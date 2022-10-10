Read full article on original website
Related
WFAA
'Best in Texas': Led by four Division I recruits, Lovejoy football boasts one of the best WR groups in America
LUCAS, Texas — There are few public schools in America with better academics than Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Tex. AP-level classes. The average SAT score is higher than I can count. Lovejoy prepares kids for college. The football team does, too. They call it "Wide Receiver University." WRU...
True Texas story: Dallas sports anchor left job to start a tortilla business
Luis Perez has been in broadcasting for more than 20 years.
Inside look at Nate’s Seafood & Steakhouse in Addison
Nothing beats good seafood. From crabs to crawfish to shrimp, seafood really is king, and what better place to enjoy some good food than somewhere local?
An Inside Look At Playing Golf At PGA Frisco
North Texas has plenty of golf courses — more than 300 depending on how big you want to draw the circle on our golf-rich area. There are 26 in Collin Country alone. But the coming public golf earthquake in North Frisco should change the game forever for both golfers, would-be golfers, curious non-golfers or those who just want to check out the latest entertainment hot spot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southlake Style
Second Half Surge
Enjoying a midseason bye week after a 51-0 shutout of Keller Timber Creek, Southlake Carroll (6-0, 3-0) faced Keller (5-1, 2-1) in a battle of undefeated teams at Dragon Stadium. The Dragons came back from a 24-28 halftime deficit to win a hard-fought battle 38-35 to remain undefeated. Heading into...
coppellstudentmedia.com
Homecoming Looks: Then vs. Now
When I attended the homecoming dance at Coppell High School on Sept. 24, the variety of outfits students wore made me wonder about homecoming fashion trends and how they have evolved over the years. I decided to take a look at past homecoming dances in old CHS yearbooks and a few pictures from the recent dance to compare what people wore to homecoming back then to what they wear today.
Memorial to be held in Flower Mound for Mercedes Clement
A Celebration of Life will be held next week in Flower Mound to remember Mercedes Clement, the young mother who was missing for nearly two years until her remains were positively identified last week. Clement, a 25-year-old mother who went to Flower Mound High School, was last seen alive on...
cravedfw
Bread Winners Café & Bakery Passes to New Ownership
After nearly three decades, Bread Winners Café & Bakery Founders, Jim and Cindy Hughes, have sold the twenty-eight-year-old Bread Winners brand to Josh Bock of Stratega Capital but it’s a dream scenario for the couple, as Bock plans to keep the current management team in place – which includes two of Hughes four children and many long-time employees. Josh will take over not only the four Bread Winners Café & Bakery locations and Bread Winners Catering division, but Uptown’s popular Quarter Bar as well. Harlowe MXM and Henry’s Majestic are not a part of the merger and will remain with the Hughes family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dmagazine.com
Six North Texas Breweries Snag Medals at Great American Beer Festival
Six breweries in Dallas-Fort Worth went home with medals from the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this weekend, the largest beer competition in the country. Windmills in The Colony was awarded the only gold medal out of all six breweries for its Mexican-style lager Sonidero in the amber lager category.
Dallas pizza place ranked in report’s top 20 pizza shops in America
Pizza is an important part of the culture of the world and in the United States as it is one of the most consumed food items beside hamburgers and other such food giants.
luxury-houses.net
Seeks $4.395 Million, This Stunning Mediterranean Home in Frisco is Perfect for Entertaining with Gorgeous Views of The Expansive Yard
2059 Lilac Ln, Frisco, Texas is a contemporary Mediterranean estate on almost an acre lot in gated Hills of Kingswood comfortable with a thoughtful floor plan & architectural details making entertaining or relaxing easy. This Home in Frisco offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2059 Lilac Ln, please contact Jeff Cheney (Phone: 214-705-7827) at Monument Realty for full support and perfect service.
bcsnn.com
Blowing Out Oklahoma on National TV in a 49-0 Shutout Earns Texas Some Respect
The Texas Longhorns overwhelmed rival Oklahoma by a historic margin Saturday, rolling to their largest win in the Red River Showdown's 118-year history with a 49-0 win at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Longhorns’ first shutout against the Sooners since 1965 that also handed Oklahoma its first shutout since...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTSA
San Antonio falls in line with Texas, U.S. in favorite car color
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas-Ft.Worth each share something in common when it comes to the color of cars on the road. A new study by iSeeCars shows that white cars are the most popular in the top four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. When moving beyond grayscale colors (white, gray, silver, black), blue was the most popular color for cars in San Antonio, Austin and Houston, while DFW took the color red as its second most popular color.
Shorthorn
Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker
Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
Who’s got the best southern fried chicken in Dallas? These are the top southern restaurants around North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s in need of some southern comfort? We are still a ways away from Thanksgiving and Christmas, and Halloween is still a couple of weeks away, so, maybe some comfort before the holiday season really gears up is proving necessary. Tuesday, October 11 is Southern...
These North Texas cities were named some of the best small cities in America
According to the report, Southlake had the lowest housing costs in the nation and the fifth-highest home ownership rate in the country.
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
WFAA
Number of active real estate agents in Dallas, Austin and Houston plunges
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The number of real estate agents who sold one or more homes last month dropped sharply in Dallas — and even more in Austin — in another sign of the rapidly cooling housing market in Texas.
Study Found That Frisco And Plano Pay The Highest Monthly Bills In Texas
While the inflation rate appears to be slowing down at the national level, in August it still was 8.3% above the same period last year. In Doxo.com’s recent report on household spending by city, Frisco and Plano lead the state on the highest monthly bills per household, paying around 34 to 36 percent more than the national average.
Three-story Plano restaurant has rooftop patio perfect for social hour
Haywire Plano is a 24,000-square-foot, the-story restaurant and cocktail lounge space in Plano's Legacy West.
Comments / 0