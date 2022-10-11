Read full article on original website
Related
Gatesville Messenger
Gatesville ISD's SCGC does ‘whatever it takes’
For more than five years, the Gatesville Independent School District's School-Community Guidance Center (SCGC) has worked to make a positive difference in the lives of students, staff and local families. During a presentation to the Gatesville Lions Club, Joyce Cole, a social worker for the district, and Christa Hitt, a...
Gatesville Messenger
Ruth Gilbreath Jones May 14, 1941 – October 8, 2022
Ruth Gilbreath Jones, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 8, 2022, after a brief illness. Funeral services were held on Thursday, October 13, at 10 a.m. at Scott’s Funeral Home with Pastor Stephen Schmidt officiating. Burial followed at Davidson Cemetery. Ruth was...
Gatesville Messenger
Gatesville Intermediate science experiment
Explosive fun: Fourth grade students at Gatesville Intermediate School recently enjoyed interacting in a science experiment making “elephant toothpaste.” The students learned the effects of mixing hydrogen peroxide, potassium iodide and dish soap, which make exciting results. Latest Stories. exclusive. BY VALERIE WINDEBORN SPECIAL TO THE MESSENGER. Updated...
Gatesville Messenger
Painting Fundraiser for Landonkind Scholarship to be held Oct. 22
There will be a painting fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 22. All proceeds will be donated directly to the Landonkind scholarship fund. Painting will start at 1 p.m., there will be two painting options including hocus pocus and a pumpkin. For the smaller children wanting to participate, there will be easier designs as well. Adults will cost $35 for adults and $25 for children.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gatesville Messenger
Mound News
Several people from Mound attended the 2022 Big Sting in Gatesville. Supporting those in Gatesville fighting cancer and honoring Hillside Rehab patients, Mrs. Nancy Dixon, and Gatesville Hornet football player No. 66, Chase Lee, who recently had his grandfather at Hillside for Rehab. As well as a friend of the Hopson family, Mr. Ricky Dunn, represented by Addi Wolff.
Gatesville Messenger
Lurline “Pat” Wilburn January 26, 1944 – October 7, 2022
Lurline “Pat” Wilburn, age 78, of Gatesville passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Baylor Scott and White in Temple. A graveside service was held on Friday, October 14 at 1 p.m. at Restland Cemetery. Pat was born January 26, 1944, in Lake Jackson, Texas to Frank and...
Gatesville Messenger
Presbyterian Church hosts Trunk or Treat
The Presbyterian Church of Gatesville will be hosting a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6-8 p.m. There will be food, a bounce house for the kids and a dunk tank. Local ministers will be participating in the dunking booth – the public is invited to come and dunk their favorite pastor. All proceeds will go to the Ministerial Alliance. Everything will be paid for on a donation basis.
Gatesville Messenger
Hillside Medical Lodge hosts annual Halloween Trunk or Treat
Hillside Medical Lodge will host their annual Trunk-or-Treat on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Trunk-or-Treat will begin at 6 p.m. and will continue until all the candy is gone. There will be trunks set up around the parking lot filled with candy for everyone. Hillside Medical Lodge is located at 300...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gatesville Messenger
Chamber recognizes Member of the Month
The Gatesville Chamber of Commerce recently selected Kalyn Siebert as its October Member of the Month. The business is located at 1505 W. Main Street in Gatesville and can be reached by calling 254-865-7235. Kalyn Siebert is a worldwide leader in the manufacture of premium, custom-engineered heavy-haul trailers and equipment for construction, oilfield and energy, national defense and other specialized transportation requirements.
Gatesville Messenger
Dispatch
The following is a breakdown of activity reported through dispatchers during the period of October 9 - 11. While there were many calls to the dispatcher, this is a partial list of more significant activity. Persons are reminded that only emergency calls should be made to 911, while all other calls to the police department should be made to 865-2226 or to the Sheriff’s office at 865-7201.
Gatesville Messenger
Central Texas Travel Club to meet Oct. 18
The October meeting of the Central Texas Travel Club will be Tuesday, Oct. 18, beginning at 11 a.m. The meeting will be held at Johnny’s Steaks and Barbeque in Salado. The meeting is open to anyone who is interested in travel. There will be no dues or membership requirements. There will be discussion of upcoming trips including Galveston, Nashville and Iceland.
Gatesville Messenger
OH, DEER!
Kalli Robinette of RR Ranch brought a special visitor to the Gatesville Senior Center this week. Myrna Wolf is shown holding Mazee, an axis fawn raised on their ranch. The deer brought smiles to the faces of those visiting the center. Latest Stories. exclusive. BY VALERIE WINDEBORN SPECIAL TO THE...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gatesville Messenger
Keep Gatesville Beautiful yard of month
Keep Gatesville Beautiful recently chose the home of Cami Galindo as their October Yard of the Month. The home located at 123 N. 28th St. has a charming color scheme, fall and Halloween decor and a beautiful shaded front yard catches the eye. Cami has lived there for three years. She does her own yard work and planted the flower beds which include a rose bush and creeping phlox. The front yard is shaded by a mature pecan tree and a sycamore tree. Her front porch pops with the black and orange of Halloween and fall decor.
Gatesville Messenger
KGB Yard of the Month.jpg
Keep Gatesville Beautiful recently chose the home of Cami Galindo as their October Yard of t…
Gatesville Messenger
GV 10-15 Fishing Club 4 (Wacey & Brayden Saunders).jpg
Fishing Club offers rewarding angling opportunities. The 2022-2023 fishing season is off to a great start. The Gatesville Fishing Club is competi…
Gatesville Messenger
Fishing Club offers rewarding angling opportunities
The 2022-2023 fishing season is off to a great start. The Gatesville Fishing Club is competing in the Faith Angler Network tournament series. Jaxon Shepherd and Draven Henderson competed in the Canyon Lake tournament Sept. 10. They weighed in two fish with a total weight of 3.61 pounds putting them in 31st place out of 81 teams.
Gatesville Messenger
Fall Family Night to be held Oct. 25
Gatesville Primary School will host a Fall Family Night on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 p.m. through 7 p.m. Fall Family Night will be held on the playground of the school. This will be an evening of family fun, costumes and candy. Dressing up is encouraged but not required. There...
Gatesville Messenger
GHS volleyball team defeats Robinson
Sparked by the return of senior Kaleigh Haywood, who has missed much of the season with an injury, the Gatesville Hornet volleyball team stormed to a 3-0 sweep of the Robinson Rockets in a key district volleyball game on Oct. 11. The victory improved Gatesville’s record to 3-3 in district...
Gatesville Messenger
OJHS Tigers edge Gholson Wildcats, 20-19
The Oglesby Junior High Tigers football team was in a dog fight with Gholson Wildcats on Sept 22. The young Tigers managed to pull out a 20-19 win over the bigger Wildcats. The Tigers scored first on defense when Wildcats fumbled the ball behind their own line of scrimmage, the ball was picked up by Aiden Oxford who raced 12 yards for a touchdown.
Comments / 0