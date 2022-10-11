Fallout 76 is a game that has really stuck with me. Calm down, don’t kick off yet. It wasn’t intentional, but it was a game that made the strange things in life seem not so strange. It came out in 2018 and then a year and a bit later the world locked down. Isolated gamers returned to Appalachia, even though we were miles apart, our C.A.M.P. remnants of when we used to play this game when it was new and shiny and not the only thing to do in the evening.

