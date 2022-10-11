The book beams light on the key topics and peculiar challenges faced by employees using stories from the renowned Aesop fables. Tight schedules, difficult colleagues, demanding workloads, approaching deadlines, and the prevalent news about the state of the global economy can translate to acute pressure in the workplace. This pressure translates to reduced productivity, ill health, irritability, absenteeism, and burnout, to mention a few. It is pertinent that certain measures be established by employers to curtail this menace that plagues the workforce and relieve the employees to an extent. These measures also serve as a means to appreciate employees for the often outstanding and selfless service they render to their companies or employers daily. At the same time, employees face news such as the Forbes 2022 list of The Richest People in the World or findings by Josh Bivens of the Economic Policy Institute that American CEO compensation rose by 1,460 percent since 1978 while ordinary U.S. workers gained just 18per cent — all adjusted for inflation.

