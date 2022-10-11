ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft

We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GTA 5 gets massive San Andreas map expansion

Over nine years on from the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and fans are still hooked. Well, not that they’ve really got much other choice - the next game in the series is in development, as we all know, but chances are, it’s a long way off from actually coming out. We’ve still not got an actual trailer, although we now know a lot more about it thanks to the colossal leak which surfaced online last month.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Warfare 2#Video Cards#Video Game#Warzone#Modern Warfare Ii#Ram#Intel Core
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus' latest free games unplayable on PS5

Yesterday’s latest PlayStation Plus announcement was certainly a treat. In case you missed it, 23 games have been added to the service across the Extra and Premium tiers. Standout titles include Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
GAMINGbible

Starfield is bringing back The Elder Scrolls' worst NPC

Starfield is bringing back one of the most iconic and easily the most infuriating characters in The Elder Scrolls universe. Really, I wasn't wholly sure we were in the bad place but this news has now cemented my conclusions. At the moment, Starfield is "Skyrim in space." Oh, I'm not...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Xbox says PlayStation is too big to fail without Call Of Duty

That’s right. Xbox and PlayStation are still arguing over the future of Call of Duty which doesn’t come as a surprise. After all, Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises there is. Still, we’ve been treading the same ground for quite some time. When Microsoft first unveiled their plans to acquire Activision, they assured fans that CoD would not become an Xbox exclusive for “several years,” later adding that this decision “wouldn’t be profitable” anyway.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation accidentally announces wrong free games for PS Plus

This month may have brought us a strong PlayStation Plus line-up, but it’s been accompanied by quite the series of blunders. In case you missed it, 23 titles will soon be added across the Extra and Premium tiers including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GTA 6 map leak points to a truly massive open world

Oh boy, GTA VI. Despite us still not having an actual trailer for the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series, it’s safe to say that we know significantly more about it than Rockstar would like us to, thanks to the colossal leak that surfaced online last month. The leak seemingly confirmed both the protagonists for the game, as well as the location being Vice City.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Streamer spends five hours punching Elden Ring's worst boss to death

For many, Elden Ring is a test of their skill, determination and commitment. For a strange subset of others, they take that already horrendously strenuous experience and make it even harder for themselves for reasons that are beyond the scope of this article. Like this Twitch streamer, GinoMachino, who just beat the Fire Giant with only their fists.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Fallout 5 should take its lessons from New Vegas

Fallout 76 is a game that has really stuck with me. Calm down, don’t kick off yet. It wasn’t intentional, but it was a game that made the strange things in life seem not so strange. It came out in 2018 and then a year and a bit later the world locked down. Isolated gamers returned to Appalachia, even though we were miles apart, our C.A.M.P. remnants of when we used to play this game when it was new and shiny and not the only thing to do in the evening.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

EA is finally killing its Origin Launcher

Origin is on its way out, long live the new EA App. As per Electronic Arts' statement, this will be "a faster, more reliable, and more streamlined gaming experience," in theory. "For over 10 years we’ve welcomed millions of players into our Origin platform, we’ve listened to your feedback and...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Dead Space remake definitely not coming to PS4/Xbox One, it's confirmed

We’re now just a couple of months away from the release of EA Motive’s Dead Space remake. There’s been plenty of debate as of late about just how old a game needs to be to be deserving of a remake. At 14 years old, Dead Space has a few years on The Last of Us which also received the new-gen remake treatment this year. Whether you agree with these remakes or not, it’s not a trend that I’d imagine will slow down anytime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Gamer grabs Titanfall 2 for free, calls it best FPS ever made

There’s one question on everyone’s lips: Are we ever going to get a Titanfall 3? It’s not looking good. It’s been two years since industry insiders first suggested that Titanfall 3 had entered development before Repsawn warned us that there was, in fact, nothing in the works. Shortly after, Respawn walked that statement back teasing the future of Titanfall yet here we are in 2022 with next to no evidence to suggest anything is coming.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Bully 2 will release after GTA 6, says insider

An industry insider has said that Bully 2 might be on its way after the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Given that this game is expected to arrive some time in 2025, may the years be kind to fans of Rockstar Games. While Grand Theft Auto VI was affirmed...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy