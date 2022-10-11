ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Madame Wu, famed California restaurateur, dies at 106

Sylvia Wu, whose famed southern California restaurant drew Hollywood’s biggest stars for four decades, has died at the age of 106, the LA Times reports. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
architecturaldigest.com

Cartier’s New York City Mansion Undergoes a Dazzling Transformation

Like so many good stories, this one began at a dinner party. In 1917, socialite Maisie Plant was seated next to Pierre Cartier, scion of the esteemed jewelry house and architect of the brand’s American expansion. As legend has it Mrs. Plant cooed over the double strands of natural South Sea pearls she had ogled in the Cartier store window, lamenting she couldn’t possibly spend $1.5 million on a necklace. So savvy Mr. Cartier negotiated a trade: the pearls (and $100) in exchange for the Plant family’s Fifth Avenue manse—now the brand’s U.S. flagship.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

The problem with canonizing Bourdain

Maybe it’s because of the death of that noblest of sovereigns, Queen Elizabeth II, but I recently remembered author C.S. Lewis’s famous warning that, in the absence of monarchy, mortals far less praise-worthy than royals will become the object of popular adulation. “Where men are forbidden to honour...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cary Grant
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Cecilia Chiang
Person
Mia Farrow
Person
Robert Redford
World

A Yiddish revival is underway at this prestigious Chinese university

Huang Zijing, 19, is a medical student at Peking University, but he also practices the aleph-beys, the Yiddish alphabet. Huang took a class on Jewish culture last year at Peking — known as the Harvard of China — and became fascinated with klezmer music. Now he’s enrolled in the first Yiddish language course ever offered in China.
WORLD
getnews.info

Erika Schelby Presents the Dynamics and Intricacies of Corporate America in A Light-Hearted Way in Her Latest Book

The book beams light on the key topics and peculiar challenges faced by employees using stories from the renowned Aesop fables. Tight schedules, difficult colleagues, demanding workloads, approaching deadlines, and the prevalent news about the state of the global economy can translate to acute pressure in the workplace. This pressure translates to reduced productivity, ill health, irritability, absenteeism, and burnout, to mention a few. It is pertinent that certain measures be established by employers to curtail this menace that plagues the workforce and relieve the employees to an extent. These measures also serve as a means to appreciate employees for the often outstanding and selfless service they render to their companies or employers daily. At the same time, employees face news such as the Forbes 2022 list of The Richest People in the World or findings by Josh Bivens of the Economic Policy Institute that American CEO compensation rose by 1,460 percent since 1978 while ordinary U.S. workers gained just 18per cent — all adjusted for inflation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
vinlove.net

20 years of collecting 300 old teapots of Saigon men

Nguyen Huu Hong Ky in Ho Chi Minh City has a hobby of drinking tea and collecting teapots from China. Ky’s collection of teapots has now reached 300 units, including some that are valued at hundreds of millions of dong by the tea world. Mr. Nguyen Huu Hong Ky...
CHINA
Slipped Disc

Peter Gelb gets renamed

It has been requested that the boss of the Metropolitan Opera is to be known henceforth as the Maria Manetti Shrem General Manager. Ms Shrem, a Florentine, made her fortune selling Gucci in the US. From her cv: ‘During the 1960s through the early 1970s, she had her own company...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Restaurants#Chinese Food#Chinese Cooking#Mandarin Chinese#Food Drink
connecticuthistory.org

Children of the Reconcentrados: Caroline Selden’s Cuban School

The 1900 Federal Census lists 29 children, between the ages of 7 and 24, living with Henry M. and Caroline Selden in Old Saybrook. Twenty-four of the children were born in Cuba or have a Cuban parent—the rest were from Puerto Rico, Mexico, New York, and an unidentified Central American country. In addition, the census also includes four young adult teachers—mostly Cuban—and an older “Principal”—most likely Susan Strong, Caroline’s sister. Although the census identifies Mr. Selden as the “Head” of this “Cuban School,” all other contemporary references indicate that Mrs. Selden was the school’s founder and director.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
anothermag.com

A Simple Guide to the Radical Art of Cecilia Vicuña

Cecilia Vicuña’s global success has been a long-time coming, but now it’s here it shows no sign of slowing down. This spring she was a stand-out name in Venice’s eco-conscious 2022 Biennale and opened a sprawling survey show at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. As Frieze London kicks off this week, she has moved into Tate Modern’s cavernous Turbine Hall.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy