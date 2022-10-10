After nearly three decades, Bread Winners Café & Bakery Founders, Jim and Cindy Hughes, have sold the twenty-eight-year-old Bread Winners brand to Josh Bock of Stratega Capital but it’s a dream scenario for the couple, as Bock plans to keep the current management team in place – which includes two of Hughes four children and many long-time employees. Josh will take over not only the four Bread Winners Café & Bakery locations and Bread Winners Catering division, but Uptown’s popular Quarter Bar as well. Harlowe MXM and Henry’s Majestic are not a part of the merger and will remain with the Hughes family.

DALLAS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO