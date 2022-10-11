The more we learn about the state’s 2019 destruction of John Pendarvis’ Harleyville hemp crop, the worse it looks. A federal lawsuit filed last month paints a disturbing picture of officials with SLED and the S.C. Agriculture Department judge shopping, withholding pertinent information from those judges to get a warrant and conspiring to make sure Mr. Pendarvis didn’t realize he was in danger of being arrested and having what he believed was a legal crop destroyed until they could arrange the operation.

