking cocaine, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Neftali Fernandez, a citizen of the Dominican Republic who was last living in the Bronx, was part of a New Haven drug ring that led […]
