London Kills season 3 — returning stars, new cast members, air date and all we know

By Elaine Reilly
 3 days ago

London Kills season 3 is here and this time the team faces an enemy from within…

Where can I watch London Kills season 3

London Kills season 3 lands on BBC One on Monday, October 17 2022 at 2.15pm, with each episode of the new five-part series showing daily.

London Kills season 1 and season 2 are currently available on BBC iPlayer. Season 3 will be added in its entirety from Monday, October 17.

London Kills season 3 set up

There’s no messing around when BBC One's police procedural, London Kills , returns with a third outing. The previous series ended with the cold-blooded killing of Grace Harper, a witness in police protection connected to a top-secret undercover case.

Although the new series picks up ten months after this cliffhanger, her death is very much front and center when we rejoin the elite murder squad of DI David Bradford, DS Vivienne Cole, DC Rob Brady and trainee constable Billie Fitzgerald. And from the opening episode, it’s clear the once-close team is now a fractured foursome…

It gets personal for Rob when his family is threatened. (Image credit: BBC/Acorn Media/Gideon Marshall)

Is there a London Kills season 3 trailer?

Yes, you can see the team back together again in the trailer below...

London Kills season 3 main cast and characters

DC Rob Brady (Bailey Patrick, EastEnders , The Nest ) has lost his stomach for the job after finding Harper’s body and is struggling with the grisly demands of his profession.

Hugo Speer as David in London Kills. (Image credit: BBC/Acorn Media/Gideon Marshall)

Superior officer DI David Bradford (Hugo Speer, Father Brown , Marcella ) feels responsible for Brady’s trauma and covers for his junior colleague’s absences.

Meanwhile DS Vivienne Cole (Sharon Small, star of Mistresses , Flesh and Blood , and The Bay ) and trainee constable Fitzgerald (Tori Allen-Martin, Unforgotten , Here We Go ) are not privy to the full story — but that’s set to change quickly and dramatically…

Tori Allen-Martin and Sharon Small as close knit Billie and Viv. (Image credit: BBC/Acorn Media/Gideon Marshall)

London Kills season 3 plot and crimes

While solving the seemingly senseless stabbing of painter and decorator Harry Steadman, the team are led back to Grace Harper’s murder in the opening episode.

It transpires that both Grace Harper and Harry Steadman may have been killed by an officer or officers within their own police force. Now, not only is everyone on the team in danger, but their families are also at risk, as they sniff out corrupt and ruthless coppers among them.

In the meantime, the team still need to do the day job and are faced with a host of complex murders throughout the series, including the violent death of a schoolboy and an act of revenge connected to Billie Fitzgerald’s family.

London Kills season 3 guest stars and new cast

As well as guest stars, including Lucinda Dryzek ( Silent Witness ), Joe Sims ( Broadchurch ), Deirdre Mullins ( Man Down ) and Elizabeth Tan ( Top Boy ), Holby City ’s John Michie makes his debut as DCS Jack Mulgrew.

Lucinda Dryzek being questioned by Billie and Rob. (Image credit: BBC/Acorn Media/Gideon Marshall)

Jack shares a secret past with DS Vivienne Cole and takes an intense interest in the Harper-Steadman murders. But can anyone on the team really trust anyone else?

Holby City's John Michie joins the cast of London Kills. (Image credit: Getty)

Also joining the cast is Benjamin O’Mahony ( Ripper Street , Hollyoaks ). He plays Sergeant Ian Durrant, who discovers Harry Steadman’s body in the opening episode.

A fair cop? Benjamin O’Mahony as Sergeant Ian Durrant. (Image credit: BBC/Acorn Media/Gideon Marshall)

London Kills season 3 filming locations

As with previous series, London Kills season 3 was filmed on location in London.

Bailey Patrick said: “We film in some great locations around London. And viewers get to become the detectives without leaving their armchair.

He added: “Rob’s ex-military. He’s got a big heart. He’s trying to look after trainee Billie and also make peace between Viv and David.”

Who created London Kills?

The series was devised by Paul Marques ( Crime Stories , Hope Street).

Speaking about London Kills Paul said: “In every episode an interesting, complex murder takes place. Through that you’ve four great cops and an interesting serial story that unfolds across the series.”

Will there be a London Kills season 4?

It remains unconfirmed whether London Kills season 4 will make an appearance, but there are enough juicy cliffhangers to leave fans wanting more.

