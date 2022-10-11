Read full article on original website
rpiathletics.com
GAME DAY! Eight Home Games in Next Two Days
FIELD HOCKEY (5-6; 0-3 Liberty League) RPI's busy week began on Monday when it played Russell Sage at UAlbany, defeating the Gators 7-0. A home tilt on Friday at 4pm against conference foe William Smith is the Engineers' next action, followed by a trip to Rochester for a league game on Sunday evening (5pm).
rpiathletics.com
Four to Compete in National ITA Cup Events
TROY, N.Y. - Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) will be well represented at the national Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Cup tournaments with student-athletes in both the women's and men's events. Participating from RPI are the women's doubles team of Lorna Flores Gonzalez and Nikki Ridenour as well as men's competitors Aiden Drover-Mattinen and Andy Zhu. Drover-Mattinen is the top-seeded singles player and who is also paired with Zhu for doubles.
WRGB
High School Football Game of the Week: Shenendehowa's Game Prep
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Tonight, We take our first look at this week's High School Game of the Week. In our past week's, we've had top five showdowns go into double overtime, Hail Mary wins, you name it. This one, not only is it a ranked matchup, but it's a bitter rivalry that is decades in the making.
Where to find poutine in the Capital Region
Poutine is a Canadian dish of french fries and cheese curds topped with gravy. There are now several variations of the dish, some of which don't include gravy or cheese curds.
WNYT
Palette Community opens new location in Saratoga Springs
A local coworking space, Palette, will open its third location here in the Capital Region soon. The new community workspace will be located on 480 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. This will be the second location in Saratoga while their third is in Schenectady. Palette is a female-focused environment that celebrates...
Bivalent booster clinic returning to Queensbury
A bivalent booster clinic will be held on Tuesday, October 18 from 1-2 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center's Human Services Building, located at 1340 Route 9 in Queensbury.
Fairground ready for second year of holiday lights
In Albany, it may be "lights out" for a longstanding holiday light show. The Capital Holiday Lights event no longer has its home at Washington Park - but another event northeast of the city is looking to pick up the slack.
Renovation fumes sicken 9 in Albany
Nine people were evaluated after falling ill due to fumes at a multi-unit home in the city of Albany.
WRGB
Albany eyesore owner responds to City moving forward to secure state funding
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The city of Albany is turning to NY's restore New York program for help funding the revitalization of the Central Warehouse. CBS 6's Kalani Aaron went to City Hall to speak with Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan about this process, and to the current owner of the Central Warehouse about why no repairs have been made in the years before or after the pandemic, he claims forced him to halt repairs to the warehouse.
City School District of Albany superintendent to retire
City School District of Albany Superintendent Kaweeda Adams has shared her plans to retire from the district in January.
Watervliet Getting a Riverfront Overhaul Including Old Rusty Anchor Bar
More reconstruction is coming and this time it's the Watervliet riverfront. The Hudson Shores Park will be getting a complete overhaul including replacing the old Rusty Anchor Restaurant and Bar. The Rusty Anchor Restaurant and Bar was actually a floating barge that used to have good food and great happy...
Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge embarking on new journey
The City of Glens Falls has a new communications director—and he's a very familiar face to most of the Capital Region.
earnthenecklace.com
Tim Drawbridge Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Albany residents have turned to Tim Drawbridge on News 10 ABC for the latest weather updates. Now he’s changing his career trajectory. Tim Drawbridge announced he is leaving WTEN-TV in October 2022. His regular viewers naturally had questions since the announcement. They want to know where he is going next, if his new job will take him away from the city, and if he is continuing in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, Tim Drawbridge answered most of the queries about his departure from WTEN-TV.
Bennington County eatery on Yelp’s top New England restaurants list
A Bennington County eatery has made Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants list. Moonwink, a Burmese restaurant in Manchester, Vermont, was ranked number 57.
Witch Walk and Dance coming to Saratoga
The 2022 Witch Walk and Dance will take place in downtown Saratoga Springs on Saturday, October 22.
glensfallschronicle.com
Our October 13 front page
Small Business Spotlight Big reaction to Mark’s ‘Scoop’: ‘Be wary of new LGA.’ Springbrook Distillery makes its move. 6 schools unite: Girls get a varsity hockey team. Ice castles in Lake George will return, with ice bar, more ice. Adk. Thunder Hockey is back: Forecast: ‘More wins; aggressive.’ Glens Falls Kiwanis plan ‘Spirit Trees’ in Crandall Park. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
Travel advisory for exit six from Troy Schenectady Road in Latham
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers that the ramp connecting to the northbound Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) from westbound Troy Schenectady Road (State Route Two) at Exit six will be closed for the weekend.
New Halloween Festival to be announced by Discover Albany
Discover Albany will be announcing plans for a new Halloween festival coming to Albany in the fall of 2023.
Troy Beer Garden reopens with new owners, new menu
Troy Beer Garden, located at 2 King Street, reopened on Tuesday under new ownership. New owners Amy Conway and Mickey Blanchfield also acquired The Berlin, the 1930s-inspired cocktail lounge above the restaurant.
Colonie to host children’s Halloween celebration
The Town of Colonie will host a free Halloween Celebration for children at The Crossings Park on Saturday, October 22, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
