ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Microsoft heralds 'new era' of computing with launch of Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface 2+ - but analyst says flagship product updates are only 'incremental'

Microsoft has heralded a 'new era' of computing with the launch of new devices in its touchscreen Surface range. The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant has revealed the £1,099 Surface Pro 9, a 2-in-1 detachable with the 'power of a laptop and the flexibility of a tablet'. It's also revealed...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 vs. Surface Laptop 4: Is the upgrade worth it?

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 5 is here, ready to replace the ultrathin Surface Laptop 4. Announced at the annual fall Surface event, the laptop brings some changes to the lineup, but most of the differences are on the inside. Contents. Seeing as Microsoft decided to drop AMD in the Surface...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Graphics Cards#Melting
notebookcheck.net

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards have dropped to US$669

Paving the way for the launch of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and the AMD RDNA 3 GPUs, Big Navi-based video cards such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT are now getting generous discounts with some retailers. Prices are now US$1,000 lower than in January 2022, so those interested can grab the Radeon RX 6900 XT for less than US$700.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
Computers
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus' latest free games unplayable on PS5

Yesterday’s latest PlayStation Plus announcement was certainly a treat. In case you missed it, 23 games have been added to the service across the Extra and Premium tiers. Standout titles include Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

Microsoft's HoloLens makes soldiers SICK: 80% of US military testing the goggles suffered 'mission-affecting physical impairments' - and some fear it will get the KILLED in combat

Congress is deciding whether to give $424.2 million to purchase more military-grade HoloLense headsets from Microsoft after more than 80 percent of soldiers testing the device experienced 'mission-affecting physical impairments' in less than three hours of use - and some fear the technology could get them killed in combat. The...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers

Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
MARKETS
GAMINGbible

New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft

We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Cards Now Available at Newegg.com

Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG, a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that the NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4090 graphics cards are now available at Newegg.com. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005449/en/. The new flagship in NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series of GPUs, the...
ELECTRONICS
GAMINGbible

GTA 5 gets massive San Andreas map expansion

Over nine years on from the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and fans are still hooked. Well, not that they’ve really got much other choice - the next game in the series is in development, as we all know, but chances are, it’s a long way off from actually coming out. We’ve still not got an actual trailer, although we now know a lot more about it thanks to the colossal leak which surfaced online last month.
VIDEO GAMES
navalnews.com

DSIT to exhibit a Comprehensive Torpedo Defence System for Surface Vessels

DSIT Solutions Ltd. ‒ one of the world’s leaders in underwater defence and security solutions, offering advanced, state-of-the-art sonar and acoustics technologies for naval, homeland security, and energy applications ‒ will present, together with parent company RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems, a comprehensive, integrated Torpedo Defence System (TDS) for surface vessels.
ECONOMY
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy