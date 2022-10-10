ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Inside Look At Playing Golf At PGA Frisco

North Texas has plenty of golf courses — more than 300 depending on how big you want to draw the circle on our golf-rich area. There are 26 in Collin Country alone. But the coming public golf earthquake in North Frisco should change the game forever for both golfers, would-be golfers, curious non-golfers or those who just want to check out the latest entertainment hot spot.
FRISCO, TX
Southlake Style

Second Half Surge

Enjoying a midseason bye week after a 51-0 shutout of Keller Timber Creek, Southlake Carroll (6-0, 3-0) faced Keller (5-1, 2-1) in a battle of undefeated teams at Dragon Stadium. The Dragons came back from a 24-28 halftime deficit to win a hard-fought battle 38-35 to remain undefeated. Heading into...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
coppellstudentmedia.com

Homecoming Looks: Then vs. Now

When I attended the homecoming dance at Coppell High School on Sept. 24, the variety of outfits students wore made me wonder about homecoming fashion trends and how they have evolved over the years. I decided to take a look at past homecoming dances in old CHS yearbooks and a few pictures from the recent dance to compare what people wore to homecoming back then to what they wear today.
COPPELL, TX
cravedfw

Bread Winners Café & Bakery Passes to New Ownership

After nearly three decades, Bread Winners Café & Bakery Founders, Jim and Cindy Hughes, have sold the twenty-eight-year-old Bread Winners brand to Josh Bock of Stratega Capital but it’s a dream scenario for the couple, as Bock plans to keep the current management team in place – which includes two of Hughes four children and many long-time employees. Josh will take over not only the four Bread Winners Café & Bakery locations and Bread Winners Catering division, but Uptown’s popular Quarter Bar as well. Harlowe MXM and Henry’s Majestic are not a part of the merger and will remain with the Hughes family.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Six North Texas Breweries Snag Medals at Great American Beer Festival

Six breweries in Dallas-Fort Worth went home with medals from the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this weekend, the largest beer competition in the country. Windmills in The Colony was awarded the only gold medal out of all six breweries for its Mexican-style lager Sonidero in the amber lager category.
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

Seeks $4.395 Million, This Stunning Mediterranean Home in Frisco is Perfect for Entertaining with Gorgeous Views of The Expansive Yard

2059 Lilac Ln, Frisco, Texas is a contemporary Mediterranean estate on almost an acre lot in gated Hills of Kingswood comfortable with a thoughtful floor plan & architectural details making entertaining or relaxing easy. This Home in Frisco offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2059 Lilac Ln, please contact Jeff Cheney (Phone: 214-705-7827) at Monument Realty for full support and perfect service.
FRISCO, TX
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSA

San Antonio falls in line with Texas, U.S. in favorite car color

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas-Ft.Worth each share something in common when it comes to the color of cars on the road. A new study by iSeeCars shows that white cars are the most popular in the top four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. When moving beyond grayscale colors (white, gray, silver, black), blue was the most popular color for cars in San Antonio, Austin and Houston, while DFW took the color red as its second most popular color.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Shorthorn

Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker

Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Number of active real estate agents in Dallas, Austin and Houston plunges

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The number of real estate agents who sold one or more homes last month dropped sharply in Dallas — and even more in Austin — in another sign of the rapidly cooling housing market in Texas.
