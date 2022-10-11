Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
You're Invited to a pet comedy show! (Arlington, MA)Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA
The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Taunton, MA
The picturesque Massachusetts city of Taunton is a melting pot of ethnicities. This means you have a diverse selection of cuisines at your fingertips. There are literally dozens of dining establishments for even the most discerning palate. Whether you enjoy brick-house pizza joints, elegant restaurants, or even food trucks, it’s all there.
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
3 Worcester restaurants place on Yelp’s 100 best in New England
Three Worcester restaurants have ranked on Yelp’s list of the top 100 eateries in New England. Shawarma Palace placed the highest at number 18 on the list. Fatima’s Cafe placed 27th and Belmont Vegetarian placed 82nd. Shawarma Palace, located downtown at 20 Franklin St., opened in 2014 by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts Mall Time Capsule Predicts Life in 2022
My sister-in-law, Elise Warecki, had a brush with her past yesterday. When she was a junior at Framingham High School in 1994, she won a contest to have her essay included in a time capsule that was to be sealed off at the Natick Mall. She wrote the essay as an English assignment. Her teacher liked it so much that she entered it into the contest. The mall was going through some renovations and decided to take advantage of the construction and collect items for a time capsule.
Worcester's Doughnuts & Draughts announces permanent closing
WORCESTER — Doughnuts and beer seemed like a business model that couldn't fail, but Doughnuts & Draughts at 255 Main St. has closed its doors. The café announced, via Facebook, that it was permanently closing as of Tuesday. While there was no explanation, social media posts over the last few weeks show they'd been closed for technical issues...
The Swellesley Report
Business Buzz: Give The Cashmere Sale a warm Wellesley welcome; Harvey’s closes in Needham; Wellesley Marketplace returning
Back for its 12th year, we think it’s safe to say that The Cashmere Sale is officially a Wellesley holiday-time tradition. Needham resident Heidi Wells each year somehow finds the perfect place to pop-up in Wellesley, bringing with her the softest and coziest sweaters, wraps, blankets, hats, mittens, and more. The annual shopping event this year is happening right now through Dec. 20 at 35 Central St., Mon. – Sat., 10am-5:30pm, and Sun., noon-4pm.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCVB
Touring Nicole's hometown of Grafton, Massachusetts, stopping at Ridge Valley Stables and Bread Guy Breads
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ridge Valley Stables opened in 1972 and is a family-owned and family-oriented stable. They specialize in horse boarding and pony party experiences and trail rides through Central Massachusetts and Cape Cod. After 30 years working in education, Chuck Brown decided to fire up the oven and...
Beer now available for purchase at Tree House Brewing’s new Massachusetts location
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — An array of delicious craft beer is officially available for purchase at Tree House Brewing Company’s new Massachusetts location. Customers can now order Tree House’s wildly popular beers online for pickup in the parking lot of the Tewksbury Country Club in Tewksbury at 1880 Main Street.
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Listed: A mid-century modern home in Worcester for $1.1 million
Step inside the front door, and the first thing that catches your eye is the cascading green staircase sweeping upward. 33 Aylesbury Road is a unique piece of mid-century architecture in Worcester. Built in 1966, the home was designed by architect Irwin Regent. Listed at $1.1 million, the 5,472-square-foot home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
country1025.com
Popular Traveling LEGO Festival Coming To Massachusetts This Month
About 70 zillion LEGOs are coming. Are you ready??. Ok, 70 zillion was my uneducated bold estimation. It may be a little bloated but there will be so many LEGOs that your eyes may pop. Ok, so your eyes will be fine. Moving on…. Brick Fest Live is coming! Brick...
spectrumnews1.com
Good News Garage donates car to Worcester woman who runs nonprofit
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester resident Priscila Espinosa was gifted a new car Tuesday, thanks to Good News Garage. Espinosa runs SproutChange, an organization focused on food insecurity and climate change. She hasn't owned a car in more than 15 years. The Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission told her about the Good News...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester’s toughest neighborhood can be the best place to start a business
Editor’s note: This article is another installment of “Invisible Walls,” an ongoing joint project of the Granite State News Collaborative, NH Business Review and Business NH Magazine that describes how exclusionary zoning laws have reinforced areas of persistent poverty, impacting many aspects of community life, including crime, public health, affordable housing and access to economic opportunity in Manchester. The team used Manchester as a case study, but the same sorts of exclusionary zoning practices present in Manchester are common across the state, and likely have had similarly broad effects.
Heavy police activity near Fenway Park halts MBTA service
A heavy police presence on MBTA tracks near Fenway Park coincided with a pause in service on the Worcester Line Wednesday night. The police investigation caused heavy commuter rail delays that were still in effect near midnight. Boston 25 has reached out to MBTA officials about the cause of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Grand Opening of Floramo’s Restaurant
Mayor Gary Christenson recently attended the grand opening ceremony of Floramo’s in Malden located at the former Dockside Restaurant. The original Floramo's Restaurant was founded in 1984 by Tommy and Pat Floramo in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Offering homemade recipes cooked to order, Floramo's quickly established itself as a destination where ribs are prepared in a special way “where the meat falls off the bone.”
Boston Globe
UMass Medical School wants ‘Plantation’ removed from Worcester street names
In the petition, Che Anderson, vice chancellor for city and community relations, wrote that the word plantation “connotes oppression” and recalls “the painful history of slavery in America.”. The University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School in Worcester is petitioning the City Council to rename three streets it...
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - October 11
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
Comments / 0