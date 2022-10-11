Read full article on original website
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 getting footballers as DLC, says insider
The last several Call Of Duty games have embraced a creative approach to DLC, it's fair to say. Over the last few years, Call Of Duty: Warzone has introduced guest characters like Rambo, Leatherface, and even Godzilla as the series leaves realism in the rearview mirror. By all accounts, Call...
FIFA・
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
GTA 5 gets massive San Andreas map expansion
Over nine years on from the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and fans are still hooked. Well, not that they’ve really got much other choice - the next game in the series is in development, as we all know, but chances are, it’s a long way off from actually coming out. We’ve still not got an actual trailer, although we now know a lot more about it thanks to the colossal leak which surfaced online last month.
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
GTA 6 fans concerned map may be too big following latest leak
There are concerns that, after years and years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto VI's map might actually be "too big" according to the footage leaked in the Rockstar Games security breach. The hack was devastating for the developer, showing off the modern-day Vice City, two player characters named Jason and...
'Unsettling' photorealistic FPS has gamers convinced it's real-life footage
This new indie first-person shooter is causing a stir for its eerily realistic graphics and body-cam perspective, placing the player in the heart of the action amongst the abandoned buildings. A lot of the videos that we see on social media and news channels from body-cams are often ones of...
PlayStation Plus' latest free games unplayable on PS5
Yesterday’s latest PlayStation Plus announcement was certainly a treat. In case you missed it, 23 games have been added to the service across the Extra and Premium tiers. Standout titles include Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
Sony reportedly blocked Microsoft bringing Xbox Game Pass to PlayStation
Gamers are constantly comparing PlayStation’s subscription service, PlayStation Plus, to Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass is basically an undeniably fantastic service - the value it offers, with tons of great games to play (including day one releases) - many feel that in comparison, PS Plus is a bit lacklustre.
Starfield is bringing back The Elder Scrolls' worst NPC
Starfield is bringing back one of the most iconic and easily the most infuriating characters in The Elder Scrolls universe. Really, I wasn't wholly sure we were in the bad place but this news has now cemented my conclusions. At the moment, Starfield is "Skyrim in space." Oh, I'm not...
Here are all the games supported by Nvidia’s new GeForce Game Ready driver
Nvidia have just released their new GeForce Game Ready driver for the RTX 4090. This powerhouse graphics card features DLSS 3 which, as we previously reported, creates additional, high-quality frames by using the fourth-gen Tensor Cores and Optical Flow Accelerator on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. See Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered...
Xbox says PlayStation is too big to fail without Call Of Duty
That’s right. Xbox and PlayStation are still arguing over the future of Call of Duty which doesn’t come as a surprise. After all, Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises there is. Still, we’ve been treading the same ground for quite some time. When Microsoft first unveiled their plans to acquire Activision, they assured fans that CoD would not become an Xbox exclusive for “several years,” later adding that this decision “wouldn’t be profitable” anyway.
PlayStation accidentally announces wrong free games for PS Plus
This month may have brought us a strong PlayStation Plus line-up, but it’s been accompanied by quite the series of blunders. In case you missed it, 23 titles will soon be added across the Extra and Premium tiers including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
GTA 6 map leak points to a truly massive open world
Oh boy, GTA VI. Despite us still not having an actual trailer for the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series, it’s safe to say that we know significantly more about it than Rockstar would like us to, thanks to the colossal leak that surfaced online last month. The leak seemingly confirmed both the protagonists for the game, as well as the location being Vice City.
Streamer spends five hours punching Elden Ring's worst boss to death
For many, Elden Ring is a test of their skill, determination and commitment. For a strange subset of others, they take that already horrendously strenuous experience and make it even harder for themselves for reasons that are beyond the scope of this article. Like this Twitch streamer, GinoMachino, who just beat the Fire Giant with only their fists.
Fallout 5 should take its lessons from New Vegas
Fallout 76 is a game that has really stuck with me. Calm down, don’t kick off yet. It wasn’t intentional, but it was a game that made the strange things in life seem not so strange. It came out in 2018 and then a year and a bit later the world locked down. Isolated gamers returned to Appalachia, even though we were miles apart, our C.A.M.P. remnants of when we used to play this game when it was new and shiny and not the only thing to do in the evening.
Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will be tested on consoles before release
Cyberpunk 2077 - the comeback story of the century. When we set foot in Night City back in December 2020, complete with its self-launching cars and glitches galore, who’d have thought that just a couple of years later, people would be so excited at the prospect of a sequel?
EA is finally killing its Origin Launcher
Origin is on its way out, long live the new EA App. As per Electronic Arts' statement, this will be "a faster, more reliable, and more streamlined gaming experience," in theory. "For over 10 years we’ve welcomed millions of players into our Origin platform, we’ve listened to your feedback and...
Dead Space remake definitely not coming to PS4/Xbox One, it's confirmed
We’re now just a couple of months away from the release of EA Motive’s Dead Space remake. There’s been plenty of debate as of late about just how old a game needs to be to be deserving of a remake. At 14 years old, Dead Space has a few years on The Last of Us which also received the new-gen remake treatment this year. Whether you agree with these remakes or not, it’s not a trend that I’d imagine will slow down anytime soon.
Gamer grabs Titanfall 2 for free, calls it best FPS ever made
There’s one question on everyone’s lips: Are we ever going to get a Titanfall 3? It’s not looking good. It’s been two years since industry insiders first suggested that Titanfall 3 had entered development before Repsawn warned us that there was, in fact, nothing in the works. Shortly after, Respawn walked that statement back teasing the future of Titanfall yet here we are in 2022 with next to no evidence to suggest anything is coming.
Bully 2 will release after GTA 6, says insider
An industry insider has said that Bully 2 might be on its way after the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Given that this game is expected to arrive some time in 2025, may the years be kind to fans of Rockstar Games. While Grand Theft Auto VI was affirmed...
