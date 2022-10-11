Read full article on original website
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Madame Wu, famed California restaurateur, dies at 106
Sylvia Wu, whose famed southern California restaurant drew Hollywood’s biggest stars for four decades, has died at the age of 106, the LA Times reports. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
An art expert has been fired after he valued a Chinese vase at $1,950 that sold at auction for nearly $8 million
The art expert believed the vase was just a decorative piece worth less than $2,000, but it sold for more than 4,000 times his estimate in France.
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
Anthony Bourdain's family and friends slam unauthorized bio that includes late celebrity chef's final texts
The unauthorized bio on Anthony Bourdain, titled "Down and Out in Paradise," is drawing fire from his "family, former co-workers and closest friends." Bourdain died by suicide in 2018.
architecturaldigest.com
Cartier’s New York City Mansion Undergoes a Dazzling Transformation
Like so many good stories, this one began at a dinner party. In 1917, socialite Maisie Plant was seated next to Pierre Cartier, scion of the esteemed jewelry house and architect of the brand’s American expansion. As legend has it Mrs. Plant cooed over the double strands of natural South Sea pearls she had ogled in the Cartier store window, lamenting she couldn’t possibly spend $1.5 million on a necklace. So savvy Mr. Cartier negotiated a trade: the pearls (and $100) in exchange for the Plant family’s Fifth Avenue manse—now the brand’s U.S. flagship.
EXCLUSIVE: Dior to Bring Retrospective to Tokyo in December
PARIS — Dior is bringing its blockbuster retrospective to Japan. “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” will run at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo, or MOT, from Dec. 21 to May 28 after a highly successful debut in Paris and stops in London, Shanghai, Chengdu, New York City and Doha.
Washington Examiner
The problem with canonizing Bourdain
Maybe it’s because of the death of that noblest of sovereigns, Queen Elizabeth II, but I recently remembered author C.S. Lewis’s famous warning that, in the absence of monarchy, mortals far less praise-worthy than royals will become the object of popular adulation. “Where men are forbidden to honour...
SFGate
Jean-Claude Carrière’s ‘Controversy of Valladolid’ to Be Adapted Into English-Language Film by Stéphane Célérier, Wassim Beji (EXCLUSIVE)
Stéphane Célérier (“CODA”) and Wassim Béji (“Black Box”) have teamed up to produce an English-language feature film based on “The Controversy of Valladolid,” the literary masterpiece of Oscar-winning screenwriter and novelist Jean-Claude Carrière. The 1992 novel, inspired by historical...
World
A Yiddish revival is underway at this prestigious Chinese university
Huang Zijing, 19, is a medical student at Peking University, but he also practices the aleph-beys, the Yiddish alphabet. Huang took a class on Jewish culture last year at Peking — known as the Harvard of China — and became fascinated with klezmer music. Now he’s enrolled in the first Yiddish language course ever offered in China.
getnews.info
Erika Schelby Presents the Dynamics and Intricacies of Corporate America in A Light-Hearted Way in Her Latest Book
The book beams light on the key topics and peculiar challenges faced by employees using stories from the renowned Aesop fables. Tight schedules, difficult colleagues, demanding workloads, approaching deadlines, and the prevalent news about the state of the global economy can translate to acute pressure in the workplace. This pressure translates to reduced productivity, ill health, irritability, absenteeism, and burnout, to mention a few. It is pertinent that certain measures be established by employers to curtail this menace that plagues the workforce and relieve the employees to an extent. These measures also serve as a means to appreciate employees for the often outstanding and selfless service they render to their companies or employers daily. At the same time, employees face news such as the Forbes 2022 list of The Richest People in the World or findings by Josh Bivens of the Economic Policy Institute that American CEO compensation rose by 1,460 percent since 1978 while ordinary U.S. workers gained just 18per cent — all adjusted for inflation.
vinlove.net
20 years of collecting 300 old teapots of Saigon men
Nguyen Huu Hong Ky in Ho Chi Minh City has a hobby of drinking tea and collecting teapots from China. Ky’s collection of teapots has now reached 300 units, including some that are valued at hundreds of millions of dong by the tea world. Mr. Nguyen Huu Hong Ky...
Slipped Disc
Peter Gelb gets renamed
It has been requested that the boss of the Metropolitan Opera is to be known henceforth as the Maria Manetti Shrem General Manager. Ms Shrem, a Florentine, made her fortune selling Gucci in the US. From her cv: ‘During the 1960s through the early 1970s, she had her own company...
connecticuthistory.org
Children of the Reconcentrados: Caroline Selden’s Cuban School
The 1900 Federal Census lists 29 children, between the ages of 7 and 24, living with Henry M. and Caroline Selden in Old Saybrook. Twenty-four of the children were born in Cuba or have a Cuban parent—the rest were from Puerto Rico, Mexico, New York, and an unidentified Central American country. In addition, the census also includes four young adult teachers—mostly Cuban—and an older “Principal”—most likely Susan Strong, Caroline’s sister. Although the census identifies Mr. Selden as the “Head” of this “Cuban School,” all other contemporary references indicate that Mrs. Selden was the school’s founder and director.
anothermag.com
A Simple Guide to the Radical Art of Cecilia Vicuña
Cecilia Vicuña’s global success has been a long-time coming, but now it’s here it shows no sign of slowing down. This spring she was a stand-out name in Venice’s eco-conscious 2022 Biennale and opened a sprawling survey show at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. As Frieze London kicks off this week, she has moved into Tate Modern’s cavernous Turbine Hall.
