lastwordonsports.com

Sonny Milano Signs with Washington Capitals

Sonny Milano came off a career season and into a new contract today with the Washington Capitals. The deal is a one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000. Despite his high draft position – 16th overall in 2014 – Milano has not had an easy time trying to establish an NHL career. He was drafted as a pure offensive threat, and for good reason. He was an absolute terror for the U.S. National U-18 Team, scoring 29 goals and 86 points in just 58 games. He wasn’t great defensively, which dropped him down a bit, but his scoring ability was worth taking a chance on.
WASHINGTON, DC
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Predictions: October 15 Including Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers

Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers.
NHL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks News & Rumors: Keith, Dickinson, Jones, More

Unsurprisingly, the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks have struggled out of the gate. They look as disjointed as was to be expected, given the changes up and down their lineup this offseason. Time will tell if this is a trend that fans will have to embrace, with the odds currently pointing in that direction. Nevertheless, despite limited on-ice activity for Chicago to celebrate at the moment, relevant storylines continue to centre around the franchise.
CHICAGO, IL
lastwordonsports.com

Ottawa Senators Defence Storylines For 2022-23

The season for the Ottawa Senators is upon us, and there is much optimism for this year’s roster. The pre-season gave everyone a chance to focus on preparation for their respective roles. Despite not making any signings or trades, the Senators’ defence has one notable addition, in rookie Jake Sanderson. Therefore, everyone had a rough idea of where they all fit. This means that everyone knows what it will take for the defence to succeed as a unit as a whole. Let’s take a glimpse at where everyone fits, and some options depending on how the initial plan plays out.
OTTAWA, IL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL
atozsports.com

One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team

The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Add Jason Dickinson to Roster, Assign Buddy Robinson

The Chicago Blackhawks have a new forward joining the mix. On Friday, the Hawks activated Jason Dickinson from the non-roster list and assigned Buddy Robinson to the AHL Rockford IceHogs. Dickinson missed the Blackhawks' first two games of the season due to visa issues. Chicago acquired him in a trade...
CHICAGO, IL
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Predictions: October 15 Including Ottawa Senators Vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered much-watch TV. Today’s NHL Predictions featured game is the Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
lastwordonsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Place Goaltender On IR

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed goaltender Matt Murray on injured reserve after suffering a lower-body injury during practice. The Leafs have set his timetable for a return to a minimum of four weeks. Matt Murray Placed on IR By Maple Leafs. It didn’t take long, but Matt Murray has...
NHL
lastwordonsports.com

The Possible Last Dance For The Boston Bruins

All good things must come to an end. That is just reality in life, but as well as our favourite sports teams. For the better part of a decade, the Boston Bruins have been playoff contenders, and for a large amount of that success kept, the core group together. The core group is getting older, and the window is beginning to close. With how things are going, this could be the last dance for this core group and the 2022-23 Boston Bruins.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

PREVIEW: Chicago Wraps Up West Coast Trip in San Jose

The Blackhawks travel to San Jose looking for their first victory of the season. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN 720 AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks continue their road trip onto San Jose, still looking for their first victory on the year. LAST...
CHICAGO, IL
lastwordonsports.com

Dallas Stars Winger to Be The New Rising Star

The beginning of the 2022-2023 NHL season kicked off this week. The Dallas Stars’ season opener was on the road against the Nashville Predators. The Predators were off to a 2-0-0 start, after defeating the San Jose Sharks in Prague, Czech Republic as part of a Global Series. This off-season was a busy one for the Stars, adding a new coaching staff, new players, and making some risky moves. Due to cutting down the roster and players getting hung up in contract negotiations, this first regular season game was really the first time the roster has played together. While this new team gets their footing, the 4-1 win over Nashville indicated a new star may have emerged.
DALLAS, TX
lastwordonsports.com

What a New Roope Hintz Contract Could Look Like

After keeping the fanbase biting their nails all summer and into early October, the Dallas Stars finally completed deals with both of their restricted free agent (RFA) priorities. Those deals will keep both Jake Oettinger and Jason Robertson in Dallas for the next few years. Whatever your thoughts are on Jim Nill and his cap management, there is no denying his savvy pedigree as one of the best contract negotiators in the league.
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NHL

lastwordonsports.com

lastwordonsports.com

