The season for the Ottawa Senators is upon us, and there is much optimism for this year’s roster. The pre-season gave everyone a chance to focus on preparation for their respective roles. Despite not making any signings or trades, the Senators’ defence has one notable addition, in rookie Jake Sanderson. Therefore, everyone had a rough idea of where they all fit. This means that everyone knows what it will take for the defence to succeed as a unit as a whole. Let’s take a glimpse at where everyone fits, and some options depending on how the initial plan plays out.

OTTAWA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO