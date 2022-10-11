ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna Posts Instagram Video Looking Unrecognizable, And Fans Let Her Have It

By Casey Young
 5 days ago
Are we sure this is Madonna?

She shared a video of herself on Instagram Sunday night, I guess in an effort to show off her new bleached eyebrows, and judging by the comments section, fans were not too impressed.

She’s also been rocking the pink hair for a few weeks now, and the 64-year-old pop star got raked over the coals for her unrecognizable appearance here.

I mean, between the hair, eyebrows and whatever else that’s different which I can’t quite put my finger on, she really doesn’t look like herself at all:

Here’s a few of the comments from that post, they’re pretty ruthless:

“Marilyn Manson vibes.”

“That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her? She looks nothin like she used to.”

“I miss the old you.”

“Yes looks like Marilyn Mason”

“What in the beautiful people is going on here?!? Maryln Manson?!?!”

‘Satan is that u.”

“What has she done to her face.”

“Marilyn Manson or Madonna? Can’t tell.”

“I’m sorry… but this looks scary. You were beautiful just the way you were. Sad that so many women fall victim to wanting to look 20 forever and go overboard with fillers and surgery.”

“Halloween came early.”

And others defended her, saying she should do whatever she wants if it makes her feel better about herself:

“Absurd ppl criticizing M with 64 old… do you criticize your mother? Bc she’s mother and have same time of our mothers. Respect and less hate to ladies bc maybe you never know and probably never will know what love is…”

“I am surprised at some of these comments. Madonna has been quoted saying, “I am my own experiment. I am my own work of art.” That doesn’t change with age. She’s still an artist. Her medium is and always has been herself. Since when has Madonna ever given the impression she would be this conforming pretty picture of feminity to make others feel comfortable? She wasn’t when she first introduced herself to the world, and she isn’t now. She continues to push boundaries and seems to value pulling people out of their comfort zones. That’s what makes her such an icon.”

“She’s a woman who doesn’t ‘want to grow old gracefully’ if there is such a thing?!! Leave her be, many of us look in the mirror and are not happy with what they see, you’re not inside her head… everyone can say you look lovely when you feel like poo in yourself, if she looks in the mirror and is happy with what she sees, empowers her and gives her confidence let her be! Don’t say anything if you don’t like it; just move on #bekind #think”

“The comments give me disappointing vision of life, getting older means that u have to be sad and living a life that u won’t wanna live? Change your opinion about of the years old, let Madonna live her life at the best way! Long live for the Queen!”

Be Nice
4d ago

She has a young boy toy. Sorry Madonna all the plastic surgery in the world isn't going to help. You're looking plastic. Not a good look.

shefinds

Fans Think Madonna Looks Like Marilyn Manson In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'What Did You Do To Yourself'

Madonna almost broke the internet when she posted a short video of herself on her Instagram account on October 9th, as her 18.5M followers were in complete disbelief that the woman staring back at them was the 64-year-old “Like a Prayer” singer, with many thinking that she looked more like 53-year-old “Tainted Love” musician Marilyn Manson instead! Omg!
Madonna
Marilyn Mason
Marilyn Manson
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Johnny Depp’s Appearance At An Autograph Signing 'Scary': 'Looks Like Ozzy Osbourne'

Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York on Saturday, October 8th, ahead of his performance with 78-year-old musician Jeff Beck.
OK! Magazine

Fans Appalled By Queen Of Pop's Unrecognizable Face: 'That Isn't Madonna, Is It?'

Madonna fans miss the pop sensation they once knew.In recent videos on the 64-year-old's Instagram account, the mother-of-6 flaunted her frozen features and danced provocatively on the screen — which left supporters concerned for her wellbeing and curious if there was anything going on beyond what could be seen on social media."That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her?" one concerned fan commented on a video of Madonna from Sunday, October 9. "She looks nothing like she used to."In the clip, the "Material Girl" vocalist stared blankly at the camera with a seemingly serious expression. She had her pink...
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
OK! Magazine

Finally No Filter? Madonna Shows Off Somewhat Natural Face In Candid Video With Daughter

Madonna has finally shown fans a glimpse of her natural self on social media, as she shockingly posted without a face-altering filter to cover up any imperfections.The Queen of Pop shared an adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram Story to show off one of her two twin daughters. In the clip, Madonna and her daughter posed pretty and lip-synced to a 1977 throwback song, “Lovely Day,” by Bill Withers.The dynamic duo was dressed for the colder weather. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black hooded puffer jacket and her mini-me sported a cozy brown sweatshirt. Madonna gave her daughter the...
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
Page Six

Johnny Depp and his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich were hiding in plain sight

Johnny Depp and his newly revealed lawyer-turned-girlfriend, Joelle Rich, have been hiding in plain sight for months. Despite not having any official role in the movie star’s victorious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, Rich was photographed at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia nearly every day of the weeks-long trial that ran from April 11 to June 1.
RadarOnline

Abandoned At Prom: Butcher Jeffrey Dahmer Ditched The Only Girl He Ever Dated To Secretly Hang With Boyfriend

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was a drunken weirdo in high school who walked out on his first and only date at the senior prom. He later admitted to her that he did it because he was gay! Just one month after that prom, in June 1978, he killed his first in a long line of victims, according to police. "My first date was with a mass murderer," Bridget Geiger, Dahmer's prom partner, said in an interview. "But I was lucky. As far as I know, I'm the only woman to ever date Jeff Dahmer... and I got away alive!"Dahmer's classmates...
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
