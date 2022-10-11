Madonna Posts Instagram Video Looking Unrecognizable, And Fans Let Her Have It

Are we sure this is Madonna?

She shared a video of herself on Instagram Sunday night, I guess in an effort to show off her new bleached eyebrows, and judging by the comments section, fans were not too impressed.

She’s also been rocking the pink hair for a few weeks now, and the 64-year-old pop star got raked over the coals for her unrecognizable appearance here.

I mean, between the hair, eyebrows and whatever else that’s different which I can’t quite put my finger on, she really doesn’t look like herself at all:

Here’s a few of the comments from that post, they’re pretty ruthless:

“Marilyn Manson vibes.”

“That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her? She looks nothin like she used to.”

“I miss the old you.”

“Yes looks like Marilyn Mason”

“What in the beautiful people is going on here?!? Maryln Manson?!?!”

‘Satan is that u.”

“What has she done to her face.”

“Marilyn Manson or Madonna? Can’t tell.”

“I’m sorry… but this looks scary. You were beautiful just the way you were. Sad that so many women fall victim to wanting to look 20 forever and go overboard with fillers and surgery.”

“Halloween came early.”

And others defended her, saying she should do whatever she wants if it makes her feel better about herself:

“Absurd ppl criticizing M with 64 old… do you criticize your mother? Bc she’s mother and have same time of our mothers. Respect and less hate to ladies bc maybe you never know and probably never will know what love is…”

“I am surprised at some of these comments. Madonna has been quoted saying, “I am my own experiment. I am my own work of art.” That doesn’t change with age. She’s still an artist. Her medium is and always has been herself. Since when has Madonna ever given the impression she would be this conforming pretty picture of feminity to make others feel comfortable? She wasn’t when she first introduced herself to the world, and she isn’t now. She continues to push boundaries and seems to value pulling people out of their comfort zones. That’s what makes her such an icon.”

“She’s a woman who doesn’t ‘want to grow old gracefully’ if there is such a thing?!! Leave her be, many of us look in the mirror and are not happy with what they see, you’re not inside her head… everyone can say you look lovely when you feel like poo in yourself, if she looks in the mirror and is happy with what she sees, empowers her and gives her confidence let her be! Don’t say anything if you don’t like it; just move on #bekind #think”

“The comments give me disappointing vision of life, getting older means that u have to be sad and living a life that u won’t wanna live? Change your opinion about of the years old, let Madonna live her life at the best way! Long live for the Queen!”