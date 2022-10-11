ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rpiathletics.com

GAME DAY! Eight Home Games in Next Two Days

FIELD HOCKEY (5-6; 0-3 Liberty League) RPI's busy week began on Monday when it played Russell Sage at UAlbany, defeating the Gators 7-0. A home tilt on Friday at 4pm against conference foe William Smith is the Engineers' next action, followed by a trip to Rochester for a league game on Sunday evening (5pm).
RENSSELAER, NY
rpiathletics.com

Four to Compete in National ITA Cup Events

TROY, N.Y. - Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) will be well represented at the national Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Cup tournaments with student-athletes in both the women's and men's events. Participating from RPI are the women's doubles team of Lorna Flores Gonzalez and Nikki Ridenour as well as men's competitors Aiden Drover-Mattinen and Andy Zhu. Drover-Mattinen is the top-seeded singles player and who is also paired with Zhu for doubles.
TROY, NY
WRGB

High School Football Game of the Week: Shenendehowa's Game Prep

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Tonight, We take our first look at this week's High School Game of the Week. In our past week's, we've had top five showdowns go into double overtime, Hail Mary wins, you name it. This one, not only is it a ranked matchup, but it's a bitter rivalry that is decades in the making.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rensselaer, NY
Rensselaer, NY
Sports
Rensselaer, NY
Education
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Sports
City
Westfield, NY
City
Clifton Park, NY
Troy, NY
Education
WNYT

Palette Community opens new location in Saratoga Springs

A local coworking space, Palette, will open its third location here in the Capital Region soon. The new community workspace will be located on 480 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. This will be the second location in Saratoga while their third is in Schenectady. Palette is a female-focused environment that celebrates...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saratoga Spa State Park#Park Ridge#The Liberty League#The Week#Engineers#Rit
WRGB

Albany eyesore owner responds to City moving forward to secure state funding

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The city of Albany is turning to NY's restore New York program for help funding the revitalization of the Central Warehouse. CBS 6's Kalani Aaron went to City Hall to speak with Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan about this process, and to the current owner of the Central Warehouse about why no repairs have been made in the years before or after the pandemic, he claims forced him to halt repairs to the warehouse.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Tim Drawbridge Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Meteorologist Going?

For a decade, Albany residents have turned to Tim Drawbridge on News 10 ABC for the latest weather updates. Now he’s changing his career trajectory. Tim Drawbridge announced he is leaving WTEN-TV in October 2022. His regular viewers naturally had questions since the announcement. They want to know where he is going next, if his new job will take him away from the city, and if he is continuing in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, Tim Drawbridge answered most of the queries about his departure from WTEN-TV.
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Our October 13 front page

Small Business Spotlight Big reaction to Mark’s ‘Scoop’: ‘Be wary of new LGA.’ Springbrook Distillery makes its move. 6 schools unite: Girls get a varsity hockey team. Ice castles in Lake George will return, with ice bar, more ice. Adk. Thunder Hockey is back: Forecast: ‘More wins; aggressive.’ Glens Falls Kiwanis plan ‘Spirit Trees’ in Crandall Park. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
GLENS FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy