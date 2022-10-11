Read full article on original website
Microsoft heralds 'new era' of computing with launch of Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface 2+ - but analyst says flagship product updates are only 'incremental'
Microsoft has heralded a 'new era' of computing with the launch of new devices in its touchscreen Surface range. The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant has revealed the £1,099 Surface Pro 9, a 2-in-1 detachable with the 'power of a laptop and the flexibility of a tablet'. It's also revealed...
Intel's Core i9-13900KF Spotted Ahead of Official Release
A week earlier than expected, but not for everyone, the Raptor Lake Core i9-13900KF is spotted in Hungary.
Digital Trends
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 vs. Surface Laptop 4: Is the upgrade worth it?
Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 5 is here, ready to replace the ultrathin Surface Laptop 4. Announced at the annual fall Surface event, the laptop brings some changes to the lineup, but most of the differences are on the inside. Contents. Seeing as Microsoft decided to drop AMD in the Surface...
Nvidia Testing Priority Access Program For RTX 4090 Founders Edition Buyers
Nvidia is reportedly testing a new priority access program that will give select gamers and content creators access to RTX 4090 Founders Edition listings for a guaranteed purchase.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards have dropped to US$669
Paving the way for the launch of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and the AMD RDNA 3 GPUs, Big Navi-based video cards such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT are now getting generous discounts with some retailers. Prices are now US$1,000 lower than in January 2022, so those interested can grab the Radeon RX 6900 XT for less than US$700.
ohmymag.co.uk
Nintendo 64's Super Mario had a hidden character, 25 years later, it's finally discovered
Is there a more legendary game than Super Mario 64? The Mario license is the best-selling video game license in history, and one of the reasons is Super Mario 64, released on the Nintendo 64 in 1996 in Japan. The first 3D Mario game revolutionised the platformer genre and video games in general.
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
DeWalt’s Entire Lineup is Deeply Discounted For Prime’s Early Access Sale
The Drive - Robert BaconOne of the most popular tool brands is having a huge sale. You’d be crazy to miss out.
GTA 6 fans concerned map may be too big following latest leak
There are concerns that, after years and years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto VI's map might actually be "too big" according to the footage leaked in the Rockstar Games security breach. The hack was devastating for the developer, showing off the modern-day Vice City, two player characters named Jason and...
I’ve tried Mark Zuckerberg’s new Meta Quest Pro VR face-tracking headset – it left me shocked
MARK Zuckerberg has unveiled a brand new virtual reality headset that can track your eyes and face. The high-end Meta Quest Pro is the latest set of VR goggles to come out of Facebook's parent company – and I've already tried it. For months, we've been hearing about a...
PlayStation Plus' latest free games unplayable on PS5
Yesterday’s latest PlayStation Plus announcement was certainly a treat. In case you missed it, 23 games have been added to the service across the Extra and Premium tiers. Standout titles include Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
Microsoft's HoloLens makes soldiers SICK: 80% of US military testing the goggles suffered 'mission-affecting physical impairments' - and some fear it will get the KILLED in combat
Congress is deciding whether to give $424.2 million to purchase more military-grade HoloLense headsets from Microsoft after more than 80 percent of soldiers testing the device experienced 'mission-affecting physical impairments' in less than three hours of use - and some fear the technology could get them killed in combat. The...
Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers
Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
The Elon Musk Show – Russian designer ‘spat on young SpaceX founder’s shoe as he tried to buy rocket’
A RUSSIAN designer spat on a young Elon Musk's shoe as he tried to buy a rocket in the early days of his career, a documentary has claimed. Before he launched SpaceX in 2002, Musk was looking for a Russian-built rocket to do an experimental mission to Mars and develop his ambitious idea for creating a "multi-planetary species".
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
Benzinga
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Cards Now Available at Newegg.com
Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG, a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that the NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4090 graphics cards are now available at Newegg.com. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005449/en/. The new flagship in NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series of GPUs, the...
GTA 5 gets massive San Andreas map expansion
Over nine years on from the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and fans are still hooked. Well, not that they’ve really got much other choice - the next game in the series is in development, as we all know, but chances are, it’s a long way off from actually coming out. We’ve still not got an actual trailer, although we now know a lot more about it thanks to the colossal leak which surfaced online last month.
navalnews.com
DSIT to exhibit a Comprehensive Torpedo Defence System for Surface Vessels
DSIT Solutions Ltd. ‒ one of the world’s leaders in underwater defence and security solutions, offering advanced, state-of-the-art sonar and acoustics technologies for naval, homeland security, and energy applications ‒ will present, together with parent company RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems, a comprehensive, integrated Torpedo Defence System (TDS) for surface vessels.
Here are all the games supported by Nvidia’s new GeForce Game Ready driver
Nvidia have just released their new GeForce Game Ready driver for the RTX 4090. This powerhouse graphics card features DLSS 3 which, as we previously reported, creates additional, high-quality frames by using the fourth-gen Tensor Cores and Optical Flow Accelerator on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. See Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered...
